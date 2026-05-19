There is a point at which corruption carried out in plain view loses the feeling of “scandal” and begins to feel like a governing system. Unless I’m losing touch with reality — that is where we are now.

The old model of political corruption involved concealment. A favor was done quietly. A payment moved through intermediaries. A family member got a suspicious consulting contract. A donor received access. A regulator looked the other way. The public might eventually find out, but the point was to keep the transaction deniable.

Now, in the Era of Trump, we’ve moved beyond that.

And this week has brought a 1,2,3 punch that really lays it all bare. Think of it as the “new transparency” — where the President and those most closely aligned with him do things in full public view, without apology, that in previous administrations would have been fatal. But now — meh. There’s a little grumbling but zero accountability.

The corruption is no longer hidden. It is reported in financial disclosures, announced by the Justice Department, embedded in “settlements,” routed through family businesses, and dressed up as policy. The remarkable thing is not that these things are happening. The remarkable thing is that they happen in daylight, and the system mostly absorbs them. ThIs is what America has become.

Consider three stories now sitting side by side.

The President’s Stock Trades

Just the tip of the iceberg, as tracked by Judd Legum on Popular Information.

Trump’s newest ethics filings show an astonishing volume of stock trading during the first quarter of 2026. According to reporting based on his OGE Form 278-T disclosures, Trump or his investment advisers made more than 3,600 transactions between January and March, with a disclosed value somewhere between $220 million and $750 million. That’s 40 trades a day, 7 days a week, during that period. The trades included major technology names such as Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Nvidia, Broadcom, Intel, and others.

That alone would be extraordinary for any president. The president is not a senator from a small state with a committee assignment. The president is the single most market-moving political actor in the world. He sets tariff policy. He negotiates trade deals. He announces sanctions. He threatens companies. He grants waivers. He picks regulatory winners and losers. He can move whole sectors with a sentence.

And according to Judd Legum’s Popular Information and other reporting now circulating, many of the trades appear to line up with market-moving statements and policy actions by Trump. Beyond that, most are listed as “unsolicited” - meaning no one advised him to do it. He did it on his own, unsolicited, for whatever reasons that might have moved him to do the trades.

Keep in mind — the standard here should be: why is the president trading individual stocks at all? How can that be okay?

A president with a sprawling individual stock portfolio is not merely exposed to the market. He affects the market. And when his trades line up with market-moving actions — WTF? And somehow this is okay? It is allowed to stand?

If this were a member of Congress, there would be calls for hearings. If this were a Cabinet secretary, there would be resignation demands. If this were a mid-level regulator, it would be a career-ending ethics event.

But because it is Trump, it’s just Monday.

The $1.776 Billion “Anti-Weaponization” Fund

Then there is the Justice Department’s brand new $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” created as part of a settlement to get Trump to drop his $10B lawsuit against the IRS over the leak of his tax returns.

The stated purpose is to compensate people who claim they were victims of government “weaponization.” In practice, the fund is clearly designed to benefit Trump’s political universe: people investigated, prosecuted, sued, or otherwise touched by legal processes Trump and his allies have spent years denouncing as illegitimate. The potential claimants could include January 6 defendants and targets of Trump-Russia investigations, and other. Trump-aligned “victims.” (I don’t think Jim Comey gets any of this. Or Letitia James.)

Think about it.

The president sues the government he heads. The government he heads now controls settles the matter. The result is not merely an apology to Trump but the creation of a massive taxpayer-funded compensation machine to benefit the president’s political allies. Critics have called it a “slush fund,” which is far too kind. Honestly, you can’t make this s—t up. If you did they’d call you crazy.

It converts Trump’s personal grievance narrative into a government-administered payout system.

And once that line is crossed, what is left of the old distinction between the public treasury and the president’s movement?

The Family Business Never Went Away

The third bucket is the Trump family’s ongoing business entanglement with crypto, foreign money, and policy decisions that affect the value of those ventures.

Reuters and others reported this week on overlapping industry networks involving Trump family crypto venture World Liberty Financial and blockchain ecosystems also used by Iran’s largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, which has been used by sanctioned Iranian entities. Reuters did not report that Trump’s family directly knew of Nobitex’s activity. But it did describe a broader web in which crypto figures who helped legitimize Trump’s venture also operated networks used to move billions through sanctioned or sanctions-adjacent channels.

Separately, watchdog and press reporting has focused on World Liberty Financial, foreign-linked investments, and policy decisions affecting crypto and advanced technology. Public Citizen reported that Trump and his sons had roughly $1 billion tied to World Liberty Financial as of April. The Washington Post has described a broader “deal-making spree” by the Trump family during the second term, with the White House insisting Trump has no conflicts because his assets are in a trust managed by his children.

That defense is insulting because it asks the public to pretend the Trump family is some distant third party.

The sons are not strangers. The family business is not a blind trust in any meaningful civic sense. The brand is the presidency. The access is the presidency. The value is the presidency.

And everyone involved knows it.

A new definition of “transparency”

The common thread in these stories is not subtlety. It is the opposite.

The president’s trades are in public filings. The DOJ fund is publicly announced. The family crypto ventures are reported in mainstream financial and political media. The conflicts are not hidden in the shadows. They are sitting on the table.

Transparency, Trump style.

And with all of this on display, the machinery of accountability barely moves.

Part of the reason is that Trump has exhausted the scandal vocabulary. If every week produces a new outrage, each individual outrage feels smaller. The public loses the ability to distinguish between noise and signal. The press reports the facts, but the facts are often presented as one more episode in the Trump show rather than as evidence of a governing structure built around personal enrichment, political vengeance, and institutional capture.

Another reason is that Trump has trained his movement to see corruption allegations not as warnings but as proof of persecution. If Trump profits, it is because he is a businessman. If his allies get money, it is because they were victims. If his family lands deals, it is because they are talented. If the Justice Department acts in his interest, it is because the old Justice Department was corrupt. Every accusation is folded back into the story of Trump as victim, even when Trump controls the government.

But the bigger problem is institutional.

A system that depends on shame cannot survive a shameless actor. A system that depends on norms cannot survive a movement that treats norms as sucker rules. A system that assumes presidents will avoid obvious conflicts cannot handle a president who turns obvious conflicts into a brand.

That is what is happening now.

The corruption is not an aberration from Trumpism. It is one of Trumpism’s organizing principles. Public power becomes private leverage. Legal grievance becomes taxpayer compensation. Foreign access becomes family opportunity. Market-moving authority coexists with personal trading. The presidency becomes not merely an office but a platform.

And the country watches it happen in real time.

There was a period in American life when this kind of thing would have produced a bipartisan demand for answers. Not because everyone in Washington was pure. They were not. But because there was still some shared sense that certain lines had to be publicly defended.

Now the lines are crossed so often that the crossing itself has become routine.

That is the real scandal.

Not that Trump hides corruption.

That he does not have to.

Sorry folks. Had to get that one off my chest. Thanks for indulging me. This was really too much. But it will pass, just like everything else. And so it goes.