DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ribereño Cojeando's avatar
Ribereño Cojeando
6hEdited

I come to your Substack for smart insight into international and American affairs... but this post have explained why I've been so sure there is not only bright intellect, but also profound wisdom and kindness. Thank you Mr. Sellers :-).

Reply
Share
Sara@korongobooks.com's avatar
Sara@korongobooks.com
6h

Children remind us of the good in ourselves.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture