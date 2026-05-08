Two weeks ago, we looked at the U.S. naval blockade of Iran and asked a simple question: could Iran take the punch? The answer then was: yes, most likely for months. Here’s our post on that: link.

The point then was that Iran had entered this phase of the war with buffers — oil already at sea, elevated wartime prices, a gray-market tanker network, Chinese demand, storage options, and a political system built to endure pain longer than most outside observers expect.

Now the CIA appears to have reached roughly the same conclusion.

According to a new Washington Post report, (gift link here) a confidential U.S. intelligence assessment delivered to the White House this week concludes that Iran can survive Trump’s naval blockade for at least 90 to 120 days, and possibly longer, before facing more severe economic hardship. The assessment also reportedly finds that Iran still has roughly 75 percent of its prewar mobile missile launchers and about 70 percent of its prewar missile stockpile — a much stronger residual arsenal than Trump has been claiming in public. (Trump yesterday claimed they only retained “18 or 19 percent.” Wrong, according to CIA analysis. They return 70 to 75 percent.)

Let’s try to put this in perspective. Trump has been selling the blockade as if it were the final squeeze: Iran cornered, Iran broke, Iran desperate, Iran out of missiles, Iran out of money, Iran out of time.

The intelligence assessment says Iran is hurt. It is not broken.Iran is under pressure. It is not yet cornered. Iran has taken serious damage. It still has time. And time is the central battlefield now.

Oh — and also, Iran’s ability to absorb punishment and keep going os substantially greater than Trump seems to understand.

The Shape of This Has Been Apparent for Awhile

On April 24, I wrote a Deeper Look analysis under the headline: “Iranian Oil Revenue Is Up 40% Since the War Started.”

That sounded counterintuitive because the public story coming from Trump was that Iran was being strangled financially. But the oil-flow data told a more complicated story. Iran had averaged about 1.68 million barrels per day in crude exports during 2025. In March, the first month of the war, it exported about 1.84 million barrels per day. Through mid-April, it was still exporting at roughly 1.7 million barrels per day. With prices elevated by the war, the result was not an immediate collapse in oil revenue but, for the first wartime month, an apparent revenue increase.

The key point in that earlier piece was this:

“The blockade is real — but it is not an on-off switch.”

A blockade does not instantly erase oil already loaded, already sold, already in transit, already parked offshore, or already moving through intermediaries. Iran had what the earlier analysis called a “floating reserve” — oil already on the water — and a sanctions-evasion system built over years of pressure.

That is exactly the problem now surfacing in the intelligence reporting.

The Post reports that Tehran has been storing some oil aboard tankers that would otherwise be empty because of the blockade, reducing flows from some oil fields to preserve their function, and possibly exploring overland routes through Central Asia.

That does not mean Iran is comfortable. It means the timetable is not the one Trump has been selling.

The Blockade Is Biting — Slowly

There is evidence that the blockade is beginning to hurt.

Reuters reported this week that U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Iran has cut oil production by about 400,000 barrels per day, apparently because export constraints and storage pressure are forcing Tehran to reduce output. Wright said Iran may have to make deeper cuts if it cannot store or export crude, and warned that prolonged shut-ins could damage older, low-pressure oil reservoirs.

That is meaningful information. It means the blockade is not symbolic. It is creating real pressure at the production/storage level.

But that is also exactly the delayed-action sequence we described two weeks ago. First, oil already at sea cushions the shock. Then storage starts filling. Then production is cut. Then, if the pressure continues long enough, field damage becomes a serious risk.

The problem for Trump is that this takes time.

The opportunity for Iran is that while it can’t do this forever, Trump’s patience and the political pressures building on him leave it basically unclear who really has the upper hand.

The question is whether it hurts Iran fast enough to make Tehran capitulate before Washington runs into its own problems: global oil prices, domestic fuel prices, congressional war powers, Gulf-state anxiety, Chinese resistance, military escalation risk, and Trump’s own need to show a visible win.

That is the point the CIA is making in this assessment.

The Shadow Fleet Is Still Moving

The second major development is that Iranian oil is still moving far from the Gulf.

A separate Washington Post investigation found that, even after the U.S. imposed its blockade, Iranian oil continued moving through covert ship-to-ship transfers near Indonesia’s Riau Archipelago. According to the Post, at least 13 tankers transferred roughly 22 million barrels of Iranian oil, worth more than $2 billion, after the blockade began.

That is not a trivial loophole. That is the system.

The blockade may stop new cargoes from leaving Iranian ports, or at least sharply reduce them. But it does not automatically stop cargo already at sea, already in the Indian Ocean, already near Southeast Asia, or already moving toward China through the gray-market tanker network.

