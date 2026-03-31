For most Americans, the phrase “Civil Rights” evokes a familiar mission. It means voting rights. It means school desegregation. It means fair housing, disability access, police abuse, hate crimes, and the federal government stepping in when the powerful trample the rights of the vulnerable. And those who are aware of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice understand it to be the champion of victims of those crimes.

Well, that view is just so 2024.

In the era of Trump 2.0, down is up and up is down.

The clearest recent example is the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department’s lawsuit against the District of Columbia over its ban on AR-15-style rifles and other semiautomatic firearms. The legal theory itself is striking enough. DOJ is using a civil-rights provision to defend the rights of would-be AR-15 gun owners whose civil rights have been violated by the DC Law. This inversion of the concept of “civil rights” is not an isolated incident — it’s the whole theory of “Civil Rights” in the era of Bondi DOJ. a way that alarmed former department lawyers, who told The Washington Post that the statute was built for pattern-or-practice policing cases, not as a tool to attack local gun laws. DOJ says it is vindicating constitutional rights. But that is precisely the point. The administration is not just changing positions. It is trying to change the institutional meaning of the words themselves.

This is the larger story now unfolding inside the Civil Rights Division. The division has not been abolished. It has been reimagined, repurposed. Some recognizable civil-rights work continues. But the center of gravity has plainly shifted away from the division’s historic mission and toward a very different project: using the moral vocabulary and prestige of civil rights enforcement to advance the grievances and priorities of the American right.

From protector to instrument

The evidence for that shift is not subtle. Reuters reported last July that the Civil Rights Division had lost 368 employees since Trump took office, including 270 deferred retirements and 98 resignations. The same report said internal mission statements had been rewritten and that some of the division’s traditional priorities were downplayed or omitted. Senator Peter Welch said the division was “disregarding its statutory responsibilities.” DOJ leadership, for its part, did not deny the change. It defended it.

By December, more than 200 former DOJ employees had signed an open letter condemning what they described as the dismantling of the division and that roughly 75 percent of its attorneys had left in 2025. That is not normal attrition. That is institutional hollowing-out.

And the departures were not merely about morale or retirement timing. Reuters reported in January that at least a dozen federal prosecutors planned to leave in part over DOJ’s handling of the Renee Good shooting in Minnesota, including senior lawyers in the Civil Rights Division who were angered by their exclusion from the matter and by the broader political direction of the office.

The new face of “civil rights”

What has replaced the old mission?

Start with guns. In September 2025, DOJ proudly announced that the Civil Rights Division had filed its first affirmative lawsuit “in support of gun owners,” targeting Los Angeles County over concealed-carry permitting. Then came the D.C. semiautomatic-rifle case. It is hard to overstate how symbolically important that is. The administration is not merely saying the Second Amendment matters. It is saying that gun-rights litigation belongs inside the Civil Rights Division’s conception of civil-rights enforcement.

Then there is the broader ideological rebranding. Under Harmeet Dhillon, the division has been redirected toward combating what the administration calls anti-Christian bias, “woke ideology,” transgender inclusion in girls’ sports, DEI-related discrimination, and campus antisemitism. Reuters reported that Dhillon and other appointees were publicly announcing the targets of investigations into universities and employers. DOJ itself publicized Bondi’s anti-Christian-bias task force and Title IX litigation against California over transgender participation in girls’ sports. This is not background noise. This is the new branded face of the division.

That is why the phrase “rewriting what civil rights means” is not rhetorical excess. It is the most accurate description of the project. The administration is attempting to seize a term that historically carried a fairly settled public meaning and redirect it toward a different set of constituencies, priorities, and enemies.

What has been pushed aside

The clearest casualty has been police-accountability work.

Very early in the new administration, DOJ leadership froze civil-rights litigation and signaled that police reform agreements negotiated under Biden could be reconsidered. In May 2025, the department formally dismissed Biden-era police investigations and proposed consent decrees in Louisville and Minneapolis, with Dhillon denouncing them as anti-police federal overreach. Reuters later reported that the division’s Criminal Section, which handles police-misconduct prosecutions, had fallen from around 40 trial attorneys before Trump’s return to office to no more than 13 by February 2026.

Voting rights has also been transformed. The administration dropped the Biden-era challenge to Georgia’s 2021 voting law, with Bondi arguing that higher Black turnout undermined the case. At the same time, DOJ has emphasized election-integrity style actions focused on voter-registration lists and state compliance in ways that reflect a very different conception of what voting-rights enforcement is for. The Voting Section still exists. But its animating purpose is being recast.

