DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
4h

Although the Supremes upheld birthright citizenship in today's decision, three Justices dissented, including Clarence "Three-fifths" Thomas...and even Kavanaugh dissented on the constitutional question, but concurred on the federal-statutes grounds.

Bloody hell, did those three-and-a-half people actually READ the 14th Amendment's Citizenship Clause? Could its language be even more plain? What's to argue about? Almost hesitant to read the dissents re: driving my hypertension even higher.

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Daniel Gartner's avatar
Daniel Gartner
3h

Thank you for the summary. The campaign finance ruling clarifies the battle lines: People versus money; actual human beings versus a human construct... Fortunately, actual human beings get to vote, money does not. In the voting booth, a person with zero wealth has as much power as a person whose net worth is in the millions of dollars.

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