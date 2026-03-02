DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Angela Predhomme's avatar
Angela Predhomme
Mar 2

You have some of the highest quality reporting I'm aware of.

We can't trust the mainstream media anymore, now that they're all controlled by billionaires. THANK YOU for your commitment to excellence and truth.

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1 reply by Michael Sellers
joAn's avatar
joAn
Mar 2

Fantastic update, Michael! Your time, especially on a Sunday, is so appreciated. I concur whole heartedly that your reporting and analysis is superior to all the others... which may focus on a smaller section, but your ability to culturally understand and add the Farsi critical nuance is fabulous.

Thank you and I hope many more paid subscriptions are coming your way!! You so deserve it and you're spoiling us, so heck, you're a big part of my daily ritual now! 🙏

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