For months, the United States blockaded Iranian exports, restricting access to international markets, and deny Tehran the revenues needed to sustain its government, military programs, and regional influence. Now comes a report that raises serious questions about a previously undisclosed US-approved arrangement that undercut the blockade, provided needed revenue to Iran, and may have set a precedent for future Iran revenues for passage through the Strait.

According to Israel Hayom, a major Israeli news outlet, during the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, the Trump administration secretly approved an arrangement under which Qatar paid billions of dollars to Iran in exchange for allowing Qatari vessels to pass through the waterway without interference. That reporting remains unconfirmed by major international news organizations. But if it is accurate, it deserves scrutiny, and Israel Hayom is a credible outlet, so this is worth scrutiny and discussion.

If confirmed, it would mean that while Washington was publicly attempting to deny Iran oil-related revenue, it was privately permitting a close regional partner to send Tehran billions of dollars connected to maritime transit through the very waterway at the center of the crisis.

The Contradiction

The purpose of economic pressure is straightforward.

It is to deny an adversary resources by restricting access to revenue. You increase economic pain in the hope of changing behavior.

The public understanding of the Hormuz crisis was that Iran was being subjected to precisely that kind of pressure.

But according to this report, a major exception may have existed.

While most shipping was disrupted and Iran was supposedly being denied revenue, Qatar may have continued moving vessels through the Strait under a separate arrangement approved by Washington.

And Iran received billions of dollars in return.

That does not render the broader pressure campaign meaningless.

It does mean, however, that the public narrative may have been incomplete.

The administration’s public position was that Iran was being deprived of revenue.

The alleged reality is that a significant revenue stream may have continued flowing with American knowledge and approval.

Those two facts sit uneasily beside one another.

Is This a Precurso to a Future Fee Regime?

There is another reason this report could be meaningful from more than an “accountability for hypocrisy” perspective.

In recent days, Iranian officials and state-aligned media have repeatedly suggested that while the Strait of Hormuz may remain open during an initial period of free passage, some form of maritime fees, service charges, or transit payments could eventually follow.

Many Western reports have focused on the sixty-day free-passage period.

Iranian officials have often emphasized what comes after.

At first glance, those statements sounded speculative.

But if Qatar was already paying Iran for passage during the shutdown, then the concept itself is no longer hypothetical.

A precedent may already have been established.

That does not prove Iran will eventually collect transit fees from international shipping.

Nor does it prove that every Iranian claim about future revenue arrangements is accurate.

What it does suggest is that the underlying concept — payment in exchange for access through Hormuz — may not be a future innovation at all.

It may already have existed in practice.

The Question

There is ample reason to believe that the report is accurate, even if it has not yet been confirmed. And if the report is accurate, then the public understanding of the Hormuz crisis may need revision.

The story was not simply one of blockade and economic pressure.

It was also, potentially, a story of exceptions.

A story in which one strategically important partner was allowed to operate under a different set of rules.

And a story in which Iran may have been receiving billions of dollars at the very moment Americans were being told it was being denied revenue.

That is a question worth answering.

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SOURCES

https://www.israelhayom.com/2026/06/15/trump-secretly-approved-qatar-iran-cash-deal/

https://www.iranintl.com/en/202606155238

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/hormuz-strait-will-be-open-with-transit-fees-iran-envoy-moscow-quoted-2026-06-08/

https://www.axios.com/2026/06/11/trump-cancel-iran-strikes-deal-strait