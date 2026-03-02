Thousands of mourners gather in the centre of Iran’s capital after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The central question after the decapitation strike is not whether Iran is shaken — it plainly is. The question is whether the Tehran regime is coming apart or whether is it showing signs that it will absorb the shock, tighten control, and keep the machinery running.

I’ve spent considerable time today trying to assess this from all sources — western and Iranian. Day 2 “best available information” points to a sober conclusion: the Islamic Republic looks badly wounded, but it does not look leaderless or paralyzed. Let’s take a deeper look.

Sustained retaliation strikes demonstrate functioning command-and-control

If the regime were truly collapsing or on the verge of collapse, the first and most visible place it would show is in the basic ability to organize coordinated military action under fire. All indications are that as of today Iran’s command structure remains operational, even as the leadership remains in crisis. The sustained missile/drone operations we are seeing do not happen spontaneously or automatically. They require communications, authorization, sequencing, logistics, and a chain of command that can keep functioning while senior figures are threatened.

This does not prove the regime is stable. It could collapse. It does argue strongly against the idea that the government has already lost the plot — or that Tehran is in a state of uncontrolled institutional free-fall.

A Named Interim Succession Mechanism is In Place

A second “ground truth” signal is procedural: the constitutional interim council is in place. Tehran has moved quickly to activate the constitutional mechanism meant to prevent a vacuum at the very top. A constitutionally mandated three-person temporary leadership council has been formed to assume the Supreme Leader’s duties: President Masoud Pezeshkian, judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, and Ayatollah Alireza Arafi of the Guardian Council. The point of this arrangement is straightforward: keep the machinery of the state formally “alive” while the Assembly of Experts works—however slowly or politically—toward selecting a successor.

The practical answer: the council exists, but Ali Larijani may be the power broker around it

Ali Larijani

But there’s a second layer to indications that the regime continues to function. Yes - the council of three has been formed, but perhaps more importantly a key government figure, Ali Larijani, has come into focus as a key player who can coordinate across the security apparatus, the clerical establishment, and the state’s institutional hierarchy.

Reuters has described the “temporary leadership council” as being “overseen” by Larijani—language that makes more sense when read as political and operational oversight rather than a claim that he is one of the three formal members. In other words: the council provides the constitutional wrapper, while Larijani appears positioned as a practical convener and broker around it.

So who is Larijani?

He is not a reformist and not an opposition figure. He’s an establishment operator—conservative in orientation, but widely characterized as a pragmatic insider with ties across rival power nodes. Reuters describes him as having “a reputation for pragmatism” and “strong ties” to both clerical and military circles. Since August he has served as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council since August, overseeing portfolios that sit at the intersection of coercion and statecraft.

And there are concrete reasons he is being discussed now rather than as a generic “name that circulates.” Reuters reports that he was present at a secure-location meeting with Khamenei and top security aides shortly before the strikes began—meaning he was inside the crisis cell at the moment the regime understood it was facing a direct existential threat. He then survived the decapitation strike itself, and subsequently appears in reporting as a key figure in explaining or managing the continuity process. That combination—proximity, survival, and institutional positioning—is what makes him a plausible wartime coordinator and a potential kingmaker in the succession fight.

If the regime is absorbing the shock rather than fracturing, it will likely do so through exactly this kind of two-part structure: a constitutional facade for legitimacy, and an empowered insider network to keep the coercive organs and decision loop functioning. Larijani sits right at that seam.

Tehran street scenes: Day 1 jubilation, Day 2 counter-mobilization — and the “collapse” window narrows

The images that landed hardest on Day 1 were the ones that looked like a regime losing its grip: pockets of open jubilation—people dancing, honking, shouting, and (in some places) doing it without any obvious security presence in frame. Those scenes mattered because they suggested something more than private relief: they hinted at a public mood willing to test the boundary of fear.

By Day 2, the picture looks more complicated—and, importantly, more consistent with a regime that has recovered enough composure to reassert narrative control, even if it hasn’t restored normality.

Reuters’ reporting captures the split clearly: footage from Tehran shows mourners packed into a square, dressed in black, many weeping, while celebrations were also documented elsewhere (including in cities near Tehran and in multiple provinces). The key analytic point isn’t that “celebration stopped,” or that “mourning dominates,” but that the street is contested—and the state still appears able to put bodies into public spaces under an official narrative.

The Los Angeles Times adds a crucial texture point that helps explain why “regime collapse” has not materialized in the immediate aftermath: celebrations in at least one Tehran neighborhood were described as furtive and short-lived, specifically to avoid “riot police or members of the Basij,” with people gathering briefly, then moving quickly to another neighborhood. That doesn’t prove a citywide “heavy security presence,” but it does suggest that—on Day 2—many anti-regime celebrants still assume the coercive organs can show up fast, and are adjusting their behavior accordingly.

