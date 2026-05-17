My old lifelong pal Bill Smith reacted to the post from earlier today about betraying the American promise by referencing a song we both love and respect — American Tune by Paul Simon. That sent me over to Youtube where I watched it, then that led to some other “American tunes” — songs about America that probe deeper than the surface.

These are all songs that I play, or have played at some point. But why burden you with my rendition when we have the originals. I’m enjoying them — I hope you will too. Happy Saturday night.

By the way, rather than introduce them, I’m going to write a bit about each song below the song, so you can listen and read if that makes sense.

American Tune — Paul Simon

Released in 1973, Paul Simon has described “American Tune” as one of the closest things he ever wrote to a political song. “I don’t write overtly political songs,” he said, “although American Tune comes pretty close, as it was written just after Nixon was elected.” But even here, the politics are indirect. Simon did not write a protest anthem naming Nixon, Vietnam, Watergate, or any specific event. He turned the mood of the country — exhaustion, disillusionment, confusion, and still a kind of stubborn endurance — into something closer to a hymn.

That quality is not accidental. The melody is adapted from the Passion Chorale associated with “O Sacred Head, Now Wounded,” which gives the song its mournful, almost prayer-like feeling, and perhaps its feeling of timelessness. For me it is a song that has “risen to relevance” again and again and again since 1973. Now is one of those times.

John Stewart — Survivors

John Stewart is one of my hero songwriters — not well known like Paul Simon but impactful and much loved by those who knew him and his work. In 1968 he traveled with the the Robert F. Kennedy campaign as what amounted to its sort of folky poet laureate. He was there when the assassination occurred. Survivors was written in 1975, in the aftemath of Watergate, Nixon’s resignation, the rooftop evacuations from the Saigon Embassy.

This performance of it is an incredible gem — on the Smothers Brothers comedy hour, joined by a chorus that includes Steve Martin, Ringo Starr, and Lily Tomlin.

By the way if it sounds a little familiar — Hillary Clinton’s campaign used it in 2016.

Guy Clark - Desperados Waiting For a Train

My old CIA guitar pickin’ buddy Don Bowman taught me this one. There’s a poignancy to it, and a feeling of deep Americana that I just can’t shake. It’s one of the great American songs about memory, masculinity, and myth. Clark wrote it about Jack Prigg, his grandmother’s boyfriend, an old oilfield man who became a surrogate grandfather to him when Clark was growing up in Monahans, Texas. Clark later called the song a kind of eulogy and said it was “as true as I can make it.” That truth is what gives it its force. The song begins with a boy seeing an old man as a desperado out of a Western, and ends with the grown man recognizing that his childhood hero is mortal. It is not a song about America as an idea. It is about America as it is handed down: through old men in cafés, oilfield stories, card games, whiskey, tenderness, and the myths children build around the people who shape them.

John Prine - Hello in There



This is one of those songs that for me, reveals something about spirit, compassion, moral attention to people it would be easy to forget. Prine was in his early 20’s when he wrote this. I love the specificity of it — “John and Linda live in Omaha/Joe is somewhere on the road/We lost Davy in the Korean War/Still don’t know what for.” That’s about as political as the song gets.

Bruce Springsteen — My Home Town

I was always looking for a Springsteen song that I could do - - this was the one. It’s one of his quietest and most devastating songs about America because it understands that a country is first experienced locally — as a street, a school, a factory, a racial memory, a parent’s hand on the steering wheel. The song begins with a father driving his young son through town, saying, in effect: this is where you come from. But what is being handed down is not only belonging. It is also decline, conflict, disappointment, and the knowledge that the place that formed you may no longer be able to sustain you.

Bob Dylan - Blowin’ in the WInd (Peter Paul and Mary Version)

By the time I came along and was playing guitar in clubs and coffeehouses, you couldn’t do this one unless someone requested it — it was just too much of a cliche. But that’s unfair to the song. This is one of the rare songs that became part of the moral vocabulary of the country. It became closely associated with civil-rights movement and the larger protest tradition of the 1960s. It’s genius is that it asks questions, and leaves the listener to supply the answer.

Lady Gaga’s National Anthem 2016 Super Bowl

This may seem an odd choice, and not exactly ‘Saturday Night Coffeehouse” — but my God, did she do a good job on this. Every single choice she made works, and for someone with her flamboyance — the restraint, the respect, the power of it. I have to admit, I’ve kind of lost the feeling of goosebumps from our National Anthem in recent year. I can’t imagine why. But watching this again, I still feel it.

I’ll stop there. Thanks for indulging me. I enjoyed listening to these and thinking/writing about them. I do really love this country. I just wish it would Wake the F Up before it’s too late. Good night. Oh, and by the way — thanks to the ten new paid signups from the post this morning. That’s about 10 more than any other posts got this week. You guys made my day and gave me a good shot in the arm. Thanks!