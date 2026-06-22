The 22 Best Reflecting Pool Memes - A Sunday Night Special
This will be a pictorial essay — photos and memes in honor of the Great Reflecting Pool Fiasco of 2026. I searched far and wide and picked 22 photos and memes that I like best. Enjoy!
That’s enough. Goodnight! Happy Father’s day from me and Zawadi the Yogurt Dog who just turned 3 months old yesterday.
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OMG... I am still belly laughing after the Stephen Miller shot... my personal favorite :) thanks for the smiles... great close to hopefully a wonderfully happy Father's Day to one and all!!
Great Fun. Love the green plane. Marco rows pretty well!