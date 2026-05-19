DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karenza's avatar
Karenza
3h

Looking at this from an outside perspective I am completely flabbergasted at the apparent level of acceptance this deplorable state of affairs has from the American people. You have perhaps the most egregious example of a banana republic that could have been conceived by a value-less, unethical, morally defunct cabal. Even the mafia demands accountability, but apparently America does not. I am losing any hope I might have held that the mid terms will provide even a possibility that America’s moral fibre can be restored. In the space of a decade the facade has collapsed and the rot at the heart of your once proud democracy lies exposed. I’m sorry Michael, I know there are plenty of genuinely good people prepared to fight for your society, but I’m afraid it may all be too late. I hope to be proven wrong and the work of rebuilding can begin - from the ground up.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mike kestell's avatar
Mike kestell
3h

Mitch Jackson had a nice article on substack regarding the DOJ settlement. The statute of limitations had run out on that as the leaker was sentenced 3 y ago and the statute is 2 years. Also, the leaker was not an IRS employee, he was employed by a consulting firm so the irs has no culpability! Can’t we the taxpayers sue Tod Blanch for malpractice? Mitch didn’t address that but what am I missing?

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture