DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Mike kestell's avatar
Mike kestell
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Mike, don’t you find it odd that they report the two CIA operatives were unarmed? That would be unusual and may be just a reporting error or intentional misinformation. My understanding was that cia operations officers were typically armed in the war against terror in the Middle East, and DEA agents in Mexico were often armed.

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