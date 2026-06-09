DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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joAn's avatar
joAn
13h

Your message to shape expectations into reality is very helpful... especially the deeper, lasting message and question/s. The Judge appears to be serious and I look forward to the decision language, precedence setting 'warnings', should the suit not 'win'...

BTW, my favorite line that is soo MS making your point seriously with such wry wit: "...the site is not just any government lawn, but the most symbolically loaded patch of grass in the country."

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Elizabeth Graham's avatar
Elizabeth Graham
11h

First, the White House is NOT his house. He is allowed to live there while he is the President. Second, Trump's distorted reality and his corrupt criminality are the real issues at play. He cannot run a gambling event at the White House and financially benefit from it. As you said "this patch of grass" is sacred and owned by the people of the United States.

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