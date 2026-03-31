DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
7h

Their big cause is "anti-White" discrimination.

Harmeet Dhillon is a long time POS. She's one of those women who see themselves as "above all that" when it comes to anti-female discrimination. Sort of like the KAPOs in concentration camps.

Reply
Share
Jen Ulrich's avatar
Jen Ulrich
2h

This messaging started even before the Trump administration took control. If you call the NRA (as I had to in 2021) and get placed on hold, you will be told that they are the largest civil rights organization in the country. 😵‍💫

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture