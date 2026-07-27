Embattled DNC Chairman Ken Martin.

The headlines are nightmarish for dems, and almost don’t make sense.

“The DNC’s cash crunch deepens as new filings show Republicans with a huge advantage.”

Or worse:

“Raging DNC boss Ken Martin threw phone at aide’s desk as committee forced to put up headquarters as loan collateral.”

At first glance, the implications seem obvious.

Republicans control the White House. Trump’s approval ratings have softened. Historically, the president’s party almost always loses seats in the midterms. Democratic enthusiasm appears high.

If history were following its usual script, Democrats ought to be building a financial advantage.

Instead, the opposite appears to be happening.

The Democratic National Committee is struggling. The Republican National Committee is flush with cash. Democratic Chairman Ken Martin is battling stories about internal turmoil.

How can that possibly be true?

And perhaps more importantly: How worried should Democrats actually be?

The answer is that the headlines are both accurate and incomplete.

They accurately describe one important piece of the picture. But they tell us almost nothing about the financial strength of the Democratic Party as a whole. To answer that question, we have to stop thinking about the DNC in isolation and instead examine the entire political ecosystem—layer by layer.

Tier One: The Party Infrastructure

The headlines focus almost entirely on the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee.

That makes sense. They are the flagship organizations. But they are only part of each party’s formal structure.

Each party also operates House and Senate campaign committees, along with state parties that recruit candidates, build voter files, organize volunteers, and support campaigns across the country.

When all of those organizations are added together, Republicans hold a significant advantage.

Party Infrastructure

Viewed this way, Republicans hold roughly a $111 million advantage in formal party resources.

One statistic, however, deserves special attention. Although Republicans dominate nationally, Democrats actually maintain stronger state organizations, holding more than twice as much cash in their state and local parties. That could become important in gubernatorial, legislative, and local races where state organizations often carry much of the operational burden.

If we stopped the analysis here, the conclusion would be straightforward.

Republicans would clearly have the financial advantage.

But this is only the first layer of modern campaign finance.

Tier Two: The Outside Organizations

Over the past two decades, much of the financial power in American politics has migrated away from the political parties themselves.

Today, Super PACs and other outside organizations often spend sums that rival—or exceed—the official party committees.

Here again, Republicans currently hold the edge.

The Congressional Leadership Fund and Senate Leadership Fund have substantially outraised their Democratic counterparts, House Majority PAC and Senate Majority PAC. Together they represent an advantage of roughly $114 million.

Then there is MAGA Inc.

The pro-Trump Super PAC has accumulated approximately $400 million, creating something Democrats currently lack: a massive national reserve that can be directed wherever Republican strategists believe it will have the greatest impact.

That flexibility matters.

A national organization can rapidly move millions of dollars into an unexpectedly competitive race. Individual candidates generally cannot.

After the first two tiers, Republicans still hold a meaningful financial advantage.

But we are still not looking at the entire battlefield.

Tier Three: The Candidates

This is where the story begins to change.

The DNC’s bank account is not the only place where Democrats are accumulating financial resources. Individual Democratic candidates continue raising extraordinary amounts of money, particularly in the races most likely to determine control of Congress.

Consider just a few examples.

Texas: Democrat James Talarico reported approximately $21.5 million cash on hand, compared with about $7.5 million for Republican Ken Paxton.

Georgia: Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff reported approximately $42.6 million cash on hand, while Republican Mike Collins had roughly $12 million, giving Ossoff a cash advantage of about $30 million.

Nor are these isolated cases.

During the second quarter, Democrats reportedly outraised Republicans in all ten Senate races widely viewed as the battlegrounds that will determine control of the chamber. In House races, Democratic challengers outraised at least twenty-five Republican incumbents.

Those numbers matter because money sitting inside competitive campaigns is every bit as real as money sitting inside the DNC.

It simply has different characteristics.

A national committee can decide tomorrow to move another $10 million into Wisconsin because polling suddenly tightens. A Senate candidate in Texas cannot transfer campaign funds to help a House candidate in Iowa.

