DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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joAn's avatar
joAn
2h

OMG... I am still belly laughing after the Stephen Miller shot... my personal favorite :) thanks for the smiles... great close to hopefully a wonderfully happy Father's Day to one and all!!

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Geraldine Brown's avatar
Geraldine Brown
2h

Great Fun. Love the green plane. Marco rows pretty well!

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