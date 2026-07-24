DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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joAn's avatar
joAn
2h

This was interesting, Michael. I hadn't heard of Blue MAGA, but for me, the difference between the cultural splits became glaring... and in cultural terms of our unique American experiment combining Individualism and Collectivism/community, which has been with us for at least 250 years. This ebbs and flow throughout our rather kinetic history that our politics highlights. The following is a simple summary of what I've observed in our country, from the perspective of my work in International Cultural Behavior overseas for more than 20 years. No wonder it 'popped into' my mind as I read your analysis... which for me brought up some additional, perhaps salient points outside of Red vs Blue politics that might be interesting to consider.

Individualism, freedom to pursue what "I want/need/deserve" has been perhaps the strongest characteristic of Americans, especially from the Declaration of Independence. I've watched our politics over 50+ years and this quality appears to trend libertarian... also may be behind the oligarchic justification for paying no federal taxes, in an extreme political case. This is often seen in the Republican party from Reagan on, in terms of current politics... but in Civil war days, the terms Democrats and Republicans in essence were switched from today's policies and party narratives. No wonder we are all so befuddling to the outside world...

Collectivism, "For the Collective Good" is at its heart community based decisions made for what's best for all: equal chances to attain certain standards of living, privileges, pay, value. Michael, you address our unusual acceptance of some inequality so very well. This seems to be embodied in our Constitution and all its Amendments, creating it as our most important document ... to maintain the 'opportunity' of our beloved Declaration of Independence, my perspective.

The irony of our politics seems to end up with big immigration, diversity-protection issues (when our personal economics aren't as good as 'they used to be' for us-- in reality or memory). Diversity starts to tip tolerance when our personal economics are challenged, as you point out so well in this post, Michael.

When individuals don't feel fairly treated; and/or, the big picture of 'what's best for all' is lost in the equalizing of smaller and smaller dissections of society needing 'more equal' treatment... then we seem to implode against each other, bringing us all back to today's post! Pretty much like you were writing, Michael, that the question truly is "Why did anyone imagine America would produce only one populist revolt?" :)

Somehow, it seems that our messy American Democractic experiment to blend Individualism with 'Collective good' is a delicate balancing issue that is teetering again. May we be fortunate enough to 'keep it' for our children and grandchildren!!

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Riki's avatar
Riki
3h

"If politics teaches us anything, it is that people eventually vote the economy they experience..."

On the contrary going back to at least 2004's "What' the Matter with Kansas" by Thomas Frank, the dominant question in American politics is why red state voters continue supporting politicians and political policies that have left them poorer, less healthy, less educated and less secure [for ex: https://hartmannreport.com/p/why-are-red-state-citizens-poorer-2ef]

The answer seems to be that Reps backed by the right-wing echo chamber have perfected the art of social panics over Black civil rights, then feminisms, then "homosexuals" and now "illegals" and "the transgenders" to get votes and then enact policies which rob voters of medical insurance, strip funding from public education, make workplaces more dangerous, make retirement more difficult, etc. This works because the MAGA base is predominantly white evangelicals who are in rebellion against modernity itself and are willing to consistently vote on cultural red meat over their own economic interests.

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