If you are normal, your attention probably wandered after the Iran memorandum of understanding was announced.

That is not a criticism. It is just reality.

There are only so many brushfires a person can track at once. In the days since the Iran MOU was announced, Trump’s Reflecting Pool fiasco somehow became a full-blown national metaphor — algae, peeling blue lining, sabotage accusations, National Guard patrols, the works. The Supreme Court cleared the way for the administration to strip temporary protected status from Haitians and Syrians, potentially exposing hundreds of thousands of people to deportation. The White House unveiled a 250th-anniversary “patriot passport” with Trump’s glowering face inside it, because apparently even the passport now has to become a loyalty object. The deportation machine kept grinding. The Epstein files were suddenly back in circulation, now with reports that Trump aides used the Situation Room for damage-control meetings. Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s new book landed, and Trump immediately started rage-posting about “Maggot Hagerman.” The World Cup knockout round began. The 250th anniversary spectacle kept mutating into something between a campaign rally, a merchandising opportunity, and a state-sponsored personality cult. And life, as always, intruded.

So when the U.S. and Iran announced what sounded like a cease-fire framework, it was natural to put that particular crisis into the “controlled for the moment” category and move on.

Not solved, exactly. But contained.

Only now it appears that may have been premature.

In the days since the signing, the reporting has become confusing in that very Middle East crisis way where every development seems to point in three directions at once. There have been reports of Iranian attacks on commercial shipping. U.S. strikes on Iranian surveillance, communications, air-defense, drone, and minelaying-related targets. Iranian counterstrikes aimed at U.S. military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait. Renewed threats from Trump. Warnings from Iran that talks could be halted. Disputes over whether ships should transit through the northern or southern routes of the Strait of Hormuz. Separate arguments over Lebanon, Hezbollah, Israel, and whether one cease-fire framework can be reconciled with another. Qatar, Pakistan, Oman, and Switzerland still trying to keep the diplomatic machinery alive. Oil markets watching closely but not yet panicking. Both sides insisting, in effect, that the other side is the one violating the deal.

The net result looks like a hot mess.

But “hot mess” may be too simple.

The real question is whether these exchanges mean the MOU is becoming a memorandum of misunderstanding — a vague, overhyped document whose ambiguity is now being exposed by events — or whether this is something slightly different: a nasty but semi-managed round of military theater in which both sides fire enough to satisfy domestic audiences while still trying not to blow up the underlying deal.

That distinction matters.

Because one version means the cease-fire is quietly collapsing.

The other means this may be what the cease-fire was always going to look like.

The Missing Piece Was Not the Headline. It Was the Operating Manual.

The problem is not that nobody knew what the MOU said.

The terms were announced. The Strait of Hormuz would reopen. The naval blockade would ease. Nuclear talks would begin on a 60-day clock. There would be de-escalation language covering Lebanon and the wider regional conflict. Both sides had enough in the document to claim they had not surrendered. Trump had enough to call it victory. Iran had enough to say it had preserved its sovereignty and leverage.

That was the headline version.

But cease-fires do not live or die in the headline version. They live or die in the operating manual.

And this is where the trouble starts.

What does it mean, in practice, for Hormuz to be “open”? Does it mean commercial traffic returns to the prewar status quo, with Iran simply agreeing not to interfere? Or does it mean traffic resumes under a new understanding in which Iran and Oman have some recognized role in managing routes, services, timing, or fees?

What does “safe passage” mean if Iran believes a vessel is violating the new rules? Who decides? Who verifies? Who responds? What counts as enforcement, and what counts as a breach?

What does “regional de-escalation” mean if Israel continues operations in Lebanon? Does Iran treat that as outside the MOU, or as evidence that the U.S. is not enforcing its side of the bargain? Does Hezbollah have to stand down while Israel remains in place? Who defines compliance there?

Those are not side questions. They are the machinery.

And the danger now is that the MOU may have been specific enough to produce a signing and vague enough to produce a fight.

That is why the recent strikes and counterstrikes matter. They are not just aftershocks. They are the first real test of whether the document created a shared understanding — or merely gave each side a different story to tell its own public.

Trump got to say he reopened Hormuz.

Iran got to say Hormuz cannot be reopened without Iran.

Those two claims can coexist in speeches. They cannot coexist for long in the water.

So What Actually Happened This Week?

The confusion is part of the story, so it is worth slowing down and putting the sequence in order.

June 18: The U.S.–Iran MOU was announced. The headline terms were clear enough: immediate termination of military operations, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a 60-day process for nuclear talks, easing of the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, and regional de-escalation language that included Lebanon. Each side could sell that package at home. Trump could call it a victory. Iran could say it had not surrendered sovereignty or accepted American control over Hormuz.

