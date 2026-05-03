Until a few days ago, a progressive looking toward the 2026 midterms could be forgiven for feeling something close to confidence.

Not certainty. Never that. But confidence.

The evidence was not imaginary. Trump’s approval had sunk to dangerous levels, with Reuters/Ipsos putting him at 34 percent, dragged down by the Iran war, inflation, and a cost-of-living crisis that had become impossible to spin away. Only 22 percent approved of his handling of the cost of living, while gas prices had jumped sharply since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran. Democrats were leading among independents on the congressional ballot, and the generic ballot had been moving in their direction.

Even Trump seemed to understand the danger. That is why he was howling on Truth Social about the so-called SAVE America Act, demanding that Republicans put it at the front of the line, threatening not to sign other bills until it passed, and calling for the package he clearly believes he needs: voter ID, proof of citizenship, and severe restrictions on mail voting. The Washington Post reported that Trump pushed Senate Republicans to take up the bill even though it lacked the 60 votes needed to beat a filibuster, calling it a way to “guarantee the midterms.”

So yes, it looked good. Trump was unpopular. His war was unpopular. Prices were hurting him. Republicans were stuck defending a president who had promised peace and prosperity and instead delivered war, higher gas prices, and another round of election-fraud politics.

Then came Louisiana v. Callais.

And then came growing evidence that, while most of the country was watching the polls, the war, the price of gas, and the daily Trump circus, something else had been taking shape much closer to the machinery of the election itself, as Trump quietly (for him) took multiple actions designed to increase federal control over elections, much of it happening quietly and without much scrutiny.

A deeper look is warranted.



The Callais Effect + Federal Control = ?

The Supreme Court has now given Republican-led states a new opening to redraw congressional maps under the banner of rejecting “racial” districting. At the same time, the Trump administration has been pushing into election administration from the federal side: demanding voter files, seeking access to election records, reviving old fraud claims, probing voting systems, suing states for voter-roll data, and inserting federal law-enforcement pressure into spaces historically run by state and local officials. Reuters found versions of this activity in at least eight states.

That combination changes the picture.

The midterms may still be winnable for Democrats. In fact, “should” still be winnable is the proper formulation. The Dems have the upper hand. But the question is no longer only whether Democrats can win more votes. The question is whether Trump, the Roberts Court, Republican-led legislatures, and federal agencies under Trump’s control are now constructing a system in which those votes are harder to cast, harder to count, easier to challenge, and less likely to translate into seats.

The Two-Front Election War

The first front is the map-control front: red states rushing to redraw congressional districts after Callais, especially across the South, where race and party are so tightly intertwined that Black voting power can be weakened while the state insists it is merely pursuing partisan advantage.

The second front is the voter-control front: federal demands for voter files, citizenship verification, voter-ID mandates, restrictions on mail voting, lawsuits against states, investigations into old fraud claims, and pressure on local election officials.

One front works on how districts are drawn.

The other works on who gets scrutinized, challenged, intimidated, or removed from the rolls.

Together, they are the outline of an election-control strategy.

The Post-Callais Roll Call

This is where the story becomes less theoretical.

The following states are already moving:

Louisiana: The immediate test case. After the Supreme Court struck down Louisiana’s second majority-Black district, Governor Jeff Landry delayed the state’s congressional primaries so lawmakers could redraw the map.

Mississippi: Governor Tate Reeves called a special redistricting session to begin in late May, just weeks after Callais . That makes Mississippi one of the clearest examples of the ruling triggering immediate action.

Florida: Florida was already moving before the ink was dry. The legislature passed a new Republican map that could reduce Democratic seats from seven to four, with filing deadlines adjusted to fit the new timetable.

Tennessee: Republicans have openly floated a redraw aimed at the Memphis-based 9th District, a majority-Black Democratic seat. Sen. Marsha Blackburn quickly promoted the idea of a 9-0 Republican map in a state now represented by eight Republicans and one Democrat.

Georgia: Georgia may be the biggest prize. All five Democratic-held congressional districts are majority-Black by population, making them obvious targets under the new post- Callais theory, though the state’s competitiveness may limit how far Republicans can go.

Alabama: Alabama is on the watch list because its current map includes two Democratic-held majority-Black districts created after Voting Rights Act litigation. For now, Governor Kay Ivey has said she will not call a special session.

South Carolina: South Carolina is another likely target because its Democratic-held majority/plurality Black district could be vulnerable under the new legal logic.

Texas: Texas is not purely a post-Callais case, because its pro-Republican redraw was already underway. But it belongs in the broader picture: the Supreme Court reinstated a Republican map that could shift as many as five seats from Democrats to Republicans.

So. Louisiana delayed its primaries. Mississippi called a special session. Florida moved a new map. Tennessee Republicans are talking openly about eliminating the Memphis Democratic seat. Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina are being discussed because their maps contain exactly the kind of minority-opportunity districts now placed under new constitutional suspicion.

