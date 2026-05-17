MS Note: As an ex-CIA officer, this one hits close to home and the headline “The CIA is killing cartel figures in Mexico” needs careful scrutiny and analysis. It’s clear that something very serious is happening. Two CIA officers died in a vehicle crash after allegedly participating in a drug-lab interdiction operation in Chihuahua. Separately, CNN and NYTimes are reporting CIA involvement in the killing of Francisco “El Payín” Beltrán, a midlevel cartel figure. Mexico and the CIA deny it, but the wording of the denial is significant. And behind all of it is a larger shift: the Trump administration has moved the cartels into the terrorism framework, which may have opened the door to intelligence and paramilitary tools that previously would have been far harder to justify. It’s all worth a careful deeper look, keeping in mind that the question is not simply what CIA is doing. The question is what the President has directed the CIA to do.

The CIA, the Cartels, and the Covert War Question

Let’s start with the point too many headlines blur: the CIA does not decide, on its own, to wage a lethal campaign inside Mexico.

The agency can collect intelligence, run liaison relationships, support foreign partners, and, under proper authority, conduct covert action. But it does not independently decide that Mexican cartel figures should be treated as battlefield targets rather than criminal defendants. If CNN’s reporting is accurate, the central question is not simply what the CIA is doing. It is what the President has authorized the CIA to do.

The first public step came on January 20, 2025, when President Trump signed an executive order establishing a process to designate certain cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists. One month later, the State Department designated eight organizations, including the Sinaloa Cartel, Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Cartel del Golfo, Cartel del Noreste, Carteles Unidos, La Nueva Familia Michoacana, Tren de Aragua, and MS-13.

But an FTO designation is not a hunting license. It does not, by itself, authorize the CIA to kill cartel members in Mexico.

What it does is move the cartels into the legal architecture of counterterrorism. It activates material-support laws, strengthens immigration and sanctions tools, and gives the national-security apparatus a basis to treat cartel activity as terrorism-related rather than ordinary organized crime. That is a major shift, but it is not enough to authorize lethal covert operations.

For that, a further legal step would be required. If the CIA is conducting or facilitating lethal operations abroad while the U.S. role is intended to remain hidden or officially unacknowledged, that likely enters the realm of covert action. Under U.S. law, covert action generally requires a presidential finding and congressional notification through the intelligence-oversight process.

That is why the most important legal line in CNN’s report is not the cartel designation. It is CNN’s claim that Trump later “formally updated and expanded” CIA authorities to conduct “lethal targeting” and “covert action” in Latin America.

So, the FTO designations created the counterterrorism posture. The alleged expansion of CIA authorities is what would move the story from sanctions, prosecutions, and intelligence sharing into the far more serious realm of lethal targeting and covert action.

So if CNN is right, this is not a rogue CIA initiative. It is a presidentially authorized expansion of U.S. intelligence activity into a new theater, using the counterterrorism framework to treat cartel networks as targetable enemies rather than merely prosecutable criminals. The administration’s lethal strikes on suspected drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific may be another manifestation of the same policy shift — though those involve military authorizations, while the Mexico operations alleged by CNN would raise the distinct legal questions associated with CIA covert action.

The unresolved questions are the essential ones: Was there a written presidential finding? What exactly did it authorize? Did it cover Mexico specifically? Were congressional intelligence leaders notified? And was Mexico’s federal government informed, bypassed, or only selectively involved?

The Beltrán killing

The immediate trigger is the March 28 killing of Francisco Beltrán, known as “El Payín,” on the Mexico City–Pachuca highway near Tecámac.

Beltrán, described as a mid-level member of the Sinaloa Cartel, was killed along with his driver when a concentrated explosion erupted inside the vehicle. Video and photos showed a quick burst of flames as the car continued rolling forward before drifting off the highway. The State of Mexico’s attorney general stated that an explosive device had been hidden inside the vehicle.

