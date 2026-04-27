As I trudge through another day of America’s bitter and divisive politics and culture wars, pounding the keyboard into submission, my Kenyan wife Abby sits across from me, keeping up with news from home on social media. She fights off homesickness for the highlands where she grew up, and in a way, so do I, as she finds videos and shares them with me, and I remember our shared sweet times there.

That is how this particular story reached me — not through a wire service, not through a think-tank report, not through some solemn essay on national identity, but through my wife sharing TikTok videos from home, laughter, music, and the unmistakable sound of people being moved by something good.

You see, over the last ten days or so, something spontaneous and absolutely uplifting has happened in Kenya. So much so that I have to stop what I’m doing and share it with all of you and hope you’ll catch some of the good vibe I’m feeling from it.

I remember when stories like this could happen here. Well, maybe not exactly like this. This one is uniquely Kenyan. But I remember when American life still seemed capable of producing these shared moments of uncomplicated human warmth — moments when people across a country saw something innocent, decent, funny, and beautiful, and responded not with suspicion or contempt, but with affection.

Maybe those stories are still out there and I’m just not seeing them. Maybe our feeds are designed to hide them from us. But this one found me from Kenya, with the help of my wife Abby — and I’m grateful it did.

The Kwa Mbae Boy

It begins on a quiet afternoon in rural Meru. Rural Kenya is not jungles, by the way. It’s savannah and farmlands — driving into the countryside there reminds me of driving through the two land blacktops of Alabama where I grew up — farms on either side of the, occasional pine forests, cows, yes lots of cows.

A small boy stands by the roadside. A stranger asks for directions. The boy answers with absolute seriousness, pointing, gesturing, explaining with the confidence of someone who knows exactly where he is and exactly how the world around him is arranged.

Here’s the video. (It’s a Tiktok embed — I hope it plays here for everyone.)

His name is Musa Kihara, though by now much of Kenya knows him simply as the “Kwa Mbae” boy.

The clip is simple. That is part of its magic. Nothing dramatic happens. No one planned it. No one staged it. A boy is asked for directions, and he does his best.

“Unajua kwa Mbae?”

“Do you know Mbae’s place?”

You don’t have to speak Swahili to understand the charm of it, but the words help.

“Hapo, hapo, unaona ukifika hapo kwa Mbae, alafu hapo kwa akina Monda. Unajua hio side ya uncle Mureithi, hapo katikati, nitakuonyesha.”

In English:

“Over there, over there. When you reach Mbae’s place, then near the Mondas’ place. You know the side where Uncle Mureithi is? Right in between there — I’ll show you.”

That is not Google Maps. That is Kenya Maps. And Kenyans recognized themselves in the way the little boy gave directions.

It is a way of giving directions rooted not in street signs but in people, homes, families, memory, and local knowledge. You go past Mbae’s place. Then near the Mondas. Then toward Uncle Mureithi’s side. Somewhere in between, the boy will show you.

It is funny because it is so specific and so familiar—and here he is, only five, but with all that community knowledge on display. It is touching because he is so small and yet so assured. And it is memorable because, without meaning to, this little boy captured something larger than himself.

Social media picked it up almost instantly. Musa’s voice became a TikTok sound. The phrase spread. People laughed. They remixed it. They repeated it. “Kwa Mbae” became one of those national in-jokes that needs almost no explanation once it takes hold.

But then something deeper happened.

Kenyans began asking: who is this boy?

Not as a slogan. Not as a meme. As a child.

People noticed what he was wearing. The torn pants. The muddy shoes. The visible signs that life had not been easy. And instead of just laughing and moving on, people wanted to know more.

TikTokers began going to his village. They found Musa. They brought him clothes and shoes. They met his family. And then the story opened up.

Musa’s family, it turned out, was carrying a heavy burden. His brother was in the hospital with a serious illness, reported as throat cancer. His father was also sick and in the hospital. His mother was trying to hold everything together.



