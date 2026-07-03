MS Note: Every once in awhile I come across something that deserves to be told as a story, as opposed to a news report. The story of Calvin Duncan fits that category. Please give it a read. It’s worth your time.

The man who wanted the files

Calvin Duncan’s story begins in the place where this entire fight would eventually return: the criminal courthouse in New Orleans.

He was 19 when he was convicted of first-degree murder for a 1981 killing. The case against him rested heavily on eyewitness identification and police testimony. Later investigations found serious problems: descriptions that did not match Duncan, a photo identification using an old picture, disputed police claims, and records that undermined the state’s version of how he became a suspect. Innocence & Justice Louisiana says the evidence included a cross-racial identification, CrimeStoppers tips whose contents were misrepresented, and documents that corroborated Duncan’s alibi.

Duncan was sentenced to life. He served 28½ years, much of it at Angola. But prison did something unusual to him. It turned him into a lawyer before he had a law degree.

Inside Angola, Duncan became a “jailhouse lawyer,” helping other prisoners pursue legal claims. He spent years fighting not only his own conviction but the machinery that kept incarcerated people from getting access to court records, transcripts, and documents. That detail is crucial, because it explains why the clerk’s office later mattered so much to him. He was not running for a symbolic office. He was running for the office that controls the paper trail — the records, the filings, the transcripts, the documents without which a prisoner’s claim of innocence can simply disappear. Duncan had tried for years to obtain his own case records and records for others; records came from other parishes, but rarely from Orleans, and only after lawyers eventually obtained his records did inconsistencies point toward his innocence and help lead to his release.

So his story is that of a man who was denied access for years to the documents he needed to prove his innocence — and who later, after finally proving his innocence, sought election as the custodian of those very documents.

Released in in 2011 After 28 Years

Duncan was released in 2011 after accepting a plea deal that allowed him to go home immediately. His conviction was later vacated in 2021, and he is listed by the National Registry of Exonerations, though Louisiana officials including Murrill have disputed his use of the word “exonerated,” pointing to the 2011 plea. Duncan’s answer has been that he took the deal because it got him out after almost three decades.

After prison, he did not simply fade into private life. He became a reform advocate, went to law school, founded a nonprofit focused on court access for incarcerated people, and became closely associated with the fight against Louisiana’s non-unanimous jury convictions. AP describes him as a driving force behind the 2020 Supreme Court decision in Ramos v. Louisiana, which held that the Sixth Amendment requires unanimous jury verdicts in state felony trials.

That made him a deeply uncomfortable figure for Louisiana’s law-and-order right: not only a wrongfully imprisoned man, but a man who learned the law well enough to turn the system’s own language against it.

The election nobody expected to matter this much

In 2025, Duncan ran for Orleans Parish Criminal District Court clerk.

This is not usually the kind of office that becomes a national political flashpoint. Clerk of criminal court sounds bureaucratic, almost sleepy. But in New Orleans, and especially in Duncan’s life, the office was not minor. It was the office responsible for the records of the criminal court — the gateway to appeals, post-conviction petitions, and the evidence trail that can determine whether someone ever gets a meaningful chance to prove a wrongful conviction.

Duncan ran as a reformer. He argued that his life made him uniquely qualified for the job. He knew what it meant for records to be inaccessible, incomplete, missing, delayed, or functionally useless. His pitch was simple: the office that had failed people like him should be run by someone who understood the stakes.

And he won big. In November 2025, Duncan defeated incumbent Darren Lombard by a 68% to 32% margin.

That should have been the end of the political story. A man runs. The voters choose him. He takes office.

Instead, it became the beginning.

The state moves before he can sit down

Apparently sensing a threat, in spring 2026, Louisiana Republicans moved to eliminate the office Duncan had just won.

The official argument—or cover story, as critics would say— was efficiency. Proponents theorized that Orleans Parish had too many separate court offices and that combining the criminal and civil court clerk positions would save money and streamline a dysfunctional local system. They also argued that other Louisiana parishes already had combined clerk offices. None of this, they said, had anythying to do with Calvin Duncan having just been elected.

But the timing was impossible to ignore.

The law — Act 15, previously Senate Bill 256 — was signed by Republican Governor Jeff Landry on April 30, 2026, just four days before Duncan was supposed to take office. It abolished the Orleans Parish Clerk of Criminal District Court position and shifted its duties to the existing Clerk of Civil District Court, Chelsey Richard Napoleon. Civil rights groups argued that the law effectively nullified the votes of nearly 40,000 New Orleans voters who had elected Duncan.