The most important sentence in CNN’s report was that the attack was a targeted assassination “facilitated by CIA operations officers.”

That is a very serious allegation. But it is also a carefully worded one.

What does “facilitated” mean?

It could mean surveillance. It could mean tracking. It could mean target identification. It could mean operational planning. It could mean liaison with Mexican partners. It could mean technical support, equipment, intelligence, communications, or something still more direct. CNN does not tell us which.

But CNN’s larger reporting makes clear that it is not merely describing routine intelligence sharing. The Beltrán operation, CNN says, was part of an expanded and previously unreported CIA campaign inside Mexico, “spearheaded” by Ground Branch, the agency’s elite paramilitary component. According to CNN’s sources, CIA operatives inside Mexico have directly participated in deadly attacks on several mostly mid-level cartel members since last year. One person briefed on the operations told CNN that the lethality of the operations had been “seriously ramped up.”

CNN further reports that CIA involvement has varied by operation — ranging from passive intelligence sharing and general support to “direct participation in assassination operations.”

That gives us the precise allegation:

CNN is not merely alleging that CIA gave Mexico a tip about Beltrán’s location. It is alleging that Beltrán’s killing was a targeted assassination facilitated by CIA operations officers, and that the killing fits into a broader CIA Ground Branch campaign inside Mexico that includes direct participation in deadly anti-cartel operations including assassinations.

At the same time, the public record still does not establish the exact mechanics of the Beltrán operation. The responsible phrasing is not “CIA killed Beltrán.” It is:

CNN reports that Beltrán was killed by an explosive device hidden inside his vehicle, and that the targeted assassination was facilitated by CIA operations officers. CNN does not specify whether CIA officers planted the device, detonated it, selected the target, tracked the vehicle, supplied equipment, coordinated with Mexican partners, or played some other enabling role.

That is the strongest precise version of the allegation.

The Chihuahua crash changed the evidentiary picture

The Beltrán case might be easier to dismiss as an intelligence leak disputed by CIA and the administration if it stood alone. It does not.

The more concrete public incident is the April crash in Chihuahua that killed two U.S. officials and two Mexican officials after an anti-drug-lab operation. This story broke before the Beltrán controversy fully erupted, and Mexican reporting treated it as a major sovereignty issue in its own right.

The basic outline is now reasonably clear. Two U.S. personnel, later identified in multiple reports as CIA officers, died in a vehicle crash after an operation connected to clandestine drug labs in Chihuahua. The crash also killed Pedro Ramón Oseguera Cervantes, director of Chihuahua’s State Investigation Agency, and another Mexican official. Reuters reported that Mexico opened an inquiry into whether the U.S. officials had violated Mexican national-security law, while Sheinbaum said foreign personnel were not permitted to participate in field operations on Mexican soil.

CNN’s version is more specific: it reports that the two CIA operatives who died, along with two additional CIA operatives, had taken part hours earlier in a meth-lab raid led by Chihuahua state authorities. CNN says all four were Ground Branch officers, dressed in plain clothes, with their faces partially covered.

Mexican reporting complicates, but does not erase, that picture. A first official account cited by Spanish-language KRDO said four people outside the Chihuahua prosecutor’s office joined the group; two were the CIA agents who later died, while the other two were apparently also U.S. citizens. According to that account, the foreigners wore civilian clothes, had no visible insignia, were not armed, kept their faces covered most of the time, and dealt directly with the AEI director. The same account said officials had no record that the foreigners participated in a meeting with military commanders before the lab operation.

That leaves room for uncertainty about the exact role of the CIA officers. But it also confirms the essential issue: U.S. intelligence personnel were not merely sitting in Mexico City writing cables. They were present in the field, moving with Chihuahua state authorities in connection with a drug-lab operation. The controversy is not simply whether CIA personnel were there; Mexican officials appear to have acknowledged that U.S. agents were working with Chihuahua authorities. The sharper issue is whether their presence and role had been authorized through Mexico’s federal channels. Sheinbaum said she had not been properly informed, insisted that foreign agents cannot operate “in the field” in Mexico without federal authorization, and called for an inquiry into whether the operation violated Mexico’s Constitution or national-security law.

