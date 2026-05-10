Lately, as I have been working on the final version of Year of the Spy before publishing, I have been doing a deep dive into recent Russian sources — new memoirs, interviews, newspaper archives, and a remarkable wave of recent documentaries touching the same world my book covers. In the last three years alone, Russian television and online channels have produced no fewer than sixty documentary episodes on cases, officers, agents, betrayals, and counterintelligence operations that intersect with Year of the Spy.

That is how I came across this edition of Spetsnaz Rossii with its tribute to Colonel Vladimir Nikolayevich Zaitsev.

I did not know Zaitsev’s name, of course, in March 1986, when I was arrested in Moscow. But he was very clearly the officer in charge of the arrest team, deferring only to General Rem Krassilnikov, who came out of the shadows to address me after Zaitsev and his team had done their work.

Here is an official KGB Photo , in an old Soviet news account of the arrest. Zaitsev is on the left with a pretty good grip on left upper arm.

Zaitsev and I had a few interactions that night and afterward that gave each of us stories to tell later in life. This post is not about me so I won’t say more than that he was respectful, professional, and clearly in command of his team, but also curious and very human. There was not the vibe of “apprehending a criminal” — rather it was treated more like the successful conclusion of a dangerous, hard-fought professional contest, with one side finally winning and the rules of the next phase now taking over while eyeing one another cautiously.

Much later, in 2014, we connected by correspondence. In the many interviews he did in Soviet documentaries, he was generous in his comments about me. I have always tried to be fair and respectful in what I have said about him. Once, when Russian journalists asked him how he regarded the foreign intelligence officers he had tracked and arrested, he answered: “With respect. They did their job. We did ours.”

Neither had the slightest doubt what side we were on, and why, but there was still room inside that opposition for a certain professional respect — the recognition that the man across from you was not a villain in a melodrama, but a trained officer doing the work his country had assigned him.

I was reading the Spetsnaz Rossii article for research, marking passages, taking notes, following the familiar trail through Adolf Tolkachev, Paul Stombaugh, Martha Peterson, Sergei Vorontsov, and the mid-1980s spy war in Moscow. Then I reached the end and stopped.

Zaitsev had died.

The date was August 13, 2025. The article described his burial at Troyekurovskoye Cemetery with military honors and noted that the central Russian media had reported his death. I realized then that the recent interviews I had seen — the ones in which he looked thinner and visibly unwell — had probably been filmed near the end of his life.

I had not known.

There is no need to pretend that news like that lands simply. This was not a friend in the ordinary sense. In 1986, he was part of the machinery that ended my Moscow tour and, more importantly, caused the execution of the agent I was trying to meet. And I was part of the machinery he had spent much of his career trying to defeat.

But intelligence officers, even on opposite sides, often understand things about one another that outsiders miss. The work is hidden. Public recognition is rare. Most of what matters happens in silence — in a street, a hallway, a car, a stairwell, a few seconds when a surveillance team closes and a life changes.

Zaitsev lived in that world.

And by all accounts, he was very good at it.

And so , after thinking about this for a few days, I decided it is appropriate for me to write a post that acknowledges his passing, and tells a little bit of his story. It’s a good story.

And by the way — as you read this — ask yourself the question I asked myself when I was doing this work in Moscow. What if I had been born a Russian; what if I had grown up the way my adversaries did — what would I have ended up doing with my life? I could never quite be sure whehter I would have joined the dissident ranks as an artist/writer, or would I have followed the example of my father, and others, as Zaitsev did. I don’t have and answer but it’s a good question to keep in mind as you read this.

A Child of the War Generation

Vladimir Nikolayevich Zaitsev was born on March 19, 1948, in the Smolensk region, in a village called Istopki. His parents came from the Yelnya district, a place marked deeply by the war.

His father, Nikolai Yermolayevich Zaitsev, had moved to Moscow before the German invasion and worked for Metrostroy. After Hitler attacked the Soviet Union, he volunteered for the front. He joined the 7th Moscow Rifle Division of the People’s Militia, a unit formed from workers and students in the Bauman district of Moscow.

That division was surrounded near Vyazma in the desperate fighting before Moscow. It was officially declared destroyed in October 1941, though remnants continued fighting for days. Zaitsev’s father survived, later serving as a commander of military topographers in an artillery regiment. He reached the end of the war as a senior sergeant and was decorated with the Order of the Patriotic War, the Order of the Red Star, and medals including “For Courage,” “For the Defense of Moscow,” “For the Capture of Königsberg,” and “For Victory over Germany.”