Duncan sued. His lawyers argued that the law did not merely reorganize government; it erased the result of a completed election and avoided the state constitutional requirement that clerks be elected. A federal district judge initially blocked the law and allowed Duncan to take office. But almost immediately, the Fifth Circuit stayed that order, allowing Act 15 to take effect.

For a brief moment, Duncan was the clerk. Then he wasn’t.

So, the man who waited nearly thirty years to get out of prison, then years more to clear his name and build a public life, finally won an election — only to see the office vanish days before he could occupy it.

New Orleans tries to fight back

Indicted Attorney General Liz Murrill.

New Orleans officials then tried their own maneuver.

If the state had abolished the criminal clerk and created a consolidated clerk position, the city argued, then that new position should be filled by election — not simply handed to the civil clerk. The City Council voted to appoint former Judge Calvin Johnson as interim clerk and call a November special election for the combined office. Mayor Helena Moreno and District Attorney Jason Williams supported the move.

That was the point at which Liz Murrill stepped in.

Murrill took the opposite view. In her reading, Act 15 did not create a vacancy or a new office. It simply consolidated the duties under Napoleon, the already elected civil clerk, who would serve as the combined clerk for a full term. Murrill wrote letters to city officials warning that their actions were legally improper and could trigger serious consequences under Louisiana’s “usurper” laws.

This is where the word “coup” enters the political rhetoric. The fundraising email says Murrill threatened to “take out” the mayor in a coup. The more precise version is that Murrill warned elected officials, including Moreno, that if they continued backing the city’s appointment and special-election plan, they could face removal from office under state law.

Murrill’s office publicized the position. “Louisiana’s usurper laws carry serious consequences, and I will enforce them,” she wrote.

Moreno and city council members responded publicly, accusing Murrill of intimidation. Moreno said at the time that it was surprising Murrill had put the warning in a letter, given that Louisiana has a criminal law prohibiting intimidation of public officials.

That line now looks prophetic.

The indictment

The criminal case did not begin in the usual way, with the local district attorney simply announcing charges. That would have been difficult here, because Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams was himself one of the officials who received one of Murrill’s warning letters.

Instead, the case appears to have moved through the Orleans Parish grand jury. Local reporting says the grand jury began looking into Murrill’s letters after months of escalating conflict between the state attorney general and New Orleans officials over the court-clerk consolidation fight. Because the target of the inquiry was Louisiana’s own attorney general — the state’s top prosecutor — Orleans Criminal District Court Judge Leon Roche appointed retired Orleans Parish Criminal Court Judge Laurie White as special prosecutor to oversee the matter. Court officials confirmed White’s appointment as special prosecutor on a particular matter; local sources identified that matter as the grand jury inquiry into Murrill.

That matters, because “the grand jury indicted Murrill” is formally true but incomplete. A grand jury can investigate, and Louisiana law allows a grand juror who believes an offense has been committed to bring it to the attention of the other grand jurors. But an indictment still normally requires a prosecutor to present evidence, question witnesses, and frame the potential charges. In this case, that role appears to have been filled by White, the court-appointed special prosecutor, rather than by Williams’s office.

On July 2, the grand jury returned a 16-count indictment against Murrill: eight counts of public intimidation and eight counts of malfeasance in office. Each pair of counts appears tied to one of the letters Murrill sent to New Orleans officials: Mayor Helena Moreno, District Attorney Williams, five City Council members, and former Judge Calvin Johnson. Reporting from AP and local outlets says the charges stem from allegations that Murrill threatened New Orleans officials with removal or other legal consequences if they continued resisting the state-backed restructuring of local court offices. Bond was set at $400,000 — $25,000 per count.

The public-intimidation statute matters here. Louisiana law defines public intimidation as the use of violence, force, extortionate threats, or “true threats” against public officers or other listed officials, with intent to influence their conduct in relation to their position or duty. The penalty can include up to five years in prison. Malfeasance in office, separately, covers a public officer intentionally refusing to perform a required duty or intentionally performing a duty in an unlawful manner.

That is the legal hinge of the case. Murrill’s defense is obvious, and not frivolous: she will say she was doing her job. The Republican Attorneys General Association called the indictment dangerous and outrageous, arguing that Murrill was merely issuing a legal opinion and warning public officials about the consequences of violating state law. Murrill called the case “retaliatory, meritless, and unconstitutional,” and said she would seek emergency relief from the Louisiana Supreme Court.

