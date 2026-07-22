The most interesting political story in the world this morning isn’t about Donald Trump. Let’s take a break from him for a minute.

And it’s not about Ukraine, although there’s some interesting stuff going on there that we’ll get to. It isn’t about Iran.

It’s about a cockroach.

Or rather, millions of them.

That is what many of India’s young people have begun calling themselves after being dismissed with extraordinary contempt during a political dispute over the country’s examination scandal. What began as an insult has become the symbol of a growing movement.

At first glance, it feels like one of those wonderfully strange stories that periodically emerge from social media—a clever joke that catches fire for a few days before disappearing into the next news cycle.

I think it’s something much more important than that.

I think it’s another example of one of the oldest mistakes in politics.

The Fatal Mistake of the Powerful

Throughout history, those who hold power have almost always believed that contempt is a form of strength.

If they can make their opponents seem ridiculous, backward, lazy or somehow less worthy than everyone else, they imagine they have weakened them.

So they invent names.

Rabble.

Parasites.

Vermin.

Deplorables.

Cockroaches.

The labels change from one country and one century to the next, but the instinct is always the same. The purpose is not simply to insult. It is to persuade people that they deserve their place at the bottom—that they should see themselves through the eyes of those who rule them.

Sometimes that works.

But every so often, something remarkable happens.

The insult stops being a source of shame and becomes a badge of identity.

India’s Cockroaches

That appears to be what is happening in India.

The immediate issue is not actually the insult itself. It is a generation that increasingly believes the system has broken its promises. India’s entrance examinations determine access to universities, medical schools and many of the country’s best careers. Families invest years of sacrifice preparing their children for those exams because they believe merit will be rewarded.

Then come repeated allegations of leaked examination papers, corruption and manipulation.

Imagine spending years preparing for the most important examination of your life only to discover someone else may have purchased the answers.

Now imagine being told that your anger makes you the problem.

The young people who embraced the cockroach symbol are really saying something quite simple.

You can dismiss us.

You can insult us.

You can pretend we don’t matter.

But there are millions of us.

That realization is where political power begins.

Then I Read a Story From Kenya

As I was reading about India this morning, another story caught my attention.

A parliamentary by-election had just been held in Kenya. (Remember, Kenya is my wife’s homeland and my second home, so I follow things there.)

President William Ruto’s government poured an obscene level of resources into the campaign for a single local seat. Cabinet ministers descended on the district. The free handouts were insane. There were photographs of families receiving mattresses, gas cylinders and other household goods. Money flowed. Government attention suddenly seemed limitless.

It was an old political formula.

If people are struggling, give them enough that gratitude outweighs anger.

Then the votes were counted.

The opposition candidate received more than 35,000 votes.

The government’s candidate barely exceeded 5,000.

That’s 87.5% for the authentic local guy to 12.5% for the guy who the rulers wanted to annoint and for whom they invested millions in giveaways.

The mattresses didn’t buy obedience.

People apparently accepted the mattresses—and then quietly voted for change.

That, too, is a story about contempt.

It reflects the assumption that struggling people can be managed indefinitely through patronage, that they are too desperate to exercise independent political judgment.

It turned out they were not.

When Contempt Stops Working

India and Kenya are very different countries from America.

Their politics are different. Their histories are different. Their grievances are different.

But beneath those differences lies the same lesson.

Political systems become unstable when those in power stop listening and begin sneering.

The internet has unquestionably made democracies noisier, angrier and more polarized.

But it has also done something else.

It has allowed millions of people who believed they were suffering alone to discover that they are part of something much larger. A disappointed graduate in Delhi discovers millions of other disappointed graduates. A frustrated young voter in Nairobi discovers an entire generation that feels exactly the same way.

Identity begins to replace isolation.

And identity is the raw material from which political movements are built.

Why This Matters Here

It would be easy to dismiss these as foreign stories with little relevance to the United States. Maybe.

Then again, maybe not.

America has its own history of political labels meant to diminish rather than persuade. Our own politicians increasingly treat disagreement as evidence of moral deficiency rather than an invitation to understand why millions of fellow citizens feel alienated.

That is dangerous.

Not because every alienated generation is wise. History teaches exactly the opposite. Alienation can produce democratic reformers, authoritarian populists, revolutionaries or demagogues. Frustration is political energy, and history is largely the story of competing movements trying to capture it.

The danger lies somewhere else.

Governments often imagine they are strongest when they can mock their critics without consequence.

In reality, that may be the moment they should worry the most.

Because contempt has a curious habit of creating solidarity.

The people being mocked begin looking around.

They discover they are not alone.

And by the time those in power recognize what has happened, the movement they laughed at has often become large enough that it no longer cares what they think.

That is the real story behind India’s cockroaches.

It isn’t about an insect.

It’s about the oldest lesson in politics.

Never mistake humiliation for victory.

And watch out for young people when they mobilize.

Here’s to the cockroaches.

One of the questions I ask myself every morning is, “What can I tell readers today that they probably won’t get anywhere else?” Sometimes the answer is inside classified history that I lived through. Sometimes it’s in court filings, foreign newspapers, or overlooked facts. And sometimes it’s in two seemingly unrelated stories from India and Kenya that suddenly reveal something important about democracy itself. If that kind of analysis is worth something to you, I’d love to have you become a paid subscriber. You’re not just supporting a newsletter. You’re supporting the time it takes to connect dots that most of the news cycle never even notices.

Audio listeners can stop here.



Sources

https://apnews.com/article/59d045fbd485635def01b01f3898307b

https://www.reuters.com/world/india/whats-behind-indias-cockroach-youth-protests-2026-07-22/

https://www.wsj.com/world/india/a-judge-branded-indias-gen-z-cockroachesand-unleashed-a-political-movement-14516603

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/6/21/indias-cockroach-movement-camps-out-until-education-minister-resigns

https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2026/7/19/why-have-indias-gen-z-protesters-called-for-a-march-to-parliament

https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2026-07-08-mattresses-boats-uda-goes-all-out-to-stop-dcp-wave-in-ol-kalou

https://citizen.digital/article/cash-mattresses-boats-gas-cylinders-inside-the-high-stakes-battle-for-ol-kalou-mp-seat-n386068

https://citizen.digital/article/dcps-kamau-ngotho-wins-ol-kalou-by-election-n386602

https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/business/central/article/2001553028/dcps-kamau-waweru-wins-violence-marred-ol-kalou-by-election

https://citizen.digital/article/cs-ruku-uda-spent-about-ksh100m-in-ol-kalou-by-election-campaigns-n386762

https://citizen.digital/article/boats-mattresses-humiliating-lesson-for-govt-in-ol-kalou-election-after-a-hollow-show-of-force-and-money-n386624