Candidate money is therefore less flexible than party money.

But it is hardly less important.

Ultimately, elections are won one race at a time.

Tier Four: The Fundraising Engine

There is one final piece of the puzzle that rarely appears in stories about campaign finance.

The ability to raise the next dollar.

Organizations like ActBlue and WinRed are not political committees holding campaign cash. They are payment-processing platforms that connect millions of donors with candidates and political organizations.

They measure something different.

Not accumulated wealth.

Fundraising capacity.

By that measure, Democrats continue to possess one of the most formidable grassroots fundraising operations in American politics. Republicans have built an increasingly successful system of their own through WinRed, but Democratic small-dollar donors remain one of the party’s greatest strategic strengths.

Campaign finance, in other words, is not a snapshot.

It is a moving picture.

A party trailing today may replenish its resources tomorrow if it can consistently attract new donors.

So Where Does This Leave Us?

The headlines are not wrong.

Republicans enter the 2026 midterms with significant advantages in the organizations that can move money rapidly from race to race. Their formal party committees are stronger. Their congressional Super PACs have raised more money. And Donald Trump sits atop a political operation with an enormous strategic reserve.

Those advantages are real.

Democrats should not dismiss them.

But neither should they panic.

The DNC is not the Democratic financial ecosystem.

It is one institution inside a much larger network of party committees, state organizations, candidates, Super PACs, and millions of individual donors.

Taken together, that broader ecosystem looks considerably healthier than the headlines suggest. Democratic candidates continue raising extraordinary sums in many of the races that will determine control of Congress. Democratic state parties remain comparatively healthy. And Democratic grassroots donors continue to demonstrate an impressive ability to generate new money.

Perhaps that is the biggest lesson.

Modern American politics is no longer financed primarily through the national parties. It is financed through an interconnected system of party committees, Super PACs, state organizations, candidates, and millions of individual donors. Looking only at the DNC’s balance sheet is a little like judging the financial health of a multinational corporation by examining a single subsidiary while ignoring the rest of the company.

The Republican Party begins the midterm campaign with important financial advantages.

But the financial picture is considerably more complicated than the daily headlines suggest.

Republicans have built the larger national war chest.

Democrats continue to demonstrate remarkable fundraising strength where elections are actually won—inside individual campaigns and among millions of grassroots donors.

Looking only at the DNC tells you something important.

It does not tell you the whole story.

MS Note: I hope this was helpful……because it was a real headache to do all the research and put it all together. If you feel sorry for me doing all that work, lol — consider a paid subscription. I’ll feel encouraged if a few of you do that, and as I’ve mentioned the last few days. We need a big push to get to 1000 paid subscriber so we get a seat at the adult table on the substack Algorithm. We’re at 970, trying to get to 1000. Thank you.



Audio listeners can pause here.

Sources

Note: Campaign finance is unusually difficult to summarize because money flows through multiple entities governed by different legal rules. Figures in this article are drawn from FEC filings, OpenSecrets, and individual campaign disclosures current through the most recent reporting periods and, where appropriate, rounded for clarity.



Primary Sources

https://www.fec.gov/data/

https://www.fec.gov/data/raising-bythenumbers/

https://www.fec.gov/data/committee/

https://www.opensecrets.org/

https://www.opensecrets.org/outside-spending/

https://www.opensecrets.org/2026-election

https://www.opensecrets.org/political-action-committees-pacs

https://www.campaignfinanceinstitute.org/

https://www.actblue.com/

https://winred.com/

Reporting & Analysis

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/24/us/politics/dnc-cash-ken-martin.html

https://www.politico.com/

https://www.reuters.com/

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/democrats-dominate-fundraising-key-senate-races-republicans-ample/story?id=134829415

https://rollcall.com/2026/07/16/democratic-candidates-sustain-fundraising-pace-as-gop-strains-to-keep-up/

https://www.cookpolitical.com/

https://www.axios.com/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/04/16/democrats-are-rich/