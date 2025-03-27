In intelligence work, the core mission is a search for truth. Most of my career was spent doing just that: collecting facts, sorting signal from noise, and trying to understand what was really happening on the ground in the country where I was working.

But beyond collecting intelligence, the CIA’s charter includes “other duties as directed by the President,” and those duties have, at times, involved psychological and influence operations—particularly in counterinsurgency work. Some of this is well documented: the CIA’s role in supporting Ramon Magsaysay in the Philippines after WWII; the Phoenix Program in Vietnam; cultural influence operations across Cold War Europe.

On two of my overseas assignments, I found myself enmeshed in it—working to counter communist insurgencies where influencing belief was as important as collecting information. That experience—working to shape perceptions of reality—informs my understanding of what we are now seeing as Signalgate and its aftermath unfold.

So today I want to take a look at how the Trump administration—and its opponents—have responded, and how this shapes “reality” in today’s troubled America.

Objective Facts Do Exist in This Matter

On March 11, 2025, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz created a Signal group chat intended for senior Trump administration officials to discuss sensitive national security matters. The group included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Due to an apparent technical error, Waltz (or someone on his staff) inadvertently added Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, to the chat. Unaware of Goldberg's inclusion, the officials proceeded to discuss imminent military operations against the Houthi militia in Yemen, sharing detailed information about targets, weapons systems, and attack sequencing.

On March 15, Pete Hegseth shared detailed strike plans—including target sequences and timing. The strike took place later that day. Afterward, the group exchanged celebratory messages. Goldberg, who had been quietly observing, exited the chat and later published his account in The Atlantic. The White House confirmed the chat’s authenticity, and eventually, screenshots of virtually the entire conversation were made public.

Statements from Trump Administration Officials

President Trump responded first by denying any classified information had been shared, then pivoted to attacking Goldberg personally, calling him a “sleazebag.” Meanwhile Hegseth gave what has become the definitive administration response;

This is garbage reporting. This is fake news. Nobody was texting war plans. This is another example of the media distorting everything we do. We were coordinating, yes. That’s our job. This wasn’t some big secret operation being leaked. It was leadership communicating in real time. And Goldberg? The guy sits there like a spy and then runs to the press. That’s not journalism—that’s sabotage.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the entire incident as “another hoax written by a Trump-hater,” echoing a familiar refrain from the administration when facing damaging revelations. In her televised remarks and social media posts, she doubled down, insisting that “absolutely no classified information was shared” and calling the story “a gross mischaracterization of routine internal communications.” She went on to accuse Goldberg of unethical behavior, stating, “This so-called journalist sat silently in a chat he never should have been in, took notes, and then ran to the press to manufacture a crisis. That’s not journalism—that’s activism.” Leavitt also argued that the real issue was “media bias,” not national security, claiming the administration was “being punished for doing its job: keeping America safe.” Her statements, while not supported by the content of the chat logs, helped establish the talking points that would dominate MAGA media coverage in the days that followed.

MAGA Media Takes Its Cue From the Administration

That counter-narrative quickly became gospel across MAGA-aligned media. Fox News’s Jesse Watters dismissed the incident as “the media trying to turn a group chat into Watergate.” Newsmax’s Greg Kelly called Goldberg’s reporting “a glorified diary entry.” Breitbart accused Goldberg of “weaponizing” his accidental inclusion, and Gateway Pundit suggested the entire thing was a false-flag operation designed to entrap or test loyalty.

This kind of reframing—casting every story as a plot against Trump—isn't new, but its efficiency is remarkable. It mirrors classic influence operations I saw overseas: create doubt, shift focus, discredit the source, and harden your base. That’s the playbook. And in this case, it worked. Within 24 hours, the talking point was set: “It was just a chat. No war plans. Fake news strikes again.”

The Thunder of the Outraged Left Becomes Part of the Noise

Meanwhile, the response from the political left was immediate and intense. Joaquin Castro called for investigations. MSNBC hosts warned of “treasonous behavior.” On social media, hashtags like #SignalFail and #TextingWarPlans trended as demands for accountability grew louder. And to be sure — by traditional, objective standards, the outrage was fully justified.

But still…. an argument could be made that outrage, justified as it was, did not move the needle significantly or in a positive direction because to many Americans outside the progressive fold, the outrage read as just the usual partisan reflex. Another media pile-on. Another round of gotcha politics. The very forcefulness of the outrag made it easier for MAGA voices to frame it all as performative, not principled—just more noise in an already saturated environment.

And the beat goes on. . . . and on.

There’s a bitter irony here. This was largly sincere, justified outrage — but in a post-truth environment, principled outrage can become part of the problem. Instead of clarifying what happened, it hardens divisions. In intelligence terms, the message fails to penetrate. The audience doesn’t receive it—or worse, rejects it on contact.

The Collapse of Shared Reality

And so we arrive at the real consequence of Signalgate: it’s another brick removed from the wall of shared reality — a wall that pretty much lies in ruins. The Trump administration knows this. It has employed intense deflection and denial, followed by MAGA media’s amplification, all of which has been juxtaposed against the left’s inevitable thunderous response. The net result — society is left in a familiar triad;

First, a committed MAGA base—30 to 40% of the country—accepts the administration’s version entirely. Second, a large middle group, also 30 to 40%, is left confused. They hear conflicting versions of the story and walk away unsure of what to believe. Third, a smaller segment—maybe 20%—has a solid grasp of what happened, but little ability to shift the broader narrative.

The net result is that the Administration’s response, aided and amplified by MAGA media and influncers, has left 2/3 of the population gaslit into ither believing the MAGA post-truth ‘reality’, or confused about what to believe. This is not achieved by nuanced, complex strategy— rather it is achieved through denial of objective reality and blunt repetition, emotional appeals, and the sheer speed of message control. It's a case study in psywar—except it's happening here at home.

So What Does It Mean?

Signalgate is indeed a security issue about a chat that arguably never should hav happened, and blunder that added a journalist to the mix. But added to those actions — we now have the actions taken and statements made in the aftermath. And that aftermath is well on the way toward becoming a case study of the erasure of truth in plain sight. A factual, thoroughly documented event was rebranded within hours into a matter of dispute opinion. On th Trump side: No war plans were shared. No breach occurred. Just more fake news. While on the other side — ‘perhaps the greatest security breach in history’; ‘an unforgivable breach’; ‘worst security blunder ever.’

For someone who’s worked in the world of intelligence and influence, watching this happen here, in America, is unsettling. And it raises a difficult question: what do we do when the truth not only fails to spread—but fails to even gain a foothold and simply gets lost in the noise? What is the best way to combat the erosion of shared reality? Is there any way to break through the noise? And if not, where does that leave us?

I wish I had a good answer for that. I can see the process that’s happening clearly enough, and can the problem it creates, but whn it comes to figuring out how to defeat this slide into post-truth altrnate realities — I’ll admit it - I struggle.

I’ll keep working on it. As we used to say at the end of cable mssages in CIA addressing one difficult situation or another: “Welcome Comments.”