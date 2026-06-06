DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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S Malone's avatar
S Malone
3h

This is actually beyond scary when you've been in the security clearance world for right at 50 years before I retired last year. I've been vetted just about every 5 years since 1975 and the Army investigators know everything down to my underwear and sock size. This reminds me of how Aldrich Ames used his position within the Agency to avoid the annual polygraph check yet no one went the extra mile to find out how he paid cash for his house in Virginia, he and the wife were driving late model sports cars at one point and he always seemed to have plenty of money for vacations. Shoot, I had a military colleague who was reported to Army Intelligence because he showed up one Monday driving a very expensive foreign luxury automobile, the cost of which far exceeded his salary. Come to find out, a distant relative who had been investing in the market on his behalf for several decades, literally from the time he was born, had passed and that's how he ended up with the car. All totally on the up and up but it had to be checked out. My colleague didn't even have time to report it himself that morning. In my last year of work, a new process called Continuous Reporting was put into play and transgressions were to be reported immediately, not at your next 5 year review. There's no doubt this guy is real slick but the first check on his university attendance should have rung the alarm bells. When you add in the alleged military accomplishments like US Air Force Test Pilot School, it boggles the mind and stretches credulity that no one caught any of this. Black Box or Special Access Programs notwithstanding, there's no reason he should not have been caught years before. As for the government contractors (truth in lending, I have been one since 1999), their security offices can be incredibly brutal in chasing stuff down and making sure all is in order because no company wants a security violation that will get them debarred from further government contracting. This will be an interesting case to watch for sure. I expect some departures from the Agency as well over time.

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Mike kestell's avatar
Mike kestell
5h

No CIA employee is paid enough to “legally acquire “ 44 million $ in gold bar. Maybe he didn’t divert CIA funds, but was paid in gold for information provided to a foreign agency? That would be even more damaging to the intelligence community than lack of oversight.

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