There are some stories where the emotionally satisfying answer and the evidence-supported answer are not the same. Jeffrey Epstein’s death has always been one of those stories. Given who he was, who he knew, what he was accused of, and how conveniently his death foreclosed the possibility of a full public trial, suspicion was not only predictable — it was reasonable. But after reviewing the new Epstein files over the past several months, and now after reading the major New York Times Magazine investigation published this morning, I think the evidence has moved meaningfully in one direction. I feel compelled to report that even though, on an emotional level, it is not particularly satisfying. Facts are pesky things, and although modern life seems to have created an environment where facts are optional or malleable, bona fide investigators have no choice but to respect them.

So — the evidence that I have seen, and cited by the New York Times, moves the needle away from murder, and toward suicide. But it also moves the needed toward a scandal that is not smaller because of that, but in some ways even more damning.

The scandal may not be that someone slipped into Jeffrey Epstein’s cell and killed him. The scandal may be that the federal government failed to keep alive one of the most important criminal defendants — and potential witnesses — in America. It failed his victims. It failed the public. Then it mishandled the scene and evidence so badly that it all but guaranteed millions of people would never believe the official story.

That is not a defense of the government. It is an indictment of it.

I have been looking into this myself since the Epstein files became available, and my inquiry tracks with the Times. Theirs is distinguished from mine in that the investigative resources deployed substantially exceed anything I could do on my own. They reviewed tens of thousands of pages of newly released documents, obtained Epstein’s handwritten jail notes, interviewed more than 40 people connected to his arrest, incarceration, death, and the investigations, consulted forensic experts, and used visual-analysis specialists to reconstruct the jail environment.

But what struck me is that their findings were consistent with where my own review had been heading: the new evidence does not make the official handling of Epstein’s death look better. It makes it look worse. But it also makes the murder theory harder to sustain.

Why people were right to be suspicious

Before getting into the evidence, it is worth saying plainly: people were not crazy to be suspicious.

Epstein died in federal custody. He had been accused of sex trafficking minors. His social world included presidents, billionaires, royalty, academics, financiers, celebrities, and intelligence-adjacent figures. He had already received one sweetheart deal in Florida that looked, to many, like a miscarriage of justice. By the time he was arrested again in 2019, his testimony — or cooperation — could have mattered.

Then he died.

And the surrounding facts were almost cartoonishly suspicious.

He had reportedly attempted suicide before. He was supposed to be watched. He was supposed to have a cellmate. The guards failed to make their rounds. The guards falsified records. Cameras failed. Key footage was missing. The death scene was disturbed. Evidence was mishandled. The noose initially collected may not even have been the noose that killed him.

If you were writing a conspiracy thriller, you would almost be embarrassed to include that many red flags.

So no, the public skepticism was not irrational. The government earned that skepticism.

But suspicion is not proof. And over time, the question becomes: when we look closely at the totality of the evidence, does it point to a murder plot? Or does it point to a catastrophically broken institution that gave a clearly suicidal man an unforgivable opportunity to kill himself?

The evidence now available strongly supports the second explanation.

The new evidence that matters most

The most important part of the Times piece is not the rehashing of familiar camera failures or guard negligence. It is the new evidence about Epstein’s state of mind.

The Times obtained Epstein’s handwritten jail notes, some of which had never been made public. They also obtained what appears to have been a suicide note written before an earlier apparent attempt to kill himself.

That note was found not by jail officials, but by Epstein’s first cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, after the July 23 incident in which Epstein was found with a noose around his neck. Tartaglione says he found the note tucked inside a graphic novel and gave it to his lawyers. As a result, jail psychologists did not see it at the time. Investigators did not see it for years.

According to the Times, the note included this line: “It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye.”

That is significant.

The Times also reports that the handwriting closely resembled Epstein’s other jail writings, and that the note included a personal phrase Epstein had used elsewhere in communications with people close to him. In other words, the Times makes a serious case that the note was authentic.

This matters because the July 23 incident had always been ambiguous. Was it a suicide attempt? Was Tartaglione involved? Was Epstein trying to manipulate the jail into giving him better conditions? Those questions were never fully resolved.

But if Epstein wrote a note about choosing his time to say goodbye, the incident looks much more like an actual suicide attempt.

The Times also reports that Tartaglione says Epstein had made earlier preparations to hang himself before that incident. Tartaglione is not a perfect witness. He had his own reasons to want the event understood as a suicide attempt rather than an attack. But his account now fits into a larger evidentiary pattern: the note, the other writings, the warnings from inmates, the warnings from federal officers, and Epstein’s own comments about not being able to endure jail.

Epstein was saying one thing to psychologists and another thing to everyone else

One of the most disturbing parts of the story is that the formal mental-health assessments appear to have missed the depth of Epstein’s despair.

To jail psychologists, Epstein sometimes presented himself as stable, confident, and future-oriented. He talked about business. He said being alive was fun. He dismissed the idea that he was suicidal.

But according to the Times, that was not the picture seen by inmates and lawyers.

His lawyers heard him say things like, “I can’t do this.” His second cellmate, Efrain Reyes, heard him talk about never seeing the street again. Epstein’s own notes included fragments like “ONLY PAIN TO ME & Others in the future” and “Why should people I Lov suffer for my problem.”