That is the real-world meaning of Callais. t is a starting gun. And Republican officials understood it immediately.

If the national environment is turning against them, maps become the firewall.

The Federal Side: Coming for the Voter Rolls

The map front is dangerous. But the federal-control front may be equally important. The fact that it has been less visible is part of its significance. It’s not quite a stealth operation, but it hasnt garnered the headlines it should.

Reuters has issued a detailed report which begins with a scene that should stop anyone cold: a Homeland Security Investigations agent called the Franklin County Board of Elections in Ohio and demanded immediate access to voter records. Franklin County includes Columbus and is one of Ohio’s major Democratic population centers.

The agent sought voter registration forms, voting histories, signatures, addresses, partial Social Security numbers, and information about a local voter-registration group. The county complied because DHS is a law-enforcement agency. But according to Reuters, officials still did not know the purpose of the inquiry.

Here is the actual email that started this:



This was not an isolated episode.

Ohio: Homeland Security agents sought voter records from at least six Ohio counties.

Nevada : The FBI sought voter information from the secretary of state’s office as part of a DOJ probe into the 2020 election.

Colorado : a Trump-linked figure contacted Republican county clerks, and one follow-up caller allegedly identifying himself as a CISA official sought access to Dominion voting machines.

Missouri: a Justice Department official contacted county clerks seeking access to voting equipment.

Federal law enforcement can investigate actual crimes. If someone fraudulently registers, votes illegally, tampers with ballots, or corrupts election machinery, investigators have a legitimate role.

But a real criminal investigation normally begins with a predicate: a specific person, transaction, ballot, false statement, machine breach, or suspected offense.

What Trump’s administration appears to be building is broader than that. It looks less like ordinary fraud enforcement and more like a federal architecture of voter scrutiny: statewide files, citizenship checks, historical election records, machine inquiries, old fraud claims revived, and county officials made to wonder whether a request is routine law enforcement or political pressure with a badge attached.

The Brennan Center has tracked Justice Department demands for voter information from nearly every state and Washington, D.C., including statewide voter registration lists and other election-related records. It reports that DOJ has sued 30 states and D.C. for refusing to comply.

AP reported that a federal judge recently dismissed DOJ’s lawsuit against Arizona seeking detailed voter registration records, including sensitive personal identifiers, and that courts in several other states have also ruled against DOJ in similar cases. But AP also reported that 13 states have agreed to provide detailed voter records.

That tells us something important.

The administration is losing some of these fights. But the project is already partially succeeding. Some states are resisting. Some are complying. The federal government is learning where the weak points are.

Why DHS Involvement Is So Strange

One of the most important details in the Reuters report is not just that federal agents are involved. It is which federal agents.

Homeland Security Investigations is not the agency most Americans associate with election fraud. HSI traditionally works on transnational crime: human trafficking, child exploitation, fentanyl, money laundering, terrorism, border and immigration-related cases.

Reuters quoted retired HSI official A. Scott Brown saying that HSI work is supposed to have some kind of immigration or border nexus, and asking the obvious question: what resources are being pulled away from?

That question deserves to sit in the center of the story:

Why is an agency built to pursue transnational crime knocking on county election-office doors asking for voter-registration cards?

The administration’s answer is citizenship. DHS says it is trying to ensure that only citizens vote. That sounds clean enough in a press statement. But in practice, that is where the danger begins.

The great myth driving this project is that mass noncitizen voting is a hidden national crisis. This is nonsense. There are isolated cases. They should be prosecuted. But isolated cases are not the same thing as a national emergency requiring federal control over voter rolls.

And the danger is not hypothetical. In Missouri, according to Reuters, the state shared public voter-roll data with federal authorities so the names could be screened against citizenship databases. The federal government returned a list of possible noncitizens. County clerks then found that many of the people flagged were U.S. citizens, including naturalized citizens. The implication: Federal databases are unreliable at this point. One Republican county clerk put it bluntly: “It looks like if you have too many vowels in your name, you show up on a list.”

That is not election integrity. That is the machinery of supression.

The SAVE Act Is Not Dead

Trump’s executive order and the SAVE America Act belong in the same category.

The public version is simple: proof of citizenship, voter ID, restrictions on mail voting, and the use of federal databases to verify eligibility. The White House frames this as protecting elections from unlawful voting.

The legislative version stalled because Senate Republicans did not have the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster, and they have not yet caved to Trump’s demand that they rewrite the Senate rules to let the SAVE America Act pass with a simple majority. But that does not mean the project failed.

That is the mistake Democrats cannot afford to make.

If Trump cannot get the whole package through Congress, he can still pursue pieces of it through executive action, agency pressure, DOJ lawsuits, state-level legislation, friendly secretaries of state, federal subpoenas, and local intimidation.

The Chilling Effect Is Part of the Strategy

The danger is not only what federal officials actually seize, obtain, or subpoena. It is what their presence does to the system.

