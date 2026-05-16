America Was Always More Than a Country

There has always been something unusual about the United States. Not pure, not innocent, not exempt from the brutalities and hypocrisies that mark the history of nations, but unusual all the same. Most countries are rooted in blood, soil, tribe, dynasty, language, religion, or conquest. America, at least in its highest self-understanding, was rooted in an argument.

The argument was imperfect from the start. It was compromised at birth by slavery, by the dispossession of Native peoples, by the exclusion of women, by the long distance between the soaring words of the Declaration of Independence and the lived reality of millions of people who were not treated as equal in any meaningful sense. No honest patriotism can look away from that. The American story is not a clean marble monument. It is a record of aspiration, evasion, cruelty, reform, backlash, courage, cowardice, and periodic moral repair.

But the words mattered.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” There is a reason those words have carried more weight and assumed an importance greater than the men who wrote them perhaps deserved. They became larger than the Founders themselves. They became a standard by which the country could be judged, condemned, improved, and summoned back to itself. Frederick Douglass could ask what the Fourth of July meant to the slave precisely because the Declaration gave him the moral weapon he invoked in doing so. Lincoln could describe the nation as “conceived in liberty” and dedicated to equality precisely because the founding promise remained available even when the country had betrayed it. Martin Luther King Jr. could call the Constitution and Declaration a “promissory note” because America had, in fact, made a promise.

That has always been the best version of American patriotism, the kind of patriotism that I have aspired to: not the insistence that America is always right, but the conviction that America has obligations to its own professed ideals. To be proud of America in that sense has never required blindness. It has required memory. It has required the willingness to say that the country is worth defending because the idea at its center is worth defending, even when its leaders fail it, even when its citizens tire of it, even when cynicism seems more intellectually fashionable than faith.

The Promise and the Asterisk

For much of my life, that was enough. The failures were real. The hypocrisy was real. The wars, coups, racial injustices, panics, witch hunts, internments, and betrayals were real. But the aspiration still mattered. The better angels were not always ascendant, but they were still in the room. America could do terrible things and still produce the internal forces that exposed, resisted, and sometimes corrected them. That was the difference. The country’s greatness was never that it had clean hands. It was that it retained, however fitfully, a conscience.

That conscience also gave America a unique place in the world. After World War II, and more fully after the Cold War, the United States stood at the head of something larger than itself: a community of nations that, at least in principle, organized their legitimacy around democracy, the rule of law, open societies, civil rights, alliances, and restraints on raw power. Again, the hypocrisy was obvious. The system was never as clean as its rhetoric. America supported dictators when convenient, cut cynical deals, and preached rules it did not always obey. But there was still a direction of travel. There was still a civilizational argument.

The democratic world, led by the United States and joined by Europe, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, and others, claimed that legitimacy came from consent, that borders could not simply be erased by force, that alliances were more than rackets, that law mattered, that authoritarianism was not just another lifestyle choice.

That is the promise now being betrayed.

The Betrayal

The Trump 2.0 era feels different from ordinary policy disagreement because it is not merely a dispute about taxes, regulation, immigration levels, or military deployments. It is a stripping away of the premise that America stands for anything larger than advantage. The language of principle has not merely been neglected. It has been treated as naive, embarrassing. Alliances are recast as protection schemes. Friends are treated as customers. Smaller democracies are treated as bargaining chips. Authoritarians are judged less by what they do to their own people than by how skillfully they flatter the American president.

The old vocabulary — freedom, democracy, rule of law, human rights, collective security — still appears here and there, but increasingly as residue. It no longer seems to govern the enterprise.

This matters because American power has never been only military or economic. The United States has been powerful because other nations believed, or at least hoped, that American leadership pointed toward a world in which rules had some force and smaller countries had some protection against larger predators. That belief was always partial, always contested, sometimes naive. But it was not imaginary. It shaped alliances. It gave dissidents in authoritarian countries a reference point. It helped build institutions. It gave the democratic world a center of gravity.

Trump’s foreign policy, especially in its second iteration, appears to replace that with a great-powers mentality: the strong make deals, the weak adjust, and values are ornamental. In that world, the United States is no longer the leader of a democratic coalition trying, however inconsistently, to expand the zone of law. It is one power among other powers, cutting deals with China, accommodating Russia, leaning on allies, and treating moral commitments as negotiable assets. It’s a bully, aligning with the other bullies.

What the China Summit Really Signaled

The recent China visit crystallized this shift. There is, of course, a narrow way to analyze any summit. Did Boeing get a deal? Were tariffs adjusted? Did agricultural exports improve? Were investment channels reopened? There were only a few agreements and all are still “preliminary,” with China’s Commerce Ministry emphasizing that the details and timelines remained unresolved, including on the widely touted claim that China would purchase 200 Boeing aircraft. On that transactional level, the summit can be debated in the usual way: some wins, some ambiguities, some theater, some deferred specifics.

But that misses the larger meaning.