June 22: Follow-up talks moved to Switzerland, with Pakistan and Qatar playing mediation roles. The diplomatic track was still very much alive. The public message was that the MOU had created a 60-day window to turn the cease-fire into a more durable agreement. But even at this point, the most important unresolved issue was already visible: the Strait of Hormuz had not simply returned to normal. The question was no longer whether the strait would reopen in the abstract, but who would control the rules under which ships moved through it.

June 24–25: Iranian state media and Iranian officials began pushing back against the idea that Tehran had ceded any authority over Hormuz. Iran’s position was that it would not surrender control of the waterway and that the United States would have no role in its future management. That mattered because the U.S. understanding of the MOU appeared to be that Iran would ensure safe commercial passage. Iran’s understanding appeared to be that safe passage would occur under a framework in which Iran remained an indispensable gatekeeper.

June 25–26: The first major test came at sea. According to CENTCOM, Iran struck the M/V Ever Lovely, a Singapore-flagged commercial cargo ship, with a one-way attack drone as it was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast. The ship was not a U.S. warship, and there has been no clear public explanation from Iran, at least not one I have seen, for why that particular vessel was supposedly a legitimate target. Was Tehran objecting to its route, its ownership, its destination, or simply demonstrating that ships could not move through Hormuz without Iranian approval?

The U.S. treated the attack as a cease-fire violation and responded with limited strikes on Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar facilities near the Strait and on Qeshm Island. Iran rejected that framing. Tehran said the American strike was itself a violation of the MOU. So within days of the agreement, the two sides had reached the central dispute: Washington said Iran had breached the deal by threatening commercial shipping; Tehran said Washington had breached it by bombing Iranian territory.

June 27: The confrontation escalated. According to U.S. officials, an Iranian drone struck the M/T Kiku, a Panama-flagged tanker carrying more than two million barrels of crude. The United States then carried out another round of strikes, this time against Iranian surveillance, communications, air-defense, drone-storage, and minelaying-related targets.

Iran responded by widening the target set. The IRGC claimed attacks on U.S. military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, including sites connected to the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and Ali al-Salem air base in Kuwait. U.S. officials said there were no American casualties and no major damage. Kuwait said it intercepted missiles. Bahrain reported damage near the airport area but no deaths.

By this point, the cease-fire had not formally collapsed, but it had stopped resembling a cease-fire in any ordinary sense. The United States was striking Iranian military targets. Iran was striking or attempting to strike U.S.-linked military sites in the Gulf. Both sides were still invoking the MOU, but each was invoking it as evidence that the other side was in violation.

June 28: The situation remained suspended between diplomacy and escalation. The diplomatic channels were still open, and neither side had formally declared the MOU dead. But the core disagreement had become impossible to hide. Washington was treating the MOU as a commitment by Iran to keep Hormuz open and stop threatening commercial shipping. Tehran was treating the MOU as confirmation that Hormuz could not be reopened except through an arrangement that preserved Iran’s authority and leverage.

That is the week in sequence.

The agreement did not simply disappear. It started behaving like two different agreements. In the American version, Iran promised to keep Hormuz open. In the Iranian version, Iran agreed to reopen Hormuz without giving up its role as the indispensable gatekeeper.

Those two versions can coexist in speeches, press releases, and domestic propaganda. They cannot coexist for long in the water.

The Strait of Hormuz Is the Center of the Mess

The key to the current flare-up is that the dispute has shifted from the nuclear issue to the Strait of Hormuz. The immediate crisis is not about centrifuges. It is about tankers. When the MOU was announced, the headline was not only “cease-fire.” It was also: the Strait reopens. Remember Trump’s triumphant social media post: “Let the oil flow!”

But “reopens” can mean different things.

To Washington, it appears to mean commercial traffic resumes under broadly normal international navigation principles, without Iranian harassment or attack.

To Tehran, it appears to mean something more like: traffic resumes under a new postwar arrangement in which Iran’s role as gatekeeper is acknowledged, perhaps alongside Oman, and in which Iran has a say over routing, maritime services, and future fees.

That is a huge difference.

The United States wants Hormuz back to normal.

Iran wants Hormuz reopened in a way that proves the war did not end with Iran simply absorbing punishment and returning to the status quo ante. Rather, it ended with Iran gaining a strategic advantage over the Strait—a future gatekeeper role that it did not have before the war.

That is the core friction.

Trump wants to say he reopened the Strait. Iran wants to say the Strait cannot be reopened without Iran’s consent. Those are not compatible messages. But both sides may need to sell them at home.

The Military Exchanges May Be Communication, Not Just Escalation

In a certain sense — the military events that have been occuring could be understood as “communication”. The U.S. may be trying to say: we will keep the deal alive, but we will punish attacks on shipping, we have too, we can’t let that pass.

