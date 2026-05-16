DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Austin Gilbert's avatar
Austin Gilbert
3h

Trust can only be restored when Trump's name is eradicated from history and his executive orders are cancelled and each of his administration and family arrested for insider trading and brought to to justice for sentencing.

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Peter Maguire's avatar
Peter Maguire
3h

Soon the Trump will be in the abyss of international politics and we will be left with the most important job—picking up the pieces and rising from the ashes of ideology and incompetence. I wrote about the original American contradiction you mention in my 2001, pre 9/11 book, Law and War: "America’s political ideology posed unique problems for U.S. foreign policy. It became increasingly difficult to justify an expansive, essentially imperialistic foreign policy within the framework of an egalitarian political ideology. As America grew into a regional and later a global power, this simple hypocrisy evolved into a more profound duality. More than the obvious gap between words and deeds, from the beginning, there was a tension between America’s much-vaunted ethical and legal principles and its practical policy interests as an emerging world power. In his book American Slavery, American Freedom, Edmund Morgan argues that the simultaneous rise of personal liberty and slavery on the North American continent was the great paradox of the first two centuries of American history.

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