After the war, he returned to Smolensk, helped restore agriculture as a collective-farm chairman, then went back to Moscow and worked in construction. Zaitsev’s mother, Elizaveta Stepanovna, worked as an operator of a mine hoist.

This is the biographical soil from which Zaitsev came: war, discipline, labor, survival, obligation. The Russian tribute emphasizes that his parents raised him “in strict discipline,” with “civic responsibility,” as a “real man.” He was born into the generation after victory — children whose fathers had survived the war and whose childhoods were shaped by the expectation that sacrifice was normal.

At sixteen, Zaitsev went to work at the defense plant Pluton while attending night school. From 1967 to 1969, he served in the Soviet Army in the Group of Soviet Forces in Germany. After returning from the army, he married Galina Vasilyevna, whom he had first known from work. They married in 1970. Their son, also named Vladimir, was born soon afterward.

In 1972, after vetting, Zaitsev entered the KGB.

He spent more than twenty years in the state security system. More than half of that time was in Group “A” — Alpha — where he served from 1982 to 1992, rising from deputy section chief to deputy commander of the unit. (Group Alpha is the KGB’s elite special operations unit—very famous in Russia, and highly respected.)

Before Alpha, however, he came through the “Seven” — the Seventh Directorate of the KGB, responsible for surveillance and operational-search work. This matters. Zaitsev was not simply a commando. He was not merely a strong man with weapons training. He was an operational officer formed in the culture of surveillance, patience, countersurveillance, timing, and the careful choreography of the street.

That combination — operational schooling plus special-forces discipline — is what made him effective.

Alpha and the Making of a Specialist

Zaitsev was first invited to join Group “A” in 1974, when it was being created. He declined. As he later put it, he did not yet see the prospects of the new unit. In his telling, only Yuri Andropov saw clearly that terrorism would become a threat requiring a dedicated antiterrorist capability.

In 1982, Gennady Nikolayevich Zaitsev — no relation, but the legendary commander of Alpha — invited him again.

This time Vladimir Zaitsev accepted.

He later said that the meeting with Gennady Zaitsev “determined my fate.” He emphasized that Alpha, in his understanding, was not classic military spetsnaz in the same sense as Vympel. Alpha officers were “operatives of special purpose” who had passed through the school of external surveillance. Yet the tasks assigned to Alpha, beginning with the assault on the Taj-Bek Palace in Kabul in 1979, placed it alongside the leading special units in the world.

Parachute training for officers of Group “A” of the Seventh Directorate of the KGB USSR. Vladimir Zaitsev is fourth from the left.

Gennady Zaitsev, writing in the tribute, describes Vladimir Nikolayevich as exceptionally prepared, broad-minded, honest, decent, and an excellent comrade. He notes that by Soviet standards, when decorations were awarded sparingly, Zaitsev had practically an “iconostasis”: the Order of the Red Banner, the Order of the Red Star, and the Order “For Personal Courage.” He was also named an “Honorary Officer of State Security.”

Zaitsev was an athlete as well. He repeatedly became champion of the KGB central apparatus in Eastern martial arts and fulfilled the Soviet “Master of Sport” standard in three disciplines. That detail would matter less if the article did not also make clear how he used physicality: not theatrically, not for display, but as part of a larger operational method.

He trained his people in the city, under realistic conditions. They practiced taking a target from a stream of pedestrians without creating panic or attracting attention. They modeled the moments that decide whether a man can be taken alive, whether he can swallow poison, whether he can resist, whether a crowd notices, whether the operation remains invisible.

This became his specialty.

The “Storm of Spies”

Russian journalists later called Zaitsev the “Гроза шпионов” — the “Storm of Spies.” It is a dramatic phrase, and Russian journalism does not always resist dramatic phrases. But in this case the label rests on a real pattern.

As senior officer of arrest teams in the mid-1980s, Zaitsev participated in or led the “removal” of a series of compromised agents and intelligence officers associated with the CIA. The Spetsnaz Rossii article lists names that will be familiar to anyone who has studied the disaster years of American intelligence in Moscow: Adolf Tolkachev, Valery Martynov, Sergei Motorin, Gennady Smetanin, Dmitri Polyakov, Boris Yuzhin, Gennady Varenik, Vladimir Piguzov.

And, in March 1986, me.

The article explains that Zaitsev’s section became especially practiced in this work. After one of the early arrests, he concluded that the “forceful takedown” of spies had to be studied as a craft. Gennady Zaitsev writes that Vladimir Nikolayevich approached it “thoughtfully,” even “creatively,” and turned these operations into “a genuine art.”

That phrase caught my attention.

It is not the language of brute force. It is the language of choreography. And that is closer to the truth of this work than most outsiders realize.

