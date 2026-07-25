DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Linda McIntyre's avatar
Linda McIntyre
8h

Really appreciate this deep dive

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Just an old hippy's avatar
Just an old hippy
8h

Thank you for simplifying what happened in a way I could understand. It amplifies the part of AI that worries me the most, not a machine going roque but plain old human error. Failing to properly set the parameters of the agent. I am sure this happens all the time just took an interesting turn this time, so we heard about it.

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