This was one of the central points in the earlier Deeper Look analysis: a total blockade of Iranian oil quickly becomes something larger than a U.S.-Iran confrontation. It becomes a U.S.-China confrontation over energy, shipping, sanctions enforcement, and maritime coercion.

China is the indispensable buyer. Iran’s oil trade survives because China has both the appetite and the incentive to keep taking discounted Iranian crude if it can do so without paying an intolerable price.

That means Trump faces a harder question than “Can we block Iranian ports?”

The harder question is: how far is the United States prepared to chase Iranian oil? And for how long?

At some point, enforcement becomes not merely a blockade of Iran but a test of how much confrontation with China the administration is willing to risk.

Missiles Matter. Drones May Matter More.

The new CIA assessment is even more damaging to Trump’s public narrative on the military side.

Trump has claimed that Iran’s missiles are “mostly decimated,” suggesting Tehran has perhaps 18 or 19 percent of what it had before. The intelligence assessment reportedly says the opposite: Iran retains about 70 percent of its prewar missiles and about 75 percent of its mobile launchers.

That is a very large gap between presidential rhetoric and intelligence reality.

And the drone issue may be even more important.

The Post report notes that Iran had thousands of drones before the war and that drones are easier to build in small, concealable facilities than medium-range ballistic missiles. One analyst quoted by the Post made the essential point: it may take only one successful drone strike on a ship to change the insurance equation for tankers.

That is the strategic asymmetry in Hormuz.

The United States does not have to lose a naval battle for the blockade strategy to become costly. Iran does not need to defeat the U.S. Navy. It only needs to make commercial shipping feel sufficiently dangerous that insurers, shipowners, and energy buyers begin pricing the risk into every barrel that moves through the region.

That is why the missile-count debate matters, but does not fully capture the problem. Even if Iran’s missile force were badly degraded, its drones, mines, small boats, coastal systems, and ability to create uncertainty would still matter.

In a narrow waterway, uncertainty itself is a weapon.

The World Is Being Pressured Too

A blockade of Iran does not only pressure Iran. It pressures the world economy. Reuters reported that global energy markets are now in “troubled waters,” with the head of the International Energy Agency warning of continuing volatility as the Iran war disrupts supply and keeps oil prices unstable.

Meanwhile, shrinking U.S. fuel inventories are leaving Trump politically exposed, with gasoline, distillate, and jet-fuel stocks under pressure as the conflict distorts global supply flows.

As this plays out, other Gulf producers are improvising. The UAE has been slipping some oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz with transponders off and using discreet ship-to-ship transfers, a sign of how dangerous and abnormal the shipping environment has become.

The United States can hurt Iran by restricting Iranian oil exports. Iran can hurt the world by making the Strait of Hormuz a managed-risk zone. That does not mean Iran has the upper hand. It means the pain is not contained inside Iran’s borders.

The Real Bottom Line

The cleanest way to understand the moment is this: Trump is betting on pressure. Iran is betting on time. Two weeks ago, the oil data suggested Iran had more time than Trump was admitting. Now the U.S. intelligence community appears to be saying the same thing.

Iran’s economy is being damaged. Its oil system is under stress. Its storage capacity is becoming a real problem. Its production has reportedly been cut. Its shadow fleet is under pressure. Its military has suffered severe losses.

But the regime still has oil moving. It still has drones. It still has missiles. It still has coercive leverage in Hormuz. It still has China. It still has the capacity to absorb pain and impose pain.

Trump is trying to claim a “wall of steel” around Iran. The CIA assessment suggests a blockade that hurts, but slowly; a regime that bleeds, but does not break; and a president who may have promised a fast victory in a contest that was always going to be decided by endurance.





SOURCES

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2026/05/07/iran-blockade-trump-cia-intelligence/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/2026/05/07/iran-blockade-oil-ship-transfers/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/trump-says-iran-should-wave-white-flag-surrender-2026-05-05/

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/europe-made-mistake-by-moving-away-nuclear-power-ieas-birol-says-2026-05-07/

https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/shrinking-us-fuel-stocks-leave-trump-exposed-2026-05-07/

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/hungry-sell-uae-slips-hidden-oil-tankers-through-strait-hormuz-2026-05-07/

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/whats-included-talks-end-iran-war-reopen-hormuz-2026-05-07/

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/may/07/us-and-iran-close-to-temporary-truce-pakistani-officials-claim

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/4/24/how-long-can-iran-survive-the-uss-hormuz-blockade

https://www.kpler.com/blog/us-naval-block