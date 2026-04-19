DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Mike kestell
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This should be a comedy sitcom, but in real life it’s a tragedy. Patel, Hegseth, Noem, Bondi all of questionable integrity and competence. Same of the Commander in Chief. At least Gabbard had the common sense to not purger herself when questioned by congress regarding intelligence analysis of the Iranian “imminent threat “. Now Trump is suing the IRS for leaking his taxes in 2019 for $10 billion and DOJ has asked for a delay in order to negotiate a settlement….. even though statute of limitations has expired! If this were a screenplay it would be rejected for being too far fetched, yet here we are. Grab you popcorn Michael.

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