The deeper question is what the summit did symbolically. And symbolically, it appears to have given Beijing something it has long sought: the image of China and the United States as co-equal great powers sitting above the rest of the world, managing global affairs between them. The Washington Post described the summit as yielding a Chinese goal — projecting China on “equal footing” with the United States — with carefully choreographed pageantry and reciprocal gestures presenting the two leaders as the central actors in a new geopolitical arrangement.

That may sound abstract, but in diplomacy, symbolism is substance. Hierarchy is substance. Recognition is substance.

For decades, American policy toward China rested on a delicate balance. The United States recognized China’s size and importance, engaged it economically, competed with it strategically, and avoided treating it as an enemy prematurely. But it also resisted Beijing’s preferred narrative: that the future should be managed by great powers in spheres of influence, with smaller democracies subordinated to the “core interests” of their larger neighbors.

The democratic world’s answer, at least in principle, was that Taiwan mattered; that Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Australia were not pieces on a chessboard; that freedom of navigation mattered; that economic coercion mattered; that human rights mattered; that the rules-based order was not simply a mask for American dominance but a framework in which power was supposed to be disciplined by law.

Trump seems to be walking away from that framework.

Taiwan as a Warning Sign

Taiwan is the clearest warning sign. After the summit, Trump said he had not yet decided whether to proceed with a major arms sale to Taiwan, even as Taiwan emphasized that arms sales are central to deterrence and grounded in the Taiwan Relations Act. He reportedly described arms sales to Taiwan as a “very good negotiating chip” with China, language that understandably alarmed Taiwan because it implied that a democratic partner’s security could be folded into a broader bargain with Beijing.

Xi warned Trump that mishandling Taiwan could lead to “clashes and even conflicts,” and Trump, returning from China, framed the issue by saying, “The last thing we need right now is a war that’s 9,500 miles away.”

That formulation may sound, to some Americans, like common sense. Why risk war over an island far away? Why not use every issue as leverage? Why not be practical?

Because the entire postwar order depends on the answer. Taiwan is not simply a remote island. It is a democracy of more than 23 million people living under the shadow of a much larger authoritarian power that claims the right to absorb it by force if necessary. It is also a test case for whether the United States still believes that democratic self-government has any claim on American attention when the price of defending it becomes inconvenient.

If Taiwan becomes merely a bargaining chip, then the message will travel far beyond Taipei. It will be heard in Tokyo, Seoul, Manila, Warsaw, Vilnius, Kyiv, and every capital that has relied, in one form or another, on the assumption that American commitments are more than temporary mood swings.

The danger is not only that America might abandon Taiwan. The danger is that America may teach the world to stop believing in American seriousness before any formal abandonment occurs. Alliances do not necessarily collapse all at once. They can erode as partners begin making contingency plans. They hedge. They accommodate adversaries. They doubt intelligence sharing. They wonder whether a promise made by one American administration will survive the next press conference. They begin to live in a world where the United States is still powerful, but no longer dependable.

That is how a values-based order dies: not necessarily through one dramatic surrender, but through the steady conversion of commitments into transactions.

The Return of the Great-Powers World

Trump’s affinity for strongmen intensifies the problem. His posture toward Russia has long raised the question of whether he sees authoritarian power as a threat to the American idea or as a model of personal rule to be admired. His language toward Vladimir Putin, like his language toward Xi, often seems less concerned with the fate of smaller nations than with the drama of leader-to-leader dealmaking.

That is exactly the worldview the United States spent the 20th century resisting. Americans fought fascism, contained Soviet communism, built alliances, and sacrificed lives to prevent a world in which great powers carved up the map and smaller peoples were told to accept their fate.

And now we appear to be drifting toward that world voluntarily.

A new great-powers order would not be stable in the way Trump imagines. It would be predatory. China would dominate its neighborhood. Russia would continue trying to dominate or destabilize its former imperial space. Other regional powers would draw the obvious lesson. If law no longer restrains power, then power must be acquired quickly and used ruthlessly. Nuclear proliferation would become more attractive. Middle powers would hedge. Smaller democracies would become nervous supplicants. The language of sovereignty would remain, but the reality would be hierarchy.

This is the betrayal at the heart of the Trump 2.0 era. America is not merely changing policy. It is surrendering its role as the principal custodian of the democratic idea in world affairs. That role was imperfectly held and often abused, but it existed. It gave coherence to American strategy. It explained why alliances mattered. It explained why NATO was not a protection racket. It explained why Taiwan was not merely a semiconductor platform. It explained why Ukraine’s fate mattered beyond Ukraine. It explained why the internal character of regimes mattered, even when strategic necessity required engagement with them.

Once that is gone, what remains is national self-interest narrowly defined by one man’s instincts. The American promise shrinks into a brand. The flag remains, the anthem remains, the military remains, the rituals remain, but the moral content drains away.

Can This Be Reversed?

The hardest question is whether this is reversible.

In one sense, of course it is. Administrations change. Elections happen. Alliances can be repaired. Treaties can be reaffirmed. Weapons packages can be approved. Presidents can once again speak the language of democracy and mean it. The United States still has enormous advantages: geography, wealth, energy, universities, technology, military reach, cultural power, and a coalition network that China and Russia cannot easily replicate. The democratic world has not disappeared. Europe, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, and many others still exist, still matter, and still prefer an order in which law has more weight than coercion.

