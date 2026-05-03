DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Cassandra's avatar
Cassandra
5hEdited

It's terrifying but not surprising. Countless commentators have talked about Trump seeming not to be influenced by his tanking approval numbers. They seem to assume that he's entering lame duck territory, that he's erecting monuments in his image to fashion his legacy, that he's not so bothered by the mid terms. Not so. He's power mad and he won't give up power in 2026 or 2028. Not without a battle.

I had counted 7 distinct ways he would try to steal the election. The Supreme Court has now added to the list. Contemporary autocrats always keep a veneer of democracy as they work assiduously to destroy it. Trump is part of that club.

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Joe C's avatar
Joe C
5h

I can't say that I'm surprised Trump and republicans are pulling out the stops to rig the election. And we now know that this Supreme Court wants democrats to lose. Citizens United should have been a clue but in the end I don't think it's going to be enough. The bottom half of our K shaped economy are fed up. I'm guessing they far outnumber the top half.

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