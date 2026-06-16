DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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joAn's avatar
joAn
4h

This is excellent, Michael. You got to the heart of the matter, lining up the facts from a strategic perspective than was not as emotionally captured as most of us are in this situation. Your clear naming of the Government's scandal of failing the victims and public of keeping this witness alive is a head-turner! I love how you nailed this. Thanks!!

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Linda's avatar
Linda
6hEdited

Thanks for this fact based assessment. Where I get snagged: Epstein reportedly left his cell for a phone call on the evening he died. I wonder at the nature of that call and its effect on his state of mind if it is accurately reported. In some cases, encouragement to commit suicide is criminal. I'd love to know more facts about that call: the number and person calling. Also, can two things be true at the same time? Can an increasingly suicidal person be murdered? Release the Epstein files.

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