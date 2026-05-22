DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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john Bengtson's avatar
john Bengtson
4h

One of your best posts yet Sellers. I didn't know that you have this comedic flair....I literally laughed out loud a few times......Recent over-the-line s**t competing with 12 other things before lunch...........Ha!.. Combined with your concise analysis this puts you on par with my other favorite satirical political commentators/comedians.

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1 reply by Michael Sellers
Sari Mabbett's avatar
Sari Mabbett
5h

Aaron Parnas has uncovered that the tax amnesty is because of a long standing investigation, started in 2024 of duplicate tax evasion on a building in Chicago that would cost trump over a $100 million in taxes and fines.

Lol, I believe that the surprise early recess is to allow the behind the scenes pressure and threats that this mafioso administration is known to do.

Maybe the sycophants are growing some spines or maybe they just want their spinelessness to be less visible to the public.

It’s utterly disgusting that this administration has consistently enriched themselves and behaved lawlessly and have a not-so “supreme” court that backs them up with their own racism.

I am so glad that there are people in congress and powerful positions that still have some integrity… and a conscience.

That’s my go-to train of thought, that smarter people with power and courage are still fighting the good fight…. I call my gop sycophant rep regularly but his aides mostly brush me off and I know that my actions and opinions make very little difference…

Ahhhh, another day in our broken democracy experiment.

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