Iran may be trying to say: we will keep the talks alive, but we will not accept an interpretation of the deal that strips us of leverage over Hormuz. We’re going to make sure you understand that going forward.

This is carefully calibrated violence on both sides. But it’s important to keep in mind that calibrated violence as a form of diplomatic communication only works if everyone calibrates perfectly.

Iran can launch a retaliatory strike that is meant to demonstrate resolve but not kill Americans. The U.S. can hit Iranian military infrastructure in a way meant to show seriousness without forcing a wider war. Trump can threaten to “complete the job” while still leaving room for diplomacy. Iranian officials can threaten to halt talks without actually halting them.

That may be what is happening.

But every step depends on the next missile, drone, radar site, tanker, militia commander, or presidential post landing exactly where it is supposed to land — politically and physically.

That’s a gamble that may or may not pay off for either side.

The Domestic Politics Are Obvious on Both Sides

Both Trump and Iran have incentives to keep the deal at least nominally alive.

Trump needs the agreement. He needs the victory narrative. He needs to say he ended the war, reopened Hormuz, stopped Iran’s nuclear program, protected Israel, and restored American dominance. If the MOU collapses immediately, then the whole episode starts to look less like “peace through strength” and more like “war through improvisation.”

So Trump’s preferred posture is obvious: the deal is strong, Iran is cheating, and any U.S. strikes are not a return to war but enforcement of the peace.

That formulation gives him maximum flexibility. If the fighting quiets down, he claims victory. If the fighting intensifies, he says Iran forced his hand. If the agreement survives, he says he made peace. If it collapses, he says Iran betrayed it.

Iran has its own domestic problem.

The regime cannot appear to have been bombed into submission. It cannot simply accept an American interpretation of Hormuz and call that victory. It must show its public, its military, and its regional partners that it still has teeth. That means responding to U.S. strikes. It means asserting authority over the Strait. It means warning Gulf states not to become platforms for American pressure. It means keeping Hezbollah and other partners from concluding that Tehran has accepted a humiliating settlement.

So Iran also benefits from a posture of controlled defiance: the talks can continue, but Iran will respond; the MOU can remain in place, but Iran will not be treated as defeated; the Strait can reopen, but not as if Iran has no say.

This is why the exchange of strikes may be partly performative.

Not fake. The missiles are real. The tanker attacks are real. The danger is real.

But the violence may also be political messaging by other means.

Each side is trying to prove that it is not the one backing down.

The “Memorandum of Misunderstanding” Problem

Still, there is a darker interpretation.

It may be that the MOU was never sufficiently understood by both sides to function.

This is the “memorandum of misunderstanding” scenario.

Under that scenario, the U.S. thought Iran had accepted safe passage through Hormuz in exchange for relief from blockade pressure and a path into negotiations. Iran thought the U.S. had accepted a new framework in which Iran and Oman would play a recognized role in managing transit through the Strait. The U.S. thought Lebanon de-escalation meant Iran and Hezbollah would stand down. Iran thought Lebanon de-escalation meant Israel would be constrained. Trump thought he had a victory. Tehran thought it had preserved leverage. Everyone signed onto language general enough to claim success, but not specific enough to prevent the first serious dispute.

That is how cease-fires fail.

Not always with a single dramatic breach. Sometimes they fail because the parties never agreed on what compliance meant.

One side says: you violated the deal.

The other side says: no, you violated the deal.

Both may be telling the truth as they understand it, because both signed a document that allowed them to understand it differently.

That is what makes this moment so unstable.

The real question is not whether there is shooting. There is.

The real question is whether the shooting is occurring inside a shared framework that can still contain it, or whether the shooting is revealing that no shared framework ever existed.

Lebanon Could Blow a Hole in the Whole Thing

Hormuz is the immediate crisis, but Lebanon may be the deeper trap.

The MOU reportedly included regional de-escalation, but the Lebanon piece appears to be messy. Israel has its own security framework. Lebanon has its own state interests. Hezbollah has its own survival interests. Iran has its own regional interests. The United States is trying to bind all of this into a broader cease-fire logic.

That may be asking too much of a single memorandum.

If Israel insists on remaining in southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed, Iran and Hezbollah will not treat that as neutral cease-fire implementation. They will see it as an Israeli gain ratified by American power. If Hezbollah resists, Israel may escalate. If Israel escalates, Iran may argue that the regional cease-fire has been violated. If Iran responds indirectly, the U.S. may treat that as Iranian bad faith.

Now the Hormuz dispute and the Lebanon dispute start reinforcing each other.

That is the nightmare scenario: not one cease-fire collapsing, but several overlapping cease-fires colliding.

So What Comes Next?