The aftermath confirms how seriously Mexico took the matter. El País reported that Mexico’s federal prosecutor began taking statements from Chihuahua agents involved in the operation, after roughly 50 people were called to testify. The same reporting described two tracks of inquiry: the drug-lab operation itself and the possible violation of Mexican national-security law by foreign agents.

Reuters later reported that Mexico sent a diplomatic note to the United States warning that unauthorized U.S. involvement in anti-drug operations must not happen again. The Chihuahua state prosecutor resigned after giving incomplete or inconsistent explanations about the U.S. role.

That is why the Chihuahua crash is so important. It is not just background color. It independently supports the broader premise that U.S. intelligence activity against cartels inside Mexico has moved beyond ordinary intelligence sharing and into a murkier field-operational zone.

What the CIA denies — and what the denial does not answer

The CIA has denied CNN’s report in forceful terms. According to CNN, the agency declined to comment before publication after being presented with details of the reporting. After the story appeared, CIA spokesperson Liz Lyons called it “false and salacious reporting” that “serves as nothing more than a PR campaign for the cartels and puts American lives at risk.”

Liz Lyons, the agency spokesperson who issued the statement, is not a career CIA official or intelligence officer. She is a political appointee with strong Trumpworld connections. She served during his first term as special assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the Counsel to the President. That does not make the denial meaningless; it does contextualize it.

The CIA statement did not specify which aspect of the CNN reporting was false. Is the CIA denying that it facilitated the Beltrán operation? Denying that Ground Branch is operating in Mexico? Denying direct participation in assassinations? Denying unilateral operations? Denying a lack of Mexican consent? Or denying the broad characterization of the activity as a “secret war”?

Those distinctions are not semantic. Lyons could deny “CIA assassinated Beltrán” while still having provided intelligence, surveillance, planning, or equipment support to Mexican forces. It could deny “unilateral operations” while still working with selected Mexican state or local partners. It could deny that officers “conducted” a lethal operation while leaving unresolved whether they supported one.

A fair reading is this: the CIA is denying the thrust of CNN’s account and warning that the report endangers U.S. personnel. But based on the statement CNN published, the agency has not publicly answered the questions that matter most: whether CIA personnel have been present in the field with Mexican units, whether they have supported lethal targeting, whether they had any role in the Beltrán bombing, and what presidential authority governs any such activity.

The spectrum of possible U.S. involvement

The evidence points to a spectrum of possible U.S. and CIA involvement. At the low end is ordinary intelligence sharing: U.S. agencies collect information and pass it to Mexican authorities.

One step further is real-time operational support: U.S. personnel provide live surveillance, tracking, communications, equipment, or tactical intelligence while Mexican forces act.

Further still is planning support: U.S. officers help design or structure an operation but are not present when it is executed.

Then comes field presence: U.S. personnel accompany Mexican units, move in the convoy, liaise directly with commanders, and provide technical or operational assistance on site. Chihuahua appears to have exposed something in this category, even if the precise role remains disputed.

At the high end is direct participation in lethal operations or assassinations. That is CNN’s most explosive claim about the broader CIA campaign in Mexico, and possibly about Beltrán. CNN reports that CIA involvement has ranged from passive intelligence sharing to “direct participation in assassination operations,” and that the Beltrán killing was facilitated by CIA operations officers.

This spectrum is useful because it prevents the piece from overstating the evidence while still recognizing the seriousness of what is already public. Even the narrower New York Times version — intelligence and planning support for a lethal Mexican operation — is not a trivial matter. It would mean the United States is helping enable targeted killings inside Mexico under a counterterrorism-style framework.

The sovereignty problem

Mexico’s response has been emphatic, but also politically delicate.

