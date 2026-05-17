DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
4hEdited

Yeah, good choices. Here's some of mine:

Woody Guthrie: "All You Fascists Bound To Lose": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VwcKwGS7OSQ&list=RDVwcKwGS7OSQ&start_radio=1

My old friend the late Phil Ochs: Here's to the State of Mississippi" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrrOY0vwuPE&list=RDKrrOY0vwuPE&start_radio=1

(Some things never change)

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Gene Koch's avatar
Gene Koch
4h

The unforgettable Phil Ochs

https://youtu.be/uRU_ruqnR6Q?si=xvRJAMhxxGilbFwl

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