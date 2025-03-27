DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Mary Norton's avatar
Mary Norton
Mar 27, 2025

“Create doubt , shift focus, discredit the source and harden your base” - those 4 points need to be amplified, that is key to us, naive people understanding what is happening - keep hammering this home for now, unless there is another formula, which, for now doesn’t seem to exist, try to get media to amplify and get us to keep repeating this for now, like a mantra-stay strong, thank you

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JudithMontreal's avatar
JudithMontreal
Mar 27, 2025

As a Canadian, what I find 'confounding'; that the escalating crisis facing the USA under the Trump regime could end if republicans in Congress upheld their oath to defend the Constitution, told the truth and did their jobs. Instead, they're complicit in the Trump/Musk crime spree as they put on their blinders and let the country rapidly fall to fascism under the reign of a halfwit madman, wannabe dictator. Behind closed doors many of them confess they don't even like trump. They are WORSE than trump who is clearly mentally compromised. What's their excuse?

Isn't aiding and abetting a criminal to break the law a crime? Republicans are driving the getaway car. Traitors, cowards, and criminals. The lot of them.

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