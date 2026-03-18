DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
Mar 18

It's a good idea never to get in a car driven by a drunk driver. Not even if the car is going where you'd like to go.

Reply
Share
3 replies
joAn's avatar
joAn
Mar 18

Dire Straits... great music but a sad coda for a dying regime.

Michael, I appreciate your writing and analysis even more as the consequences of which you point towards become less and daily less optimistic. You're providing a kindred 'we're in this together' forum ... I suspect others are also hoping we can keep swimming, looking out for each other in this truly mad and angry narcissist in Chief dismantling of our beautiful, nearly 250 year old grand experiment with Democracy. May we persevere... together. Thank you 🙏

Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture