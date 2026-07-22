DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Josie Esquivel's avatar
Josie Esquivel
34m

Cockroackes have survived millions of years on Spaceship Earth 🌎! We should be so lucky! Viva India 🇮🇳! Viva all freedom loving people everywhere!

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Nibbles McDaniel's avatar
Nibbles McDaniel
36m

Excellent article and point.

Just yesterday I was listening to David Frum's podcast and the guest, a respected public policy/financial analyst said she thought the most worrisome threat developing in American society was generational. Worth a listen. https://www.theatlantic.com/podcasts/2026/07/david-frum-show-maya-macguineas-social-security-debt/687921/?gift=Psj1z_nDVA8HiutSADALTOMQBr5YDNmkGFeNH7ftVqM&utm_source=copy-link&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=share

Excellent article! Thank you

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