The prosecution’s theory is equally obvious: this was not neutral legal guidance; it was the state’s top law-enforcement officer using the threat of removal from office to coerce local officials into abandoning their opposition to a state political maneuver. After the indictment, White framed the case as one about protecting New Orleans elected officials from being intimidated or threatened “by letter or any other way.”

So the best answer to “who is behind this?” is layered. Procedurally, the indictment came from an Orleans Parish grand jury, with Laurie White acting as special prosecutor after being appointed by Judge Leon Roche. Institutionally, it arose from the collision between Murrill’s office and New Orleans officials over the court-clerk takeover. Politically, it is part of a much larger fight between Republican state power and Democratic New Orleans — a fight that began with Calvin Duncan’s election, intensified when the Legislature abolished or merged the office he had just won, and then exploded when Murrill sent letters warning local officials not to resist the new state arrangement.

Then Governor Jeff Landry escalated further. He promised to pardon Murrill “as fast as the law allows,” denounced the “Orleans Kangaroo court,” and ordered State Police to investigate alleged improprieties in the grand-jury process.

The story underneath the story

What makes this more than just a “Republican attorney general indicted” story is Calvin Duncan.

Duncan’s life gives the whole saga its moral architecture.

He was convicted in a New Orleans courthouse. He spent nearly three decades in prison. Inside, he taught himself the law because the law was the only tool he had. He fought for records because, for a man trying to prove his innocence, records can be the difference between being heard and being buried.

Then he got out. He became a lawyer. He became a reformer. And eventually he ran for the office that controls the courthouse records.

The voters chose him.

That is the point at which the story turns from remarkable to almost unbelievable. Duncan did not simply return to the courthouse as a free man. He tried to return as the elected custodian of the records — the very records that, for people trapped inside the system, can determine whether justice is even possible.

And then the state moved.

The office he had won was targeted for abolition or consolidation. New Orleans officials resisted. The city tried to preserve a path to an election. The attorney general sent letters warning local officials that they could face removal if they continued down that road. And then the attorney general herself was indicted for intimidation.

That is the saga.

Not just a state attorney general under indictment. Not just another chapter in the long conflict between Republican state power and Democratic New Orleans. Not just a fight over court administration. It is the story of a man who spent decades trying to pry open the machinery of justice, won an election to help run part of that machinery, and then watched the machinery of the state turn against the office he had just won.

The deeper question is whether legal tools were used here in a way that honored democracy — or in a way that converted law into a weapon against a disfavored city, a disfavored electorate, and a disfavored man.

It sure looks like they were.

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Sources

The story underneath the story

What makes this more than another “Republican attorney general indicted” story is Calvin Duncan.

Duncan’s life gives the whole saga its moral architecture.

He was convicted in a New Orleans courthouse. He spent nearly three decades in prison. Inside, he taught himself the law because the law was the only tool he had. He fought for records because, for a man trying to prove his innocence, records can be the difference between being heard and being buried.

Then he got out. He became a lawyer. He became a reformer. And eventually he ran for the office that controls the courthouse records.

The voters chose him.

That is the point at which the story turns from remarkable to almost unbelievable. Duncan did not simply return to the courthouse as a free man. He tried to return as the elected custodian of the records — the very records that, for people trapped inside the system, can determine whether justice is even possible.

And then the state moved.

The office he had won was targeted for abolition or consolidation. New Orleans officials resisted. The city tried to preserve a path to an election. The attorney general sent letters warning local officials that they could face removal if they continued down that road. And then the attorney general herself was indicted for intimidation.

That is the saga.

Not just a state attorney general under indictment. Not just another chapter in the long conflict between Republican state power and Democratic New Orleans. Not just a fight over court administration. It is the story of a man who spent decades trying to pry open the machinery of justice, won an election to help run part of that machinery, and then watched the machinery of the state turn against the office he had just won.

The central question is not whether every legal argument made by the state is frivolous. It probably is not. States can reorganize offices. Governments can consolidate functions. Attorneys general can warn local officials when they believe state law is being defied.

The deeper question is whether those legal tools were used here in a way that honored democracy — or in a way that converted law into a weapon against a disfavored city, a disfavored electorate, and a disfavored man.

That is the story underneath the story.