Zaitsev’s own description of the arrest of “Billion Dollar Spy” Adolf Tolkachev arrest is revealing.

Everything was made to look ordinary: a traffic-police car, another vehicle, a white minibus with a blue stripe, the appearance of a routine stop on a suburban road. Tolkachev was riding as a passenger. That helped. A comrade dressed as a militia officer signaled and asked the driver to come over for a document check.

Then it happened.

Tolkachev’s wife, Zaitsev said, did not have time to understand what was going on before they had twisted up her husband and transferred him into the minibus. “Everything was done simultaneously and quickly: handcuffs, clothes off — who knew what might be in his pockets?”

The picture above has become iconic of the arrest. Zaitsev is second from the left. It is painful for me to see, knowing what Tolkachev meant to us - and that he was a good man, who risked everything for honorable reasons. The way they are controlling his jaw is intentional because in a previous arrest of CIA spy Alexander Ogorodnik, the spy bit down on poison and committed suicide. So they are trying to prevent that.

The Night Our Paths Crossed

I’m the tall guy in the middle; Zaitsev is on the far right.

My own encounter with Zaitsev came in March 1986. I was 20 months into a 24 month tour of duty in the Soviet capital. The operation involved Sergei Vorontsov, a KGB officer recruited by CIA. The full story belongs in Year of the Spy, but the short version is this: I went to a clandestine meeting. The KGB was waiting. Zaitsev was part of the Alpha team that took me down.

I have long understood that night from my side: the wariness, half-expecting an ambush, approach, the site, the suddenness, the confusion, the violence of the moment, the ride afterward, the interrogations, the expulsion, the long consequences.

But one of the reasons I value these Russian sources, even when I read them critically, is that they help reconstruct the other side’s memory. We tend to narrate intelligence history from our own institutional perspective. The Russians do the same. But if you read across the lines, compare accounts, and know the geography and the tradecraft, another picture emerges: the operational contest itself, with all its human texture.

Zaitsev’s name appears in that picture again and again.

He was not the architect of the KGB’s great mole-driven victories in the mid-1980s. Ames, Howard, and others provided the information that blew open CIA operations. Counterintelligence officers built the cases. Surveillance teams followed the targets. Commanders made decisions. The state acted.

But when the time came to take people alive, Zaitsev was one of the men sent to do it.

That is not a small role.

Afghanistan and the Shape of the Man

Zaitsev’s career was not limited to counterintelligence arrests. He also served in Afghanistan during Alpha’s “combat training deployments,” when the leadership of the KGB sent Alpha personnel into the war zone to harden them under real conditions.

He went twice: first in 1984, when he suffered a mild concussion but refused hospitalization and stayed with his comrades; then in 1986, when he served as group leader.

His story “Gray Bunny,” from which the title of the tribute is taken, describes Afghanistan in a voice that is worth noting. The excerpts printed in Spetsnaz Rossii are not heroic in the simple sense. They are physical, disoriented, sometimes bleak. There is a damaged armored vehicle, a mine blast, memory fragments, men in a foreign landscape, the strange collision of training and reality.

Alexander Matovnikov, later a Hero of Russia and a senior military commander, served under Zaitsev and credits him with providing his first real “combat school.” He describes Zaitsev as decisive, strong-willed, an excellent tactician, but also as someone who did not elevate himself above people. “A tough commander,” Matovnikov says, “but not a dictator. He was always close to people. He knew how to listen and hear.”

That is a high compliment in any service. In a special unit, it means more.

The 1991 Wound

The most bitter turn in Zaitsev’s career came not from the Americans but from his own collapsing state.

After the August 1991 coup attempt, Alpha was placed in an impossible position. For a time it was subordinated to both Gorbachev and Yeltsin, then transferred into the Russian protective service structure. As Gennady Zaitsev explains it, there was no longer an antiterrorist unit left on Lubyanka. A new operational-combat structure, an analogue of Alpha, was to be created there. Vladimir Zaitsev was chosen to lead it.

He began preparing the documents: staffing structure, equipment tables, organizational details.

Then someone intervened.

The damaging information was simple and politically lethal: Zaitsev had been among the Alpha officers sent to Arkhangelskoye on the night of August 18–19, 1991, when KGB Chairman Vladimir Kryuchkov ordered a group of Alpha officers toward the dacha where Boris Yeltsin was staying. The plan, according to the Russian account, was to neutralize Yeltsin’s security and escort him to Zavidovo for negotiations with the leadership of the Emergency Committee, in an effort to bring him over against Gorbachev.

The order never came. Defense Minister Dmitri Yazov did not arrive. Yeltsin left for Moscow and gave his famous speech from the tank outside the White House.

