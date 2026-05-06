My fifteen-year-old son Arsha Sellers is not easily impressed.

This is, I think, one of the central duties of being fifteen. His father may have served in Moscow as a CIA officer during the Cold War, may have been arrested by the KGB, may have been declared persona non grata and expelled from the Soviet Union, may have earned a CIA Commendation medal for his efforts — but to a ninth grader, all of that exists somewhere in the foggy borderland between family lore and parental exaggeration.

Every now and then he asks me, with the dry skepticism only a teenager can summon, “Were you really a spy?”

I give him the short answer. Yes.

He gives me the look. I try to explain a little bit. He is still not very impressed. I give up. Oh well.

So I have learned that if I want to make any of this sound real, I need outside witnesses. Preferably hostile ones.

Well, today the following happened.

I opened YouTube and there, in the bottom right hand row of offerings, I saw my own face staring back at me on the post of a Russian Documentary. I took a quick screenshot:

It’s from a series called “Mysteries of the Century” and the.episode bore the un-promising title Caught Red-Handed. The thumbnail showed a photograph of me from 1985 — a screenshot from a KGB videotape of my interrogation after my arrest. All of this got my attention because when a Russian documentary puts your younger self on the cover and calls the episode Caught Red-Handed, you do not exactly settle in expecting a Valentine.

But then, about eighteen minutes in, they got to me.

Before that, the program had been recounting the old KGB-versus-CIA duel in Moscow: American officers trying to meet Soviet volunteers, KGB surveillance teams trying to catch them in the act, both sides playing an elaborate game of disguise, misdirection, and streetcraft. The narrator described how the CIA acquired worn Soviet clothing from émigré communities abroad and sent it to Moscow by diplomatic pouch so officers could better blend into the local environment.

That detail may sound theatrical, but it was practical. Moscow in those days was not an easy city to disappear in. Foreigners looked foreign. Shoes, coats, posture, haircuts, the way a person moved — all of it mattered. Disguise was not theater in the ordinary sense. It was tradecraft inside a city built for surveillance.

And then came this line, which is basically the intro to the part about me:

18:43

Krasilnikov and his colleagues fairly quickly saw through their opponents’ disguise techniques.

Uh oh. Not looking good. So they see easily through our disguises?

But then came the next line:

18:51

American intelligence officer Michael Sellers especially impressed them with his theatrical mastery. He would later even write a book about his Moscow adventures. Acting had been his first profession, and he had studied at a film-arts institute.

Now I wanna be clear, that’s the real translation, especially the first line. Here it is in Russian:

“Особенно их поразил своим театральным мастерством американский разведчик Майкл Селлерс.”

I paused the video there for a moment.

Damn. That ain’t bad.

The Russian word is поразил. It can mean “struck,” “astonished,” or “made a strong impression.” In context, paired with театральным мастерством — theatrical mastery — the best English is “impressed.” Not “noticed.” Not “observed.” Not “gave grudging acknowledgment to.” Impressed.

The narrator then continued:

What set Sellers apart was that his command of the art of disguise was really very good. He could literally transform himself into other characters, including female ones.

That last sentence made me laugh because I never went out in drag — although I would have, if we could have a found a six foot four inch woman who I could impersonate.

The section on me ends like this:



19:35

He used his talents not only to shake off surveillance, but also to recruit agents among the Soviet intelligentsia. 19:43

What was he able to learn there? At that time, our creative intelligentsia was mainly occupied with dissident matters and talked all kinds of nonsense. But they did not know state secrets. 19:53

They could, however, convey the state of public opinion — albeit, so to speak, in a rather distorted form. Even so, the Americans were interested in that too. 20:00

Michael Sellers, despite all his talents, was also caught red-handed and expelled from the country.

Now, as I bask in the glow of the compliments — a thought: There are not many Americans who served as CIA operations officers in Moscow during the Cold War. I do not know the exact number, and if I did I couldn’t print it anyway without CIA approval and they probably wouldn’t give it. But this documentary says the KGB had identified roughly a hundred American intelligence officers in the embassy population over the years. So let’s just go with that. The KGB says 100 Americans served as CIA officers in Moscow during the full period of the cold war from 1955 to 1989.

What does that mean?

One thing — you knew that you had been placed into the central arena of the Cold War. You knew that every movement outside the embassy would be watched, studied, photographed, interpreted, misinterpreted, and later written into somebody’s file. You knew that if you were ever arrested, the moment would not belong entirely to you. It would become part of the record — theirs, ours, and history’s.

Here is the video. Go to 18:43 on the timeline to follow along with what follows. I’ll also use screenshots.



In the clip, you can see me being brought into the room where cameras are rolling and the spy gear is laid out and Rem Krassilnikov is waiting. Here is a screenshot of me entering the room at 18:55 on the video timeline.

Why am I talking about this? Well, it’s supposed to be the “perp walk” moment where they escort me in, one KGB guy on each side, arms pinned, head down. The lowered head. The body language of a person under someone else’s control.

So, up until this moment, they’d been holding me in a holding cell with a handful of KGB officers watching me. I had been careful to relax, engage them lightly, stay calm. Then this moment came and they walked me down the corridor. I knew cameras would be rolling. I knew the room would be staged. I knew the KGB wanted its record of the moment.

So when we got a few steps from the door I accelerated and got out in front of my escorts. They were caught by surprise. So you see me stride into the room forcefully, doing my best to look like I own it, like I’m in control, not them. And they are several steps behind me. It’s a small victory — but still, a victory. They had the building, the guards, the cameras, the power of the Soviet state. But I caught them by surprise and denied them the perp walk moment.

That may sound like a small thing. It was a small thing.

But here I am forty years later getting a sweet emotional charge from it. I look back at that clip now, four decades later, and every time I see those few seconds I think: good job, Sellers. You won that little moment.

I also think about the look on Krassilnikov’s face when he sees me walk in like that with no escort. Definitely a “WTF” moment for him, and I enjoy remembering that, too.

So, on this night, we did not win the operation. Not the larger event. Not the headlines. But I did manage to win that little moment, and a few others.

So I’ll take it.

Life doesn’t go on forever. .I’m getting close to the “seventh inning stretch” of what I hope will be a nine inning life. This is a moment from the fourth inning that stuck. I’ll take it.

Life is funny. I’ve done my best as a film producer, writer, and director for more years than I ever spent in CIA, but I do not have an Academy Award or an Emmy or anything bigger than a few festival awards for my film work. I do not have a Pulitzer for my writing. What I have, though, is a tip of the hat and a shoutout from the old Main Enemy, my adversary, admitting I fooled them. Not once. Lots. I’ll take it. Nobody else in this town has that.

Is there any larger meaning beyond feeding my ego?

Maybe it means something because the Cold War was not only missiles, summits, doctrines, and intelligence estimates. It was also human performance under pressure. On both sides. It was the private discipline of not giving the other side the picture it wanted. It was learning how to move through a watched city without becoming merely an object of surveillance. It was understanding that even when the state has all the power, the individual still has a narrow band of freedom in how he behaves. And perhaps it was admitting or realizing that you could in some ways respect your adversary.

So yes, I am allowing myself to enjoy this one and allowing myself to humblebrag it on Substack. Thanks for letting me do it.

Now if you can just help me convince Arsha that his old man was “really a spy” — and one the KGB says was pretty damn good at it, then my day will be made.

Thanks for indulging me this one. I was planning to write about Trump opening and closing the Strait of Hormuz in a day. This was more fun. Thank you all for your support and friendship as we wobble down the crazy road we’re on.