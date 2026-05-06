DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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M-Pathy77's avatar
M-Pathy77
3h

Very well done! Your son ought to be impressed as well!🫡🙏😊

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1 reply by Michael Sellers
joAn's avatar
joAn
2h

I love this!! ...you just can't make this up. The Russian, the production and deep reverence for the Spy Culture ... damn, Michael, you are an Intel rock star in the Russian -Soviet annals!!

If anyone in Trump’s orbit had any cultural brains, maybe spoke any Russian and watched this, Witkoff would be replaced ... but then, that would actually put 'America First' and not Putin's interests... he might be intimidated by you, with that certain reverence for a Master Class Spy extraordinaire!! I bet Putin has studied your escapades :)

Surely you've played this clip... your name do clearly enunciated really should get Arsha's attention, even if he doesn't understand Russian... !

What a fun post this evening!! I'll be chuckling about this for a while! Thanks, Michael for sharing your stardom journey 😀

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