DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
6h

I am so conflicted, I despise the Mullahcracy of Iran, because it is so oppressive, in like manner I despise the Putin regime for the same reason,

Yet I can't help but side with Iran at this juncture as they are smearing feces in the face of Trump.

And I despise Trump more, because Iran is not a threat to the United States or ro me, but Trump is a threat and an actionable one to me

I pity the Iranians who have to live under that murderous regime, Iran is the world's second most prolific executioner, putting significantly more people to death per capita than China. Reports from Iran Human Rights indicate that the Iranian regime executes over 1,000 individuals annually. Most of those for political reasons, and in January the Basij, the paramilitary volunteer organization, machine gunned between 30,000 and 50,000 protesters.

The execution of political prisoners and their confinement in concentration camps, are the next step in the Trump agenda. At the moment they have to settle for bankrupting them via Law suits as they have the Broadview 6 in Chicago, and the Minneapolis 15, which they have just yesterday filed charges.

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John Hardman's avatar
John Hardman
6h

Billions of dollars being secretly transferred… what was Trump’s cut of the deal? We know this didn’t happen out of the kindness of his heart and love for humanity.

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