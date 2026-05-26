DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Karenza's avatar
Karenza
28m

Thank you Michael. Your posts on Memorial Day have been exceptional. I fear for the bleak emptiness at the heart of the American people until I see, again and again, the public affirmation of humanity that is drawn to the surface at moments like these. It is a shame that it takes a tragedy to remind a people of who they once were and might become again. I hope the response you documented is not shallow but lies ready to rise up and be harnessed, when needed, to the machinery of change. Surely that time cannot be far off.

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Emma's avatar
Emma
33m

❤️

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