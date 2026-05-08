DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
4h

A public defeat of Trump will be worth any pain.

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
4h

This is a welcome confirmation of conjectures that were highly probable. But I do have a concern. Apparently, someone in the CIA—or is it the White House— is not only doing their job but is also playing politics by leaking to the public. Michael, do you have any thoughts?

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