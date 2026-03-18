Donald Trump spent the day discovering something he clearly did not expect: launching a war is one thing; getting other countries to help manage its consequences is another.

On Monday, the reaction was cautious, hesitant.

By Tuesday, the basic diplomatic picture was clear.

It’s a no.

Trump had pressed NATO allies and other U.S. partners to help secure the Strait of Hormuz after the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran helped turn that waterway into a live military problem. And the answer, from much of the world, was no. Reuters reported that most NATO allies told Washington they did not want to get involved. AP reported that beyond NATO, countries such as Japan, Australia, South Korea, and China also rejected his push to join the effort.

Trump’s response was not measured diplomacy. It was grievance, bragging, and barely concealed fury. In a Truth Social post, he wrote:

“The United States has been informed by most of our NATO ‘allies’ that they don’t want to get involved with our military operation against the terrorist regime of Iran, in the Middle East. This, despite the fact that almost every country strongly agreed with what we are doing, and that Iran cannot, in any way, shape, or form, be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of billions of dollars per year protecting these same countries, to be a one way street. We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need. Fortunately, we have decimated Iran’s military. Their Navy is gone, their air force is gone, their anti-aircraft and radar is gone and perhaps, most importantly, their leaders, at virtually every level, are gone, never to threaten us, our Middle Eastern allies, or the world, again! Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer ‘need,’ or desire, the NATO Countries’ assistance — WE NEVER DID! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea. In fact, speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the most powerful country anywhere in the world, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!”

That is the whole drama right there.

First he asked for help. Then he got turned down. Then he declared he never needed help in the first place.

How pissed was he?

Politico ran this headlline: “‘Never heard him so angry’: Trump is furious that global allies aren’t pitching in in Iran”

Beyond whether Trump is happy or not, that Monday/Tuesday sequence matters because it tells you something important about where this war now stands. The opening phase was about bombing, shock, and claims of military dominance. But once Iran and the wider region began imposing costs on shipping, energy markets, and maritime security, the war entered a different phase: burden-sharing. Minesweepers. Escorts. naval presence. long-duration risk. That is the point where Trump went looking for a coalition and found that even close allies did not want ownership of his war. Reuters reported Trump called NATO’s refusal a “very foolish mistake.” AP quoted him complaining that countries could at least have sent “a couple of minesweepers.”

The refusals were not subtle. NATO’s posture was that it is a defensive alliance and has no plans to join a U.S.-led war with Iran. Or, in other words, Article 5 is “An attack against any NATO is an attack on all NATO countries.” It’s not “An attack BY any NATO country is an attack BY all NATO countries.” It’s a not-so-subtle distinction, but Trump seems to be having trouble grasping it.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said flatly: “This is not Europe’s war. We didn’t start the war. We were not consulted.” French President Emmanuel Macron said France would help secure Hormuz only as part of a mission separate from the current war and said France would “never” take part in operations to reopen the strait as part of this conflict.

That is the real significance of Trump’s meltdown. This was not just another Trump outburst about allied freeloading. It was a public admission that when the war moved from the thrill of attack to the obligations of maintenance, the coalition was not there.

And the contradiction in his own language is glaring. He portrays the allies’ refusal as a shocking betrayal in “a time of need,” then immediately insists there is no need at all. He rages that they “will do nothing for us,” while boasting that the United States has already solved the problem by itself. He wants the moral and strategic credit of allied approval, but not the political reality that allies get a say in wars they did not start and were not consulted about.

That last point may be the most important one. AP put it bluntly: the conflict is “one the international community is looking to the U.S. leader to sort out himself after he launched it without consultation.” That is exactly the predicament. Trump seems to have assumed that because other governments do not want Iran to get a nuclear weapon, they would eventually help absorb the costs of an American-Israeli war. Instead, they are drawing a line between agreeing with pressure on Iran and joining a war that Trump chose.

So this is the clearest takeaway from tonight.

Trump wanted a coalition for Hormuz. He got a wall of no.

Okay, this particular end-of-day catharsis post is done. I feel slightly better after writing it. Thank you for taking this journey with me. I hope we’ll find a sane situation at the end of it; I fear we won’t. A special thanks to our new paid subscribers — very much appreciated. The work continues. So does the war.