Election officials who are now training staff for election day scenarios that once sounded far-fetched: federal agents arriving unannounced, subpoenas demanding election materials, attempts to seize ballots, demands for voting-machine access, and polling-place confrontations involving armed federal officers. In Colorado, clerks have been consulting with their statewide association about how to respond to federal subpoenas or federal agents at polling places. South Carolina officials planned a workshop on similar scenarios.

This has an effect even if no election is ultimately overturned.

Pressure changes behavior.

A county clerk who once viewed the federal government as a security partner may now see it as a threat. A local official may comply with a questionable request because the person asking has a badge. A voter-registration group may become more cautious. A naturalized citizen may worry that a database error could put them under suspicion. A local election worker may decide the job is no longer worth the threats, subpoenas, harassment, and personal exposure.

That is how democratic systems degrade: not only through formal law, but through fear.

What Democrats and Voters Can Do

The whole point of focusing on this is not simply to lament it. It’s to recognize what’s happening and take appropriate countermeasures.

Democrats need to fight the map war immediately, not rhetorically. If red states are moving before November, blue states need to examine every lawful countermeasure available to them. That does not mean pretending gerrymandering is good. It means recognizing that unilateral disarmament is not a voting-rights strategy. If the Supreme Court has created a permission structure for partisan hardball, Democrats cannot respond with op-eds and moral disappointment alone.

Thus far, the Democratic response has been more declarative than operational: Hakeem Jeffries and the Congressional Black Caucus have promised a full-scale fight, and Virginia Democrats pushed a counter-redistricting effort that Jeffries defended as a justified response to Republican map warfare. But that Virginia effort has already been blocked, at least temporarily, by the state’s Supreme Court, while Republican-led states have moved faster and more concretely — Louisiana delaying primaries, Mississippi calling a special session, Florida pushing through a new map, and Tennessee Republicans openly discussing a 9-0 map.

Civil-rights groups need emergency litigation teams ready in every state where Callais is being used as a pretext to dilute minority voting power. The battleground now includes filing deadlines, special sessions, candidate qualification rules, primary schedules, and state-court remedies. The fight will not be clean. It will be procedural, rushed, and ugly. That is exactly why it has to be staffed now.

State officials need clear protocols for federal demands. No county election office should be improvising when an HSI agent, FBI agent, DOJ lawyer, or supposed CISA official asks for voter files, ballots, machines, or internal records. Every state should have written guidance: what can be released, what requires a subpoena, what requires a warrant, who must be called, what must be logged, and what must be refused.

Voters need to check their registrations early, help others do the same, and treat voter-registration work as a defensive operation. That is especially true for naturalized citizens, students, low-income voters, elderly voters, people who have changed names, and anyone likely to be vulnerable to database mismatches.

Journalists need to localize the story. Reuters has given us the national architecture. Now every state needs its own version: Has DOJ demanded voter files? Has DHS contacted county officials? Has anyone sought machine access? Are maps being redrawn? Are voter-registration groups being scrutinized? Are local election workers receiving new legal guidance? Independent media has a role to play in this. We all have work to do.

The phrase “election integrity” cannot be allowed to function as a magic password enabling voter suppression. Every demand should be met with the same questions: What is the legal authority? What is the predicate? What data is being requested? Who will hold it? How will it be used? What safeguards exist? Why now?

The Real Warning

If America rises up and delivers a punishing repudiation (i.e. landslide result), then it’s unlikely any or all of these efforts to tilt the playing field will succeed.

The danger is that Trump and his allies are building a system that gives them multiple pressure points if the election is close.

A map redraw here. A voter-roll challenge there. A federal subpoena in one county. A citizenship-screening error in another. A lawsuit against a state that refuses to surrender data. A revived 2020 fraud theory. A claim that mail ballots are illegitimate. A request to inspect machines. A frightened local official. A partisan state legislature. A Supreme Court increasingly willing to treat voting-rights remedies as constitutional problems.

None of these pieces has to carry the whole weight. That is the point. The system works cumulatively.

Which brings us back to Trump’s own doomsday forecast.

He has already told Republicans, in effect, that without the SAVE Act they face disaster. He has already identified voter ID, proof of citizenship, and mail-voting restrictions as the tools he believes can “guarantee the midterms.” He has already shown, over and over again, that he does not accept election defeat as legitimate unless it is forced on him by institutions strong enough to hold.

So the question is not whether the midterm environment looks bad for Republicans. It does.

The question is whether anyone seriously believes Trump will simply roll over and let that doom arrive.

Democrats may still win the vote. But winning the vote is no longer the whole battle. The fight now is over the maps, the rolls, the records, the local officials, the courts, and the machinery around the vote.

Vigilance matters. Countermeasures matter.

I hope the dems are up to the challenge.

As I mentioned above, there is going to be a role for independent media like Deeper Look and others as this unfolds. Please consider supporting us here and/or supporting other worthy outlets. Collectively we can make a difference and your support is key. Thanks and Happy Sunday.

SOURCES

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