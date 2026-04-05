The second crew member from the F-15E shot down over Iran has now been rescued alive by U.S. forces. President Trump confirmed it publicly, and the rescue is now being reported across the major networks and wire services. The recovered airman is described as a colonel, injured but expected to recover. One crew member had already been recovered earlier; this operation brought out the second.

The details now emerging make clear that not a simple pickup, but a dangerous, multi-layered rescue operation inside Iran involving evasive survival on the ground, heavy air cover, special operations forces, intelligence support, and at least one reported firefight with Iranian forces. Some of the operational details remain fragmentary and may be refined further, but enough is now on the record to sketch the broad outline of what happened.

Everything we know about what happened

The downed aircraft was an F-15E Strike Eagle, a two-seat aircraft carrying a pilot and a weapon systems officer. After the shootdown, both men were reportedly able to make contact. The pilot was recovered first, within hours. The second crew member remained on the ground in Iran for more than a day before U.S. forces got to him. Axios reports that he was wounded but still able to move on foot, which helps explain how he may have avoided capture long enough for the rescue to reach him.

Trump described the mission as “one of the most daring search-and-rescue operations in U.S. history.” The known details suggest this is a fair characterization of the operation. The rescue effort involved dozens of aircraft. Reuters likewise reports a large mission package. CBS described the rescue architecture even more expansively, reporting that it involved hundreds of special operations personnel along with several dozen warplanes and helicopters.

The rescue itself

The emerging picture is that the second crew member was not simply found and lifted out uncontested. Multiple outlets describe a live hostile environment. Reuters reports heavy Iranian resistance during the effort. Axios says Iranian forces were moving to intercept, and that the rescue force went in under heavy air cover. The Guardian reports a two-day search culminating in a rescue from mountainous terrain. CBS has reported that a firefight broke out as U.S. forces moved in.

This is also where early reporting by Jack Murphy of The High Side stands out. Before the full mainstream picture caught up, Murphy reported that the F-15 weapon systems officer had been recovered alive, that he had been escaping and evading, that there was a massive firefight on target, and that Iranian forces were actively looking for him in the area. At this point, the official and mainstream reporting does not prove every operational word of Murphy’s account, but it does broadly validate the shape of it: the second crew member was alive, was not immediately recovered, Iranian forces were searching for him, and the rescue appears to have unfolded under combat conditions.

The CIA piece . . .

One of the most striking details comes from Axios, which reports that the CIA conducted a deception effort inside Iran while the rescue was underway. According to that report, U.S. intelligence spread word that the missing airman had already been found and was being moved by ground, while also using what Axios described as “unique capabilities” to help determine his location. Axios says that information was then passed to the Pentagon and the White House, and Trump authorized the operation. If that account holds, this was not merely a combat search-and-rescue mission in the narrow tactical sense. It was a full-spectrum recovery effort combining intelligence, deception, command authority, and direct action.

How dangerous was it?

Dangerous enough that the rescue itself appears to have generated additional aircraft losses or damage. Reuters reports that two Black Hawks were damaged by enemy fire during the broader operation. Earlier reporting also described helicopters hit by small-arms fire while recovering the first crew member.

CBS has also carried one of the more dramatic operational claims: that after the airman was recovered, two U.S. transport aircraft became trapped at a remote Iranian base, forcing additional aircraft to be flown in and the stranded transports to be destroyed so they would not fall into Iranian hands. That level of detail still deserves caution until more outlets independently nail it down, but if accurate it would underscore just how improvised and dangerous the exfiltration phase became.

What condition is he in?

The consistent public line is that the recovered crew member was injured but is expected to recover. Trump said he would be “just fine.” Reuters says the rescued airman was injured but expected to recover fully. The Guardian similarly describes him as injured but in stable condition. Reports carried by CBS and others indicate he was flown to Kuwait for treatment.

Beyond the rescue

There are two ways to read this story, and both are true.

The first is the straightforward one: this is a dramatic American success. The United States went back into hostile territory and brought out a second crew member alive. That is a real accomplishment, and in purely military terms it is exactly the kind of mission the country expects its armed forces to be able to do.

The second is the harder one: the success of the rescue does not erase the fact that the United States had to mount a major combat recovery operation inside Iran because an American fighter had been shot down there in the first place. In other words, the rescue is an operational triumph nested inside a strategic warning. It shows American reach and resolve. It also shows how exposed this war has become to a single image, a single captured airman, or a single bad turn in the field. Reuters notes that public support for the war is already limited. Had this officer been captured, the political consequences could have been immediate and severe.

So yes, this is good news for the United States. But it is not simple news. The operation now coming into view appears to have involved wounded aircrew, evasive survival, Iranian search efforts, U.S. special operations forces, heavy air cover, intelligence deception, and at least one firefight. That is not the profile of a war winding down. It is the profile of a war getting more dangerous, more improvisational, and more politically combustible by the day.

I want to take a moment and contemplate the fact that this is the first bit of news from this 34 day old war that actually contains a “feel good” component. I admit it — I felt a ripple of pride at the performance of US military and intelligence personnel in executing this operation. It’s nce to have a simple story of honor, courage, and success. I’ll forget about the rest of it for at least tonight, and just allow myself to feel good about the rescue, and the rescuers who made it happen. Bravo.

SOURCES

https://apnews.com/article/cf4a792196259d6e9c066d0be1c57962

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-rescues-airman-whose-f-15-was-downed-iran-us-officials-say-2026-04-05/

https://www.axios.com/2026/04/05/iran-f15-crew-member-rescued

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/missing-u-s-crew-member-from-downed-fighter-jet-rescued-in-iran-sources-say/

https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/iran-war-us-trump-warns-more-coming-oil-gas-strait-hormuz/

https://www.twz.com/news-features/f-15e-weapon-systems-officer-shot-down-over-iran-has-been-rescued

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/apr/05/us-rescues-second-f15e-crew-member-iran

https://x.com/jackmurphylive