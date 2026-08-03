DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Robert Hove's avatar
Robert Hove
6h

Military superiority doesn't mean much without an effective strategy behind it. BTW Michael, could you please use spellcheck? It would make your posts a little easier to read, and increase credibility too.

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paul wolfson's avatar
paul wolfson
6h

I am about your age, I believe, perhaps a bit older. I hear echoes of Vietnam here, vastly accelerated of course: the belief that bombing Iran back to the stone age will bring victory, the lies about the course of the conflict, etc., etc. I am waiting to see if Trump will follow LBJ's practice of escalation and "Send the Marines" (for right makes might, until they've seen the light)

https://genius.com/Tom-lehrer-send-the-marines-lyrics

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