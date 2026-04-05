DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete Lincoln's avatar
Pete Lincoln
1d

I am glad he was rescued . While that is a feel good story we should not lose sight of the fact that our military is committing war crimes.

I suspect Iranian leadership is relieved. 1 hostage (pow) does not offer much leverage and could actually galvanize popular support for the war in US, especially if something happened to him. Depriving the US of a martyr is not a bad outcome for them

Reply
Share
3 replies
Urban Hermit's avatar
Urban Hermit
1d

I am awed by the competence of our military. If only our civilian leadership were as competent. While the rescue of the airman must be a fascinating story, the fewer details reported, the better. We don't want our adversaries to know anything about our SERE or SAR techniques lest they put personnel involved in future incidents in more danger of capture.

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture