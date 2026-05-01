DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
7h

If anyone had any lingering doubts about this court, I trust they are gone.

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Linda's avatar
Linda
5hEdited

In October, 2025, Politico reported that Fair Fight Action and Black Voters Matter Fund found that 19 seats in the House of Representatives would become permanently Republican should SCOTUS find as they now have. So, not only does this decision strip from voters the one true power we hold in a democracy, it gives one party permanent control of the Congressional body that starts impeachment processes against a president, his cabinet, judges and justices. Since the DOJ, via internal policy, will not bring a criminal case against a sitting president, and since SCOTUS has already made a president immune from criminality performed as part of the core and peripheral duties of the office, and since the US Constitution gives the president absolute power over pardons... this decision seems to set up the conditions for a Putin-like ruler, aligned with international criminal organizations with a thumb on courts and legislatures at home. This decision also seems to permanently grant oligarchs the power to pick their primary candidates for Republican offices, and since only the most zealous and extreme voters tend to vote in primaries, it's clear sailing for oligarchs. Maybe. Putin and Xi both keep bits in the mouths of their oligarchs so that they don't get too powerful or form too powerful cliques. We'll see. The tepid reassurance of some analysts so far is that a number of those likely Republican gerrymanders will provide very thin majorities and if Democrats (what about Independents and angry Republicans?) show up in huge numbers for elections, some of those seats --- maybe not enough but some --- will go in Democrats' direction. To me, that's an ER code for representative democracy. And I think that SCOTUS has made themselves utterly irrelevant going forward with a thoroughly immune president who can commit any crime without accountability and pardon all who do that work, especially if he and his oligarchs control the party. Idiots. Arrogant fools.

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