But after the coup collapsed, the fact that Zaitsev had been part of the group sent toward Arkhangelskoye could be used against him. According to the Spetsnaz Rossii account, the message conveyed to Yeltsin was essentially: the man they want to put in charge of a new Lubyanka special unit is the man who was supposed to arrest you.

That ended the plan.

Zaitsev remained in Alpha for a time, but after the reorganization he ceased to be deputy commander. His prospects disappeared. He later resigned in 1992, saying that for moral reasons he could not continue serving in the chaos that had begun.

He was not allowed to say goodbye properly to his officers. They gave him a valuable gift, but even that, the article says, they “forgot” to present.

This part of the story is written with bitterness. It is also revealing. The collapse of the Soviet Union did not merely dissolve institutions. It dislocated identities. Men who had spent their lives in service to one system woke up inside another, suddenly judged not by their discipline but by the political meaning assigned to their obedience.

Zaitsev later reflected on what he called the “syndrome of special units.” Men serve in such units for ten or twenty years, he said. It is not merely a job. It is a way of life built around constant readiness for risk and struggle. When an officer leaves and that requirement disappears, a void remains.

“A very dangerous void.”

I understand what he meant.

After the KGB

Zaitsev did not vanish after leaving service.

He headed the Fund for Support of Antiterrorist Units of the Security Agencies, “Antiterror.” From 2000 to 2004, he worked in the Russian White House as assistant to the chairman of the government on security issues. In that role, he helped coordinate operational interaction among government agencies and security structures, especially the FSB and MVD.

He later served for many years in the International Association of Veterans of the Alpha Antiterrorism Unit. He became a vice president of the association and headed its committee on media and mass communications. He remained connected to Spetsnaz Rossii and the Alpha veterans’ world.

He became a constant presence on every documentary about the 1980’s spy wars — interviewed in more than 50 episodes of various documentary series. (And I have seen every one of them, many times over, mining them for tidbits for Year of the Spy, which accounts for part of why I feel like I know this man.)

He also remained married to Galina. In the summer of 2025, shortly before his death, they celebrated their fifty-fifth wedding anniversary.

The Specnaz tribute says that on July 29, 2025, his driver brought him to a restaurant on Shabolovka, where Alpha veterans were marking the fifty-first anniversary of the unit’s creation. He did not get out of the car, but spoke with those who came up to him.

“That day,” Gennady Zaitsev writes, “Vladimir Nikolayevich came to say goodbye.”

Two weeks later, he was gone.

Respect Without Illusion

I write this with some trepidation that some American readers will be offended. I hope not. Writing respectfully about a KGB officer who served his country honorably is not in any way inconsistent with being a deeply patriotic American who opposed the regime and system he represented.

The KGB writ large was an instrument of a system I opposed. Its history includes repression, coercion, and brutality. I do not forget that. Nor do I romanticize the Soviet state because some of the men who served it were brave, disciplined, or personally honorable.

But history is distorted when we flatten adversaries into cartoons. And of all the elements of the KGB, the Second Chief Directorate, responsible for counterintelligence against foreign intruders like myself, was the one whose role in the Cold War most closely mirrored ours. They were trained counterintelligence officers defending their country’s secrets against officers like me, just as we were trained to penetrate theirs.

Vladimir Zaitsev was a serious man formed by a strong family and later, a serious institution, serving a state whose interests were opposed to my own. He spent his career hunting people like me. I spent mine trying to operate against the system he defended.

That is the truth.

Another truth is that within that struggle there were professionals on both sides who recognized professionalism when they saw it. Not agreement. Not friendship in the ordinary sense. Not forgiveness for history. Recognition.

Zaitsev’s own formulation for how he regarded his CIA adversariesremains the cleanest:

“With respect. They did their job. We did ours.”

I have thought about that sentence often.

It is not a moral philosophy. It does not answer the larger questions of regime, ideology, empire, repression, or freedom. But at the human level of the street — where officers on both sides accepted risk, lived under discipline, and understood the consequences of failure — it says something real.

Zaitsev and I met because our countries sent us into the same dark alley of history from opposite directions.

He did his job.

I did mine.

Forty years later, I find myself reading his obituary in a Russian veterans’ newspaper, surprised by the news of his death, remembering the young Alpha officer who orchestrated and executed my arrest and feeling sadness at his passing.

Colonel Vladimir Nikolayevich Zaitsev was born on March 19, 1948, and died on August 13, 2025. He was buried at Troyekurovskoye Cemetery with military honors.

Vladimir Nikolayevich, please accept this post as a salute from your old adversary. You lived a full and honorable life of service to your country.

May you rest in peace.