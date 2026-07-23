Donald Trump has spent forty years cultivating a single image above all others: the master negotiator.

The Art of the Deal isn’t just the title of his best-known book. It is the central myth of his public life. Trump is the man who always knows the angle, always understands the leverage and always walks away with the better end of the bargain.

Which makes what happened with Saudi Arabia this week genuinely hilarious.

It is the kind of story that seems to arrive already written for Jon Stewart: the setup, the pause, the incredulous stare at the camera. Except no comic interpreter is really necessary.

Trump appears to have forgotten to ask for anything in return.

That’s not normally how negotiations work.

For years, American diplomats had understood the basic structure of the bargain. Saudi Arabia has long wanted American assistance in developing a civilian nuclear program. The United States, meanwhile, has long wanted Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel by joining the Abraham Accords.

Each side possessed something the other wanted.

That’s called leverage.

The entire purpose of diplomatic negotiation is to decide how much of your leverage you’re willing to trade away—and what you’ll require in returnbefore you do.

Evidently Trump didn’t get the memo.

On Wednesday, he proudly announced a landmark civilian nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia. The Department of Energy celebrated billions of dollars in commercial opportunities, strategic cooperation and a historic new partnership.

There was just one curious omission.

There was no mention of something that had been central to these negotiations going back almost a decade.

No Abraham Accords. No Saudi recognition of Israel. No indication that Riyadh had agreed to provide the diplomatic concession Washington had spent years trying to obtain.

Instead, Trump appeared simply to hand Saudi Arabia the very thing it wanted most asking for and getting nothing in return.

If that had actually been his policy, it would have been controversial but at least intellectually coherent. One could argue that strengthening America’s relationship with Saudi Arabia and keeping China out of the kingdom’s nuclear sector justified abandoning the normalization requirement. Many people would disagree, but it would at least have been a policy.

Instead, less than twenty-four hours later, Trump suddenly declared that the nuclear agreement was “totally subject” to Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords after all. The White House then reinforced the point: no normalization, no deal.

In other words, someone appears to have explained to the world’s greatest dealmaker that he had forgotten the deal.

The Morning-After Negotiation

This is where the episode stops being funny and starts becoming revealing.

Diplomatic agreements are not social media posts. Conditions are negotiated before the agreement is announced, not after.

Governments spend months—and often years—hammering out exactly what each side is giving, what each side is receiving and which commitments will appear in the final text. Only then do presidents step in to announce the result.

Trump appears to have reversed that process.

First came the announcement. Then came the negotiation—or at least an attempt to renegotiate one of the agreement’s central political terms after it had already been unveiled.

Saudi Arabia, notably, has not publicly acknowledged that it accepted this new condition. As of this writing, Trump’s declaration appears to be exactly that—a declaration by Trump. The Saudis are silent.

That’s not how contracts work. It’s certainly not how international diplomacy works.

Government by Improvisation

The Saudi agreement is interesting for another reason.

It perfectly captures Trump’s approach to governing. Trump often behaves as though every important negotiation begins the moment he enters the room.

But this nuclear agreement wasn’t something Trump dreamed up over breakfast. It rests on years of negotiations spanning multiple administrations, countless meetings, technical studies, security reviews and delicate regional diplomacy.

There was a reason previous negotiators linked nuclear cooperation to Saudi recognition of Israel. The nuclear program was America’s leverage.

Once you give away your leverage, it becomes remarkably difficult to demand concessions afterward. That isn’t some obscure principle taught only at the State Department.

It’s Negotiation 101.

Yet Trump appeared to discover that principle only after the agreement had already been announced.

The Cult of the Dealmaker

One of the strangest features of modern American politics is how rarely Trump’s reputation as a dealmaker is tested against his actual negotiations.

The mythology remains remarkably durable. He is forever described as the businessman who understands leverage better than career politicians, the outsider who knows how to negotiate because he spent decades making deals.

But reputations are supposed to survive contact with evidence.

This week provided evidence.

Trump announced an agreement that appeared to omit the principal concession the United States had sought for years. Then, after the omission became obvious, he attempted to bolt the missing condition back onto the agreement.

Whether that ultimately succeeds almost misses the point.

The revealing moment wasn’t Thursday.

It was Wednesday—the moment Trump seemed perfectly happy to announce the agreement exactly as it stood. Only afterward did someone apparently explain that America had forgotten to collect payment.

More Than One Mistake

The temptation is to dismiss this as another chaotic news cycle.

Trump says one thing. The White House clarifies it. Cabinet officials elaborate. Everyone moves on.

But there is a larger lesson here.

Complex governments cannot be run entirely on instinct. Major diplomatic agreements are not real estate closings. They are the product of years of accumulated expertise, institutional memory and carefully constructed leverage.

Trump has often treated that expertise with open contempt, preferring improvisation over preparation and personal instinct over institutional knowledge.

Sometimes that produces entertaining television. Sometimes it produces confusion. And sometimes, apparently, it produces the world’s self-proclaimed greatest dealmaker announcing a historic international agreement before remembering that he was supposed to get something in return.

If that sounds like the setup to a Jon Stewart monologue, it’s because it is.

The difference is that this one isn’t satire.

It’s American foreign policy under Trump.

Oops.

MS Notes: Sorry folks, I just couldn’t resist this one. I know I was pretty snarky but this begged for snark, and earned it. And so it goes.



Audio listeners can stop here.

https://www.energy.gov/articles/united-states-and-saudi-arabia-reach-historic-nuclear-cooperation-agreement

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/trump-says-us-saudi-nuclear-deal-conditional-country-joining-abraham-accords-2026-07-23/

https://apnews.com/article/6d498a1e851f226c04831bbedf979ec9

https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-confirms-signing-a-nuclear-cooperation-pact-with-saudi-arabia-to-israels-alarm/

https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/trump-ties-saudi-nuclear-deal-to-normalization-of-relations-with-israel-d6f5091ca