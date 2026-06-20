DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Catherine Wallace's avatar
Catherine Wallace
5h

trump will do anything to distract from his failures & pass the blame to someone else. But not only trump is to blame, its the people around him who allow this nonsense to happen. It is sickening, vile, & unAmerican. There are so many problems right now that he has created...it is beyond infuriating watching this day by day, with little to nothing done by our congress & all of the damage done to our planet, our beautiful America, & to the world. I want justice carried out right now. Not at the midterms, right the fuck now! Before anything else is ruined by his insanity & deviousness. (Sigh, sorry for the rant, dear reader.)

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Ronald Reed's avatar
Ronald Reed
5h

Couldn't ask for more succinct summary. Not just of the particular instance, but of Trump's sure Instinct for fucking up everything. [Also, I'm wondering if, in addition to having used the company he gave the no-bid contract to (under false pretenses), he doesn't have an investment in said company, and this is just one more minor act of corruption in a presidency that is the poster boy for massive corruption and theft. After all, what's a mere 14 million, when you've already stolen four, or maybe eight, or who knows how many, billions from the government and the taxpayers?]

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