That is a very different picture from the one he apparently tried to sell to mental-health staff.

And that, too, is plausible. Epstein was a manipulator. He had spent his adult life managing impressions, buying loyalty, exploiting weakness, and controlling his surroundings. It is not hard to imagine him telling jail psychologists what he thought would get him out of suicide watch while revealing more of his real despair to cellmates and lawyers.

The fatal failure: he was left alone

By the final day of his life, the warning signs were everywhere.

Epstein had already been placed under observation for suicide risk. He had already been involved in an apparent suicide attempt. His cellmates had expressed concern. The U.S. Marshals Service had flagged him as showing suicidal tendencies. Most importantly, he was not supposed to be alone.

His second cellmate, Reyes, was transferred out on August 9. Before leaving, Reyes warned jail staff: “He’s not good to be alone.”

That may be the most haunting sentence in the entire story.

The jail knew, or should have known, that Epstein needed a cellmate. The chief psychologist had ordered that he be housed with another inmate. Multiple officers noticed that he was alone. But no replacement cellmate was found.

That appears to have been the decisive failure.

The guards’ missed rounds matter. Their falsified records matter. Their exhaustion and incompetence matter. But the Times makes a persuasive point: even if the guards had conducted their required rounds, Epstein may still have been able to kill himself between checks. A cellmate was the one person who might have intervened quickly enough to save him.

And the jail failed to provide one.

The murder theory has a logistics problem

This is where the Times piece is particularly strong.

For Epstein to have been murdered, someone had to get into a locked federal jail unit, reach a locked tier, enter Epstein’s locked cell, kill him without alerting neighboring inmates, and get out — all during a window when the key physical access points were controlled by jail staff and some cameras, though badly compromised, were still functioning or monitored in real time.

The Times does not argue that the jail was a model of security. Quite the opposite. It was a mess. But even in that mess, a murder would have required a very specific choreography: knowledge of which cameras were recording and which were not, access to multiple doors and keys, cooperation or negligence from the control center, and silence from multiple people who would have risked capital charges for murdering a federal inmate.

Could such a thing be imagined? Of course. Almost anything can be imagined.

But serious analysis requires more than imagination. It requires evidence.

The Times says it found no evidence of such a plot. What it found instead was evidence of suicidal intent, warnings ignored, staffing failures, sleeping or inattentive guards, falsified records, camera breakdowns, and catastrophic evidence handling.

That is not a tidy story. But it is a more evidence-supported story.

The forensics do not save the murder theory

The forensic evidence has always been one of the strongest points for those who doubt the suicide ruling.

Michael Baden, the pathologist hired by Epstein’s brother, argued that fractures in Epstein’s neck were more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicide. Other forensic critics have pointed to marks, bruising, the angle of the ligature furrow, and the oddity of the alleged hanging scenario.

The Times does not simply wave this away. It consulted multiple pathologists and related experts. The consensus was not “the autopsy proves suicide.” The more careful conclusion was that the autopsy alone cannot conclusively settle the manner of death.

That distinction matters.

The medical evidence may be compatible with homicide. But it is also compatible with at least some suicide scenarios, especially if Epstein tied the fabric to the bunk, wrapped it around his neck, leaned forward from a sitting or kneeling position, lost consciousness quickly, and died within minutes.

The problem is that the scene evidence that might have clarified this was badly compromised. The wrong noose may have been collected. Another more likely noose-like piece of fabric was photographed but later discarded. DNA was not collected. The body was moved. The scene was trampled.

That is inexcusable. But it does not prove murder. It proves investigative failure.

The real scandal

This is where I think we need to land.

If the Times is right — and I think the evidence now increasingly points that way — the Epstein murder theory just got weaker.

But the Epstein scandal got worse.

Because the state had one job at that moment: keep him alive.

Keep him alive for trial. Keep him alive for his victims. Keep him alive for the possibility of cooperation. Keep him alive so the public could learn what he knew, who enabled him, who participated, who looked away, who protected him, and who benefited from his decades of impunity.

The federal government failed.

And then, having failed, it mishandled the aftermath so badly that it created a permanent fog of suspicion.

The victims were robbed of a trial. The public was robbed of answers. And the conspiracy theories were handed oxygen by the very institutions that now ask to be trusted.

So no, I do not think the emerging evidence points to an Epstein assassination.

But neither does it point to a system that deserves confidence.

It points to something more banal, more familiar, and in its own way more enraging: a broken institution, exhausted employees, ignored warnings, bureaucratic indifference, and a high-profile defendant who should never have been left alone.

That may not be the movie version.

But it is still a scandal.

MS Note: Today’s piece is a good example of what I’m trying to build here: a place where we can look at politically explosive subjects without surrendering either our skepticism or our responsibility to the evidence. The goal is not to comfort one side or dunk on the other. The goal is to get closer to the truth — even when the truth is complicated, unsatisfying, or inconvenient.

That takes time, independence, and a growing base of readers willing to support the work. If you value this kind of analysis and want Deeper Look to become a stronger, more influential voice, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

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