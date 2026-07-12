DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Jessica Ann Sheetz-Nguyen's avatar
Jessica Ann Sheetz-Nguyen
3h

A serious autopsy needs to be completed and published before we jump to any conclusions.

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wally's avatar
wally
3h

Writing as a retired internist, I’d place pulmonary embolus at the top of the list.

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