But reversibility is not the same as restoration. Trust, once broken, does not snap back into place. The first Trump term was treated by many allies as an aberration. The second is harder to explain away. It tells the world that the United States can knowingly return to this posture after having seen it once before. That is a deeper wound. It forces allies to ask whether Trumpism is an interruption in American history or a recurring feature of American democracy. If they conclude the latter, they will adapt accordingly.

There may be no single point of no return. History rarely announces those moments in real time. But there are thresholds. If Taiwan is effectively traded away, one threshold will be crossed. If NATO is hollowed out beyond repair, another will be crossed. If Ukraine is forced into a settlement that rewards aggression and signals that democratic resistance can be outwaited, another will be crossed. If American citizens themselves cease to believe that democracy and rule of law are central to the national identity, then the external order cannot survive because its foundation at home will have collapsed.

The Promise Is Still There, But It Has To Be Reclaimed

The answer, then, is not despair. Despair is too easy, and it has the additional defect of helping the very forces it laments. The answer is clarity. We should understand what is being lost. We should be careful to not pretend or delude ourselves that this is merely a style problem, a messaging problem, or a normal foreign-policy debate. The issue is whether America still believes in the American promise.

That promise was never that the United States would be flawless. It was never that America would always be wise, generous, or just. The promise was that the country would remain answerable to an idea larger than appetite and stronger than fear: that human beings have rights; that governments derive legitimacy from consent; that law should restrain power; that free peoples have a claim on one another; that the strong should not simply devour the weak.

Trump did not invent the forces now threatening that promise. They have always been present in American life: isolationism, nativism, racial resentment, admiration for brute power, contempt for expertise, impatience with law, the fantasy that moral obligations are for fools. What makes this moment so dangerous is that those forces now sit close to the center of American power and call themselves realism.

But realism without values can end up being just surrender with better vocabulary. A great nation can make deals. It can compromise. It can recognize limits. It can avoid unnecessary wars. But when it forgets what it is trying to preserve, it becomes merely another strong country seeking advantage.

That would be a loss not only for America, but for everyone who ever looked to America and saw, however imperfectly, a promise.

The promise has been betrayed before. It has also been reclaimed before.

The question now is whether enough Americans still understand that there is something to reclaim.

MS Personal Note: This will be a slightly long coda to the essay above. True confession: I’ve been fighting the “numbness” thing lately, and I feel that many of our readers, too, are feeling that. It’s Saturday today. I slept later than usual , and woke up feeling on the one hand like I couldn’t face just doing an update on the latest day-to-day outrage, legal assault, diplomatic surrender, cruelty dressed up as policy—couldn’t write about any of that. And on the other hand I felt a surge of energy to write about something deeper, more meaningful to me than the day to day ebb and flow.

As a writer — and I suspect, as a reader — at some point the updates begin to blur together. How can it be otherwise? The danger is that we become fluent in the details and numb to the meaning. We know the names, the dates, the filings, the quotes, the sound bites, the reversals, the threats. We can follow the story minute by minute and still lose sight of the larger question: what is this doing to us as a country, and what is it asking of us as citizens?

That is why I wanted to write this essay. It is not a “breaking news” piece. It is not a tactical analysis of one summit, one statement, one poll, or one scandal. It is an attempt to step back and say something that feels increasingly necessary to say plainly: America is not just another country, or at least it was not supposed to be. It has always been a promise as much as a place. And if that promise is now being betrayed, we should have the courage to name the betrayal.

I also want to say something more personal.

This sense of numbness I’ve been feeling persoanlly — it also seems to be reflected here on DL in that growth has suddenly slowed sharply. Paid conversions, which had been moving steadily, have almost ground to a halt. I don’t want to turn an essay like this into a fundraising appeal, and I don’t want to cheapen the argument by making it sound as if the point of writing about the American promise is to sell subscriptions. That is not why I wrote it. It’s because I see or feel some connection between the “numbness” that I’m fighting personally, and something similar that comes over us collectively. The same weariness that leeches from my soul is probably doing something to you to, and maybe one of the ways that manifests is a feeling of oh, why bother supporting, it doesn’t matter anyway, it’s a drop of water in an ocean of despair, why bother?

I get that.

But this work does depend on support. The time it takes to do serious, careful, independent analysis is different from the time it takes to do a “hot take” every day. The value that Deeper Look aspires to is that it tries to resist the churn. It tries to connect events to meaning. It tries to hold power accountable but stay fair in the process—fair without becoming timid, forceful without becoming sloppy, and independent without becoming performative.

If this essay speaks to you, and if you are in a position to support the work, upgrading to a paid subscription is the most direct way to help keep it going. If you are already a paid subscriber, thank you. It means more than I probably say often enough.

And if today all you can do is read, think, share, and stay engaged, that matters too. Because the larger point of this essay is that citizenship itself is a form of keeping faith. We keep faith by refusing to look away. We keep faith by refusing to become numb. We keep faith by insisting that the promise still matters, even when powerful people are busy betraying it.