President Claudia Sheinbaum has drawn a bright public line: foreign agents cannot operate in the Mexican field without federal authorization. El País quoted her saying there cannot be U.S. personnel working in the field in Mexico, and that cooperation must go through the federal government and proper diplomatic channels.

Mexico’s security secretary, Omar García Harfuch, similarly rejected any version that normalizes or suggests lethal, covert, or unilateral foreign-agency operations on Mexican territory. CNN included that statement in its report.

But Mexico’s public posture does not fully resolve the underlying facts. Governments deny unauthorized operations when they are false. They also sometimes deny them when cooperation exists but is politically intolerable to acknowledge.

The Chihuahua case suggests the problem may be less a clean yes-or-no question than a question of which Mexican authorities knew what. Reuters reported that Mexico warned Washington after the crash that unauthorized U.S. involvement must not happen again. El País reported that the incident exposed U.S. intelligence activity that Mexico’s federal government said it did not know about.

That points to a possible pattern: U.S. agencies working with selected state, regional, or local Mexican partners because they distrust parts of the federal system. Operationally, that may make sense to Washington. Politically, it is combustible for Mexico. From Mexico City’s perspective, cooperation with a state agency outside federal channels can look less like partnership and more like a violation of sovereignty.

The real shift: from prosecution to assassination

For decades, the public model of U.S. anti-cartel activity in Mexico was law-enforcement-led: DEA relationships, vetted units, indictments, extraditions, seizures, and prosecutions. Intelligence support was part of that system, but the public objective was still arrest, due process, and prosecution.

The emerging model looks different. The Trump administration designated major cartels as terrorist organizations. It has also carried out lethal strikes against suspected drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. Those boat strikes appear to involve military authorities rather than CIA covert action, but they may reflect the same strategic turn: treating cartel-linked networks less as criminal organizations to be prosecuted and more as enemy networks to be targeted.

That is why the Mexico story matters beyond Beltrán. If the United States is applying counterterrorism logic to cartels, the operational menu changes. The center of gravity shifts from indictments and extraditions toward surveillance, targeting, disruption, network degradation, and assassinations.

The key question is whether that shift has crossed the border into Mexico itself.

The public record does not yet prove that CIA officers personally killed Francisco Beltrán. But it does show something serious: a strange internal vehicle explosion killed a suspected Sinaloa operator near Mexico City; multiple reports attribute at least some U.S. intelligence role to the operation; two CIA officers died after a Chihuahua drug-lab operation; Mexico opened inquiries into possible national-security violations; and the CIA has issued a forceful but non-specific denial of the most explosive reporting.

That is enough to justify a congressional question, a Mexican sovereignty question, and a presidential-authority question.

If this is still intelligence sharing, the administration should say so with precision. If it is intelligence-enabled targeting, that is something more. If it is CIA covert action, then the relevant question is not whether cartel figures are sympathetic victims. They are not. The question is whether the Trump Administration has quietly opened a covert war inside Mexico, under what authority, with whose consent, and with what limits.

MS Note: I want to be clear about something. Nothing in this piece should be read as an accusation that CIA officers are “going rogue” or acting outside the chain of command, nor is in there any indication or suggestion here that senior CIA personnel in Mexico are doing anything other than what they have been directed to do. That is precisely why the issue deserves scrutiny. The question is not whether individual CIA officers are doing something improper. The question is what policy has been authorized, under what legal authority, with what limits, and with what degree of congressional oversight. If CIA is merely sharing intelligence with Mexican partners, that is one thing. If it is facilitating lethal operations or participating in assassination operations inside Mexico, that is something else.

Congress has a role here. If Democrats win control of Congress in November, I would expect hearings on this, and possibly explosive ones. The question will not be whether cartel figures are sympathetic. They are not. The question will be whether the United States has quietly opened a new covert-war front in Mexico, and whether the American people, the Mexican government, and Congress understand what has been authorized in their name.

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