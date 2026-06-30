The Supreme Court closed its term Tuesday with three decisions that, taken together, capture the strange duality of this Court in the Trump era.

On the biggest constitutional question of the day, the Court stopped Trump cold.

In Trump v. Barbara, the Court rejected Trump’s executive order attempting to deny birthright citizenship to children born in the United States to parents who are here unlawfully or temporarily. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for a five-justice majority joined by Justices Sotomayor, Kagan, Barrett, and Jackson. The holding was clear: children born in the United States to such parents are “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States and are citizens at birth under the Fourteenth Amendment.

That is the headline, and it is a very big one.

Trump’s order was not a marginal immigration regulation. It was an attempt by executive order to rewrite the constitutional meaning of American citizenship. It said that certain children born on American soil would not be citizens because of the legal status of their parents. The Court said no.

Roberts did not write the opinion as a reluctant technical ruling. He wrote it as a reaffirmation of one of the central post-Civil War commitments of the Constitution. The Fourteenth Amendment, he explained, was born out of the repudiation of Dred Scott, the infamous decision that held that Black Americans could not be citizens. The Citizenship Clause was designed to settle the matter “once and forever” by putting citizenship beyond the reach of political manipulation.

The opinion’s most important sentence may be this one: “Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights.” Roberts continued: “The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land.’ We keep that promise today.”

That is not just legal language. It is constitutional memory.

It matters that Roberts rooted the ruling not in modern policy preference but in the history of the Fourteenth Amendment itself. The Court emphasized the old common-law rule of birthright citizenship — jus soli, the right of the soil — and the way that rule was carried into American constitutional law. It also emphasized that the exceptions were narrow: children of foreign diplomats, children born in enemy-occupied territory, and historically children born under the jurisdiction of sovereign tribal nations. What Trump tried to create was a much broader exception based on parental immigration status. The majority found no such exception in the text, history, or precedent.

The key point is that the Fourteenth Amendment speaks in terms of the child: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” Trump’s order tried to smuggle in words that are not there: mother, father, lawful, temporary. Roberts made that point directly, noting that those words appear frequently in Trump’s executive order but are absent from the Citizenship Clause.

That is why this ruling is not merely a defeat for one Trump policy. It is a defeat for a style of governing: announce a maximalist executive order, dare the courts to stop it, and treat the Constitution as something that can be redefined through presidential will.

Here, the Court did stop it.

But the day was not simply a liberal victory, or even a straightforward anti-Trump day at the Court. The same Court also delivered two major conservative victories — one cultural, one structural.

States May Bar Transgender Girls From Girls and Women’s Sports Teams

The cultural victory came in West Virginia v. B.P.J., where the Court held that states may bar transgender girls and women from girls’ and women’s sports teams. The case involved West Virginia and Idaho laws, and the Court treated the question as one about Title IX, equal protection, and the permissibility of sex-separated athletics. Justice Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion.

The Court’s framing was decisive. It accepted the states’ argument that sex-separated sports are permitted because of physical differences between males and females, and that limiting girls’ and women’s teams to biological females is substantially related to the state interests in safety and competitive fairness. The majority wrote that “schools may determine eligibility for women’s and girls’ sports based on biological sex.”

This ruling will have a broad practical effect. The Court noted that 27 states have enacted laws maintaining female sports for biological females. The decision now gives those laws constitutional cover, at least under the framework the majority adopted.

Justice Sotomayor, joined by Justices Kagan and Jackson, objected that the Court was resolving difficult factual questions too broadly and too early. Her point was not that fairness in girls’ sports is unimportant. She expressly acknowledged the importance of fair and safe competition. Her objection was that the majority converted those general concerns into a categorical rule without sufficient attention to individual circumstances, including cases involving transgender girls who had not gone through male puberty or whose medical history might complicate the state’s assumptions.

That is the core dispute: whether this issue can be handled through broad biological categories, or whether constitutional law requires a more individualized inquiry.

The Court chose the broad category.

Court Delivers a Campaign Finance Win for Republicans

The third ruling may receive less immediate cultural attention, but it could matter enormously in politics. In National Republican Senatorial Committee v. FEC, the Court struck down federal limits on coordinated spending between political parties and candidates. This was the campaign-finance case. It is also the ruling that most directly helps Trump and Republicans heading into the midterms, even though its formal holding applies to both parties.