Has security “returned” to the streets?

On the narrow question—visible, heightened street security on Day 2 in Tehran—there’s one clear datapoint and one important corroborating context.

Direct claim: AP attributed a “heavy presence” description to a Tehran resident who said Basij were visibly present. (That’s one on-the-ground voice in one report—useful, but not definitive by itself.)

Corroborating context: LA Times’ on-the-ground reporting describes people deliberately keeping celebrations short to avoid Basij/riot police—again suggesting that, at minimum, fear of rapid enforcement is real and rational in Tehran.

So the balanced way to say it is: Day 2 does not give high-confidence evidence of a sweeping, uniform “lockdown posture” across all of Tehran, but it does show signs that (a) organized pro-regime street mobilization is happening, and (b) celebratory anti-regime behavior is being conducted in ways consistent with an expectation of enforcement.

The organized mourning matters — it shows the regime still has a base and still knows how to mobilize it

The pro-regime mourning is not just “emotion.” It’s infrastructure.

Day 2 reporting describes thousands gathering in major Tehran squares, holding images of Khamenei, chanting religious/political slogans, and openly crying—exactly the kind of mass choreography the Islamic Republic has practiced for decades. Al Jazeera reports that Iran has announced a 40-day mourning period, and it depicts large Tehran gatherings under the official narrative of national tragedy and revenge.

That matters for the regime-change question because it undercuts a simple story in which “everyone is in the streets celebrating and the security forces have vanished.” Even if Khamenei’s death created a psychological rupture, the state is demonstrating—very quickly—that it can still summon supporters, still stage public legitimacy rituals, and still frame events in a way that resonates with part of the population.

The blackout problem: why “Day 1 videos” keep circulating while the regime tries to take back the information space

One reason the outside world keeps “seeing” Day 1—jubilation clips, dancing, honking, fireworks—is that Iran has moved quickly to tilt the information environment in the regime’s favor.

The most credible reporting indicates a near-total internet shutdown that began shortly after the strikes. NetBlocks has put national connectivity at a tiny fraction of normal levels, and the Washington Post reported NetBlocks’ estimate that connectivity fell to about 4%. That has two immediate effects: it makes it harder for Iranians to coordinate (including for protest), and it makes it harder for outsiders to verify what is happening today as opposed to last night.

At the same time, state television appears to be functioning—and being used aggressively. Reuters reports that state TV confirmed Khamenei’s death and has shown large mourning crowds in Tehran, with the official narrative of national tragedy and vengeance. This combination—public broadcast still running while the public internet is throttled—is not incidental. It is the classic authoritarian pattern in crisis: keep the one-to-many channels alive (and loud), while narrowing the many-to-many channels that let citizens coordinate and document.

That doesn’t “prove” strength. But it does clarify why the information picture stays muddled: the regime can project its preferred storyline through television and staged mass events, while the internet restrictions slow the counter-storyline down to fragments—short clips, delayed uploads, isolated anecdotes. In that environment, confidence should rise only when multiple independent sources converge on the same street reality.

So is “regime change” happening?

Day 2 does not yet show the standard signatures of regime change in progress.

Regime change is not a mood. It is a mechanism. When it is truly underway, it usually becomes visible through one or more of the following:

Elite fracture: competing legitimacy claims, defections, rival command centers, or public splits among senior clerics/commanders.

Sustained coercive failure: unrest that persists and spreads faster than the security apparatus can contain.

Administrative breakdown: cascading failures in payroll, fuel distribution, commerce, transport, and basic state functions.

Day 2’s strongest observable indicators are pointing toward succession-under-fire, not collapse: operational retaliation continues, interim mechanisms are being activated with named figures, and a powerful insider (Larijani) is emerging as a coordinator rather than disappearing into vacuum.

That’s not a prediction that the regime survives. It’s a statement of what the evidence supports right now.

What to watch over the next 72 hours

If the regime is going to fracture, the signs will likely sharpen quickly — and they’ll be hard to miss once they appear:

A visible split between clerical legitimacy structures and the IRGC’s operational chain

Abrupt disappearances or contradictory messaging among top figures

A clear degradation in the coordination/tempo of retaliatory operations

Credible reporting of defections or refusal-to-fire dynamics

Sustained street mobilization that security forces cannot suppress

Day 2 looks like a regime trying to prove it can still do two things at once: hit back abroad and clamp down at home. That combination, if they can make it stick, doesn’t look like collapse. But the situation is fluid. This is just a day 2 summary. We’ll have to stay tuned.

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