There are basically three paths.

The first is the messy cease-fire path. This is probably the most likely in the immediate term. The U.S. and Iran keep talking. The MOU remains officially alive. There are limited strikes and counterstrikes. Iran tests the boundaries. The U.S. enforces its interpretation. Mediators work frantically in the background. Trump keeps declaring victory. Iran keeps declaring resistance. Everyone tries to avoid mass casualties. The sixty day clock ticks.d

This is not peace. But it may be the new cease-fire landscape.

The second path is open breakdown. This happens if a strike kills Americans, sinks or badly damages a major tanker, triggers a big oil shock, or causes Trump to decide that his political incentive has shifted from “I made peace” to “I must finish the job.” It could also happen if Iran formally suspends talks or if Lebanon ignites.

This is the path back to war.

The third path is renegotiated implementation. This is the only path to something more stable. It would require the parties to do what they apparently did not do clearly enough the first time: define the rules. Which route do ships use? Who monitors safe passage? What role does Oman play? What, if anything, can Iran charge or regulate? What counts as a violation? What happens after a violation? How are Lebanon and Hormuz separated so one does not automatically blow up the other? What nuclear access or inspections resume, and on what timeline?

That is the boring work of diplomacy.

It is also the part Trump is worst at.

Trump likes the announcement. He likes the headline. He likes the claim of victory. He likes the photograph, the post, the superlative. He does not like the tedious architecture that makes an agreement real.

But in foreign policy, the tedious architecture is the agreement.

The Bottom Line

So is the Iran cease-fire collapsing?

Probably not.

A better assessment is that it is being stress-tested by all the ambiguity that was left unresolved when the MOU was announced.

The current exchanges may be a sign that the agreement is falling apart. They may also be a grim form of post-agreement signaling, with both sides firing carefully enough to satisfy domestic politics while preserving the diplomatic channel.

The danger is that those two possibilities look almost identical until something goes badly wrong.

A cease-fire can survive some violence if both sides still believe the underlying bargain is worth preserving.

It cannot survive if the underlying bargain was never actually shared.

That is why this moment carries weight.

Trump sold the MOU as a breakthrough. Iran treated it as leverage preserved. The U.S. wants Hormuz open. Iran wants Hormuz acknowledged as a source of power. Israel wants Hezbollah weakened. Hezbollah wants to survive. Gulf states want shipping without becoming targets. Mediators want the whole thing to hold together long enough to become real.

That is a lot to ask of a vague memorandum.

For now, the Iran cease-fire is not dead.

But it is not healthy.

It is a hot mess — and the next few days will tell us whether that mess is the normal ugliness of a fragile cease-fire, or the beginning of its collapse.

Sigh. A Sunday morning lost, trying to sort through all this and figure out what’s really going. I’m not sure I got all the way to a bottom line, but hopefully this helps with our collective understanding of what happened over the last week. This remains a crucially important piece of what’s happening that will affect every American, the midterms, all of that. Now I feel a bit updated, and hope you do too. Also, thanks for the folks who have stepped up as paid upgrades in the last few days — we could definitely use a few more to get back on track in our quest to reach 1000 and gain the “Bestseller” badge from Substack that happens when you reach 1000. We’re at 955. Thank you. We’re inching toward that semi-magic number.

PS for those following the Zawadi saga. We got him six weeks ago and he weighed four pounds. At the vet today he weighted 14.5 pounds. Growing fast. Here’s a pic of me (a big guy, 6’4) holding him at the vet.

And last night he got into a 32 ounce container of yogurt and had a Saturday night yogurt party. He didn’t exactly get in trouble for his adventure, but had to pose for a picture.

Audio listeners can stop here.

Sources

https://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/PRESS-RELEASES/Press-Release-View/Article/4528341/us-strikes-iran-in-response-to-attack-on-commercial-vessel/

https://www.dvidshub.net/news/568726/us-strikes-iran-response-attack-commercial-vessel

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-conducts-further-strikes-iran-2026-06-27/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/irans-revolutionary-guards-say-it-targeted-us-positions-region-response-attack-2026-06-26/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/gulf-markets-mixed-us-iran-trade-attacks-2026-06-28/

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jun/27/us-iran-strikes

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/jun/28/fresh-hostilities-gulf-us-iran-memorandum-interpretations-lebanon-ceasefire-strait-of-hormuz

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/jun/28/escalating-us-iran-strikes-threaten-interim-peace-agreement

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/jun/22/iran-us-talks-progress-pakistan-qatar-lebanon-israel

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2026/6/28/iran-war-live-trump-threatens-tehran-as-us-bombs-sirik-qeshm-for-2nd-day

https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/iran-drone-strait-of-hormuz-israel-lebanon-conflict-june-26-2026