The law at issue came out of the post-Watergate campaign-finance system. It limited how much political parties could spend in coordination with their candidates. Independent spending by super PACs had already exploded after Citizens United and related cases. But direct party-candidate coordination remained capped.

The Court has now removed that cap.

Justice Kavanaugh wrote for the 6-3 conservative majority that the limits violated the First Amendment. The majority’s argument was that political parties have a First Amendment right to spend money on campaign activity, including in coordination with their own candidates. The Court also reasoned that the old anti-corruption justification had weakened in a world where super PACs and outside groups already spend vast sums independently. In the Court’s view, the old limits had helped push political money away from parties and toward outside groups.

There is a serious argument embedded there. Strong parties can be more accountable than billionaire-funded outside groups. Parties have names, platforms, leaders, and voters who can punish them. Super PACs are often more opaque, more factional, and less accountable. So the majority framed the ruling not simply as deregulation, but as a way to restore parties to a more central role in campaigns.

But the immediate practical effect is still obvious: more money can now move through official party structures in direct coordination with candidates. That is a major campaign-finance shift on the eve of the 2026 midterms. Axios reported the decision as a ruling that allows party committees to spend unlimited funds directly supporting candidates, and Reuters likewise described it as the Court rejecting federal restrictions on coordinated spending between parties and candidates on free-speech grounds.

Justice Kagan, joined by Sotomayor and Jackson, dissented. Her concern was the traditional campaign-finance concern: if donors cannot give unlimited money directly to candidates, they may instead route money through party committees that can then coordinate with candidates. In other words, the party becomes the conduit. The majority said existing earmarking and disclosure rules are enough to prevent that. The dissent was not convinced.

The Bottom Line on the Court’s Final Day

On citizenship, Trump lost badly. The Court held the constitutional line. It said that the president cannot, by executive order, strip citizenship from children born here because he dislikes the immigration status of their parents. That is a foundational ruling, and it deserves to be treated as one. Justice Roberts wrote a particularly forceful ruling on this one that leaves no doubt or wiggle room.

On transgender rights, the conservative legal movement won. The Court gave states wide latitude to exclude transgender girls and women from female sports categories, accepting the states’ safety and fairness rationale and rejecting the argument that Title IX or equal protection required a different result.

On campaign finance, Trump and the Republican Party won in a more institutional way. The Court did not endorse Trump personally. But it removed a major restriction on party-candidate coordination at a moment when Republican committees have been pressing for exactly that change.

That is the deeper pattern of this term. The Court is not merely an arm of Trump. It is not, in every case, willing to ratify his most aggressive claims of executive power. Birthright citizenship proves that. But it is still a deeply conservative Court, and on issues that matter to the conservative project — campaign finance, transgender rights, the structure of elections, the power of regulated money in politics — the conservative majority continues to move the law.

The birthright citizenship ruling is therefore both a relief and a reminder.

A relief, because the Court preserved one of the clearest promises of the post-Civil War Constitution.

A reminder, because even on a day when Trump suffered a major defeat, the Court also reshaped the political playing field in ways that will benefit the movement around him.

Audio listeners can stop here.

Sources

Source list:

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/slipopinion/25

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/25pdf/25-365_4hdj.pdf

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/25pdf/24-43_2b35.pdf

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/25pdf/24-621_h315.pdf

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/supreme-court-rule-trump-bid-limit-birthright-citizenship-2026-06-30/

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jun/30/us-supreme-court-bithright-citizenship

https://www.axios.com/2026/06/30/supreme-court-transgender-sports-ban-ruling

https://www.nypost.com/2026/06/30/us-news/supreme-court-upholds-state-bans-on-trans-female-athletes-in-girls-sports/

https://www.supremecourt.gov/search.aspx?filename=%2Fdocket%2Fdocketfiles%2Fhtml%2Fpublic%2F24-43.html

https://www.supremecourt.gov/oral_arguments/argument_transcripts/2025/24-43_ihdj.pdf

https://www.supremecourt.gov/oral_arguments/argument_transcripts/2025/24-621_q86b.pdf