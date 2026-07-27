DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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harkaylun's avatar
harkaylun
9h

I will only donate to individual candidates until the DNC gets their shit together.

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Declan's avatar
Declan
9h

NO ONE wants to donate to a feckless DNC. Most funds directed to candidates.

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