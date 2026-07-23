DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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John Hardman's avatar
John Hardman
2h

Two things come to mind in response to Trump's empty "deal" with the Saudis.

First, he forgot the U.S. national interest part because he was more interested in his crime family's private interests. The "art" of Trump's deals is always transactional and increasingly personal.

Also, he probably knows that the Abraham Accords are likely null and void after the Iran War fiasco and the economic damage done to the GCC states by Israel and the U.S. Not even an authoritarian like MBS would propose rewarding Israel with recognition, considering the damages done both diplomatically and economically.

I would also add that the "deal" has to be approved by Congress, and I doubt there is much appetite for nuclear deals with Arabs when we are fighting a war with Persians over a nuclear deal. "Keep moving, nothing is happening here..."

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Greg Rushford's avatar
Greg Rushford
2h

Snarky? How about: Spot on! Or: You nailed it! Thank you.

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