Seen in that light, the change is not that the division has stopped caring about rights. It is that it is being taught to care about a different set of rights, for a different politics, and in a different moral register.

What remains of the old agenda

To say all of this is not to say the division has stopped doing every recognizable piece of civil-rights work. That would be too broad, and it would let defenders of the current leadership dismiss the criticism as exaggeration.

Some traditional enforcement plainly continues.

In just the past few months, DOJ has pursued disability-rights and fair-housing matters that fit squarely within the division’s historical mandate. It sued SeaWorld and other theme parks over bans on wheeled walkers. It announced an agreement with South Carolina to expand community-based mental-health services under the ADA and Olmstead. It obtained a settlement over AI-generated job ads that unlawfully excluded U.S. workers. It has also continued fair-housing and sexual-harassment cases.

That matters, because it makes the diagnosis sharper and more credible. The story is not that the Civil Rights Division has ceased to function at all. The story is that the traditional work that remains no longer appears to define the division’s political identity, public image, or strategic direction. The ordinary cases are still there. But the flagship cases, the rhetoric from leadership, and the symbolic energy of the division have moved elsewhere.

What the internal reaction says

The exodus itself is part of the story, not just a byproduct of it.

Civil Rights Division lawyers are not known as a particularly flight-prone class of government employees. Many spend years, sometimes decades, in that work because they believe in the mission with unusual intensity. When hundreds leave in a short period, and when former officials publicly accuse leadership of abandoning core statutory responsibilities, that is not ordinary partisan turnover. It is a sign that the people inside the institution understand that something more fundamental is being altered.

And yet some have stayed. Enough have stayed for the division to continue filing disability, housing, employment, and other conventional cases. Enough have stayed for the institution still to wear the familiar name on the door. That, in a way, is what makes the transformation more consequential. This is not destruction by shutdown. It is transformation by capture.

The deeper point

What makes this worth watching is not only what happens inside DOJ. It is what happens to public language when a government successfully repurposes a phrase like “civil rights.”

Once the phrase is detached from its historic center of gravity, almost anything can be reintroduced under its banner. Gun permitting becomes civil rights. Anti-DEI enforcement becomes civil rights. Culture-war litigation becomes civil rights. A division created in the long shadow of segregation and disenfranchisement becomes a vehicle for a very different politics while still claiming the moral inheritance of the old one.

That is the real significance of the D.C. gun case. It is not just a strange lawsuit. It is a bright, unmistakable example of what this administration is trying to do to one of the most morally resonant concepts in American public life.

They are rewriting what “civil rights” means.

What is being broken in this country is not self-repairing. Institutions can be hollowed out much faster than they can be rebuilt. The people doing it are counting on exhaustion, distraction, and the hope that someone else will keep watch. That is a big part of what Deeper Look is for. If this work helps cut through the fog, connect the dots, and name plainly what is happening, become a paid subscriber. Paid subscriptions make it possible to keep doing this carefully, independently, and often — without pretending that any of this is normal.

SOURCES

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2026/03/30/justice-department-dc-weapons-ban-lawsuit/

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-sues-district-columbia-unconstitutional-ban-semi-automatic-firearms

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/civil-rights-division-files-first-department-justice-affirmative-lawsuit-support-gun-owners

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-justice-dept-civil-rights-unit-faces-mass-exodus-2025-07-23/

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/ex-employees-us-justice-department-blast-destruction-civil-rights-unit-2025-12-09/

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/doj-civil-rights-lawyers-resign-part-over-sidelining-minnesota-shooting-probe-2026-01-13/

https://apnews.com/article/civil-rights-division-justice-department-trump-2dcb45cca7c9c9cdaea78282d4279c35

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/us-department-justices-civil-rights-division-dismisses-biden-era-police-investigations-and

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/change-course-us-justice-dept-drops-challenge-georgia-voting-law-2025-03-31/

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-pamela-bondi-hosts-first-task-force-meeting-eradicate-anti-christian-bias

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-sues-california-violating-title-ix-denying-girls-athletic-opportunities

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-sues-seaworld-and-other-theme-parks-over-wheeled-walker-ban

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-reaches-agreement-south-carolina-ensure-adults-access-community-based

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/civil-rights-division-obtains-settlement-company-used-ai-generated-advertisements-excluded

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-secures-settlement-sexual-harassment-lawsuit-against-green-bay-landlord