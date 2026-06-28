DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Sue Narten's avatar
Sue Narten
5h

I really appreciate your analysis and I do take it all seriously but right now, right this minute, I am focused on the spirit lifting photo of 'yogurty' Zawadi. What a precious face!

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1 reply by Michael Sellers
Traci Joseph's avatar
Traci Joseph
5h

I get so excited every time a “deeper look” pops up in my notifications. Your analysis is always excellent.

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