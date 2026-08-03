President’s Trump’s narrative about what is happening in the Iran war has been fairly clear in recent days. It just hasn’t been accurate. This is not a surprise, but it does create the necessity of trying to piece together what is actually going on.

First, the Trump narrative.

Iran has been brought to the brink of capitulation. Faced with the prospect of devastating new American attacks which Trump has been threatening, Tehran has supposedly sought more time, accepted the broad “perimeter” of a diplomatic agreement, and has persuaded Trump to mercifully hold off on another devastating round of bombings.

So, under this narrative we are supposed believe the United States and Trump are firmly in control, Iran is increasingly desperate, and Trump is dominent.

The evidence is more complicated.

First, Iran’spublic position has remained remarkably consistent throughout this process, even as the US position fluctuates. Iranian officials insist there are no direct negotiations underway with the US — a position that contradicts the Trump narrative. The only discussion taking place, they say, are through Oman and those discussions only concern limited arrangements affecting navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The public statements are backed up by private statements made by those close to the Iranian leadership to experienced middle eastern and western media.

Meanwhile, fearing that a mamor American strike on Iranian infrastructure will be answered by Iranian attacks in the region on their own critical facilities, US allies like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf states have openly urged de-escalation. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke directly with President Trump to emphasize the importance of avoiding a wider regional war. They are rightly worried about their own oil facilities, ports, power plants and shipping.

So Trump’s public narrative suggests that Iran asked him to pause. The observable evidence suggests that it’s America’s regional allies, not Iran, who urged him to pause. That distinction is significant because it goes directly to the central question of who is actually constraining whom.

Trump’s theory from the beginning has been that the United States possessed overwhelming military superiority and afte the US gave a sufficient demonstration fo that superiority, Tehran would eventually conclude that resistance was futile and accept Trump’s terms.

Instead, Iran appears to have adopted a different strategy altogether.

Rather than attempting to match American military power, it has sought to expand the battlefield by, for example, attacking Saudi oil facilities, continuing disruption of shipping through both the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab, having Iranian-backed militias conduct strikes across the region.

Taken together, they reveal a coherent strategy. Iran cannot prevent the United States from bombing Iran. But it can dramatically increase the cost to the US of doing so. So American aircraft can strike Iranian targets almost at will. But as they do so, two things happen. One, Iran sustains damage. But so does the US. Energy markets react immediately. Gulf allies become exposed. Commercial shipping is disrupted. Insurance costs climb. Oil prices rise. American forces across the region become increasingly vulnerable.

It’s not exactly whack-a-mole, but in a way it is. The US strikes and with each strike there are consequences that diminish the net value of the strike.

The Problem With Trump’s Theory

Trump’s theory from the beginning has been that overwhelming military superiority will produce capitulation. This is ironic at least in part because it’s been axiomatic for a hundred years or so that bombing alone won’t do the job. But Trump seemed to believe that the weapons available to the US were so powerful that the old axiom didn’t apply. Wrong. At last it seems that way based on what’s happened so far.

Iran cannot directly stop the United States from striking Iranian targets. That’s beyond its capability. But what it can do is impose a cost for those strikes by taking actions that produce consequences somewhere else that Washington would rather avoid.

That’s what’s going on here, I think.

The United States bombs an Iranian target. Iran absorbs the damage. But almost immediately there are ripple effects even before Iran actually does anything in response. Shipping becomes more dangerous. Insurance rates rise. Oil markets react. Gulf allies begin worrying about their own infrastructure. American forces across the region have to prepare for retaliation. None of that erases the military success of the strike. But it does reduce its political value. Then add to that Iran’s various available indirect responses — attacks on regional allies; attacks by aligned militias, etc.

By the time all has happened—the US bombing, the ripple effect, and the Irannian response—has the US really come out on top in the exchange?

Certainly not decisively so, and maybe not at all.

Two Different Kinds of Power

The US is militarily dominent int his situation. Of course it is. But if military superiority automatically translated into a win for the dominant side, we probably wouldn’t be seeing this repeated pattern in which Trump blusters and threatens a major escalation, Iran publicly refuses to yield, America’s Gulf allies urge restraint, and the threatened escalation is ultimately postponed.

Lather, rinse, repeat.

What to Watch Next

The next few weeks may reveal whether this pattern is going to continue — or whether something, somewhere, is going to give. If Trump continues to threaten devastating strikes, thje question will be whether those strikes produce enough benefit for the US, presumably int eh form of additional leverage, to justify the negative regional consequences that almost certainly follow. That’s a calculation that doesn’t seem to be easy for Trump or his administration to make. They seem to be operating under a different theory, a different understanding (or lack of it) of the situation.

Meanwhile, Iran seems increasingly confident that time is on its side. I’m not sure that will always be true, but at the moment it seems a reasonable interpretation.

So here we are — day after day, Trump continues to describe Iran as a government steadily moving toward capitulation. But the available evidence suggests something closer to the opposite. Iran appears to have found a way to make America decisive military superiority be a whole lot less decisive than Washington expected.

Whether that belief ultimately proves correct may determine not only how this war ends, but what the balance of power in the Middle East looks like afterward.