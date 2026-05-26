Six years ago today, on May 25, 2020, we began to see the first reports out of Minneapolis.

It was Memorial Day that year, just like it is today.

At first, like so many things in our fractured national life, it arrived as a headline, then as a clip, then as something much larger and harder to absorb. A police encounter. A man on the ground. An officer’s knee pressed into his neck. Bystanders pleading. A voice saying, “I can’t breathe.” A man calling out for his mother. And then the terrible knowledge, as the video spread and the facts became clear, that George Floyd had died there, in the street, under the weight of the state, while other human beings stood close enough to hear him beg for air.

I remember the days that followed not as a sequence of news cycles, but as a rising emotional pressure inside the country. Anger, grief, disbelief, shame. The feeling that something raw and old had been exposed again, not in an abstract way, not in academic language, not as a policy dispute, but in the most elemental human terms imaginable: one man alive, pleading for breath; another man kneeling on him; a crowd watching helplessly; a country forced to look.

George Floyd was not a perfect man. That was said then, and it has been said many times since, often by people who wanted to make his imperfections the point. But his imperfections were never the point.

The point was that what happened to him should not happen to any human being.

Not to a saint. Not to a sinner. Not to a man with a clean record. Not to a man with a troubled one. Not to someone we admire, or someone we do not know, or someone whose life was complicated in ways most lives are complicated when viewed honestly and up close.

The point was not that George Floyd was perfect.

The point was that he was human.

And for a brief, remarkable, painful stretch of time, it felt as if much of the country understood that.

As the days of protest unfolded, there was sorrow, and there was rage. There was destruction in some places, and fear in others. But there was also something else, something I had not felt in a long time before then, and I do not think I have felt since with anything like the same force.

There was a sense of awakening.

Black Americans and white Americans, young and old, famous and unknown, religious and secular, urban and suburban, poured into the streets not simply to protest one death, but to say that something had gone terribly wrong in the moral life of the country. At first it came as a howl of primal outrage. But then, at least for a moment, it became something more precious: a feeling of shared recognition.

A feeling of unity.

Not easy unity. Not sentimental unity. Not the kind that asks anyone to forget history, flatten pain, or pretend that the country’s wounds are less deep than they are. It was a harder, more honest unity, born from the simple recognition that a man had died in front of us, and that if we could watch that and feel nothing, then something in us was broken.

For a few days, perhaps a few weeks, it seemed possible that the country might actually hold onto that feeling. It seemed possible that grief might become clarity, and clarity might become change. It seemed possible that we had seen something together that could not be unseen.

Four days after George Floyd died, on that Friday night, I sat down and collected photographs from the protests and the vigils and the streets of America. I still remember the feeling of that night. I was not trying to make an argument. I was not trying to produce a political statement. I was trying to capture something I was feeling and seeing, something that words alone could not quite hold.

The sorrow.

The anger.

The faces.

The signs.

The multitudes of people who seemed, for that brief moment, to be standing inside the same moral weather.

So I made this video.

Here it is:

I share it again today because six years is long enough for history to begin hardening into talking points, but not long enough for the meaning of what happened to fade. George Floyd’s death has been argued over, politicized, exploited, minimized, and weaponized. But before all of that, there was the thing itself.

A man on the ground.

A knee on his neck.

A voice saying, “I can’t breathe.”

And then there was what came after: the grief, the fury, the marches, the signs, the faces, the candles, the strangers standing together in streets and squares and parks across America. For a few days, we were not healed. We were not redeemed. We were not suddenly the country we pretend to be in speeches. But we were awake. We were looking at the same thing. We were feeling, however imperfectly, the same wound.

That is what I do not want to lose.

Not the slogans. Not the arguments. Not the political branding that later attached itself to the moment. I mean the deeper thing beneath all of that: the knowledge that millions of people still had the capacity to be morally shaken by the suffering of someone they did not know.

That matters.

It matters because a country that can still be shaken is not dead. A country that can still grieve together is not beyond reach. A country that can still feel outrage on behalf of an imperfect stranger still has, somewhere inside it, the raw material of decency.

Maybe that feeling has receded. Maybe it was overwhelmed by backlash, cynicism, exhaustion, opportunism, and the relentless machinery of division. Maybe we have spent much of the six years since then proving how quickly a moment of unity can be fractured and sold back to us as tribal conflict.

But I do not believe it disappeared completely.

I believe something was revealed in those days, and not only the ugliness. Something better was revealed too. Something human. Something American in the best sense of that word. It took tragedy to awaken it then. My hope is that it does not always have to take tragedy. My hope is that some form of leadership, some act of moral courage, some positive force not yet visible on the horizon, can call it forward again.

Because for a few days after George Floyd died, we remembered something we are always in danger of forgetting: that beneath all the noise, beneath all the fear, beneath all the politics that profit from keeping us apart, there is still a country capable of standing together and saying, simply and powerfully, no.

No, this should not happen.

No, this is not who we have to be.

No, the humanity of one imperfect man is not disposable.

And if we could feel that once, even for a moment, then maybe it is still there — not extinguished, only buried, waiting for something better than grief to bring it back into the light.

Memorial Day should be a day of reflection; and I’m glad that that’s how we’ve spent it here on DH. Back to the grind tomorrow. But today, there have been positive things to think about . I hope you all had a good, peaceful, meaningful day. I did.

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