Here’s the brother in hospital, with a Tiktoker

And here’s the mother—turns out the father is sick too.

And this is where the story becomes something more than a viral clip.

In another country, perhaps, the boy might have become a joke for a day. A meme, a sound, a few million views, then gone. But in Kenya, the laughter turned into concern. Concern turned into visits. Visits turned into donations. Donations turned into a movement.

The Gen Z overlay matters here, because Kenya’s Gen Z knows how to move a story. They know how to turn a clip into a campaign, a phrase into a gathering point, a tender public moment into real-world action.

And they did.

What followed was not a government program. It was not a corporate campaign. It was not an NGO rollout. It was people. Ordinary people. Young people. TikTokers. Well-wishers. Neighbors. Strangers. Kenyans who saw a boy by the roadside and decided, almost as one, that he belonged to them.

Money was raised. Clothes were bought. Medical bills were addressed. Promises of longer-term help began to come in. People sang. People danced. People traveled. People gave.

Here’s one — the music captures it, the visuals capture his world.

Or this one, announcing that on Saturday, April 26, all Meru boda boda (motorcyle) riders will “carry GenZ’s” to Kwa Mbae.

Listen to the joy in that music. Listen to the sound of community deciding that a child’s good heart deserves to be met by a nation’s good heart.

That is the part that got to me.

Kenya has tribes, of course. Every country has its divisions. Kenya knows politics, grievance, regional identity, economic hardship, and all the rest of it. No one who knows Kenya would pretend otherwise.

But watching this from America, I had a strange and humbling thought: we are the ones who feel tribal now.

We talk endlessly about division. We live inside it. We are trained to mistrust the motives of people we have never met. Even our compassion is often sorted into camps before it is allowed to become public.

And then I watch Kenya — a country Americans too often flatten into clichés — respond to a little boy from a rural roadside with warmth, humor, music, generosity, and national affection.

It lifted me.

I do not want to overstate it. One viral story does not solve a country’s problems. It does not erase poverty, illness, politics, or hardship. But it does show something. It shows a capacity for shared feeling. It shows a culture in which people can still be moved together by innocence, kindness, and need. It shows that a nation can still recognize a small, beautiful human moment and gather around it.

Then yesterday, Saturday, came the scene that brought the whole thing home.

Thousands of people traveled to Musa’s home area. Reports put the crowd at easily more than 20,000. Whatever the final number, the images tell the story: a huge gathering, music, celebration, people surrounding this little boy who had done nothing more than help a stranger find the way.



And here.

I’ve tried to tell it — but I feel like I haven’t done justice to the story. Still, hopefully the images, the video, the music, the energy of the crowd convey somethng of what this means.

And what does it mean?

Look at his face. Look at the crowd. Look at the affection pouring toward him.

A child who began the week standing by a roadside was now being welcomed like a small national hero.

Not because he was powerful. Not because he was famous in the ordinary sense. Not because he had performed or demanded anything.

Because he was helpful. Because he was innocent. Because he was charming. Because people saw him and recognized something good.

And maybe that is why the story has stayed with me.

At a time when so much public life feels poisoned, Musa’s story feels like a reminder from somewhere else — or maybe from some older part of ourselves — that people are still capable of sudden generosity. Still capable of affection. Still capable of being united by something other than anger.

A young child provided the spark. Kenya provided the answer.

And somewhere in that simple question — “Unajua kwa Mbae?” — there is more than a request for directions. There is a map of another kind: toward community, toward tenderness, toward the possibility that people can still see one another and respond with love.

I haven’t done justice to the story. I know that.

But maybe the videos will do what words can’t. The music, the laughter, the crowd, the little boy pointing down the road — all of it says something I needed to hear.

There is still goodness out there.

This week, for me, it came from Kenya.

Thank you for permitting me this digression from “the usual.” I needed it. Maybe some of you need it too. Tomorrow is Monday, back to the grind. Tonight I’m feeling a glow from this. Thanks for letting me share.

