A gaffe, as the old Washington line goes, is when a politician accidentally tells the truth. Something close to that happened today in the Oval Office, when Donald Trump tried to explain why Bill Pulte — a MAGA bulldog housing-finance regulator with zero national-security background — had been made acting Director of National Intelligence.

Trump did not say Pulte was an intelligence professional. Nor did he try to make the case that Pulte had deep experience with Russia, China, Iran, cyber warfare, counterterrorism, covert action, surveillance authorities, or the protection of sources and methods. He couldn’t, because, well, that’s not who Pulte is or who Pulte can even claim to be.

Instead, Trump said Pulte was “a very smart guy” and then went on to say he “may find out some things about the rigged elections.” This is clearly a reference to Trump’s discredited claims about the 2020 election. AP similarly reported that Trump said Pulte “may look at past elections” that Trump continues to claim, without credible evidence, were rigged against him.

And there we have it. Pulte is not there because he is qualified for the DNI job as it actually exists. He is there because Trump appears to have a different job in mind.

The actual job of the Director of National Intelligence is to coordinate the intelligence community, protect analytic integrity, brief the president and senior officials on national-security threats, and oversee the machinery that handles the country’s most sensitive secrets.

Trump’s imagined job seems to be something else:

Find proof that 2020 was stolen. Find proof that foreign powers manipulated the election. Find proof that the settled reality of Trump’s defeat was not reality at all. Find the intelligence predicate that can turn an old grievance into a continuing government project.

And that is where the otherwise baffling choice of Bill Pulte begins to make a darker kind of sense.

The Law is Clear

The law governing the DNI says any nominee for the office “shall have extensive national security expertise.” Pulte plainly does not. He is the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Before that, he was a businessman, an heir to the Pulte homebuilding fortune, a social-media philanthropist, and a Trump loyalist. Even Senate Republicans reportedly balked at his lack of qualifications, and Trump has now emphasized that Pulte will not be his permanent nominee for the job.

But if Trump does not understand the DNI job as an intelligence job, then Pulte’s lack of intelligence experience may not be a bug in Trump’s mind. It may be the point.

Because Pulte does have experience in something Trump values.

He knows how to cultivate grievance. He knows how to operate in online belief communities. He knows how to turn ambiguity into power. And he has already shown a willingness to use a government office to target Trump’s enemies.

The Mortgage Fraud Allegations Against Trump Political Enemies

At FHFA, Pulte became known for pushing mortgage-fraud allegations against prominent Trump critics, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, Sen. Adam Schiff, and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Reuters reported that a congressional watchdog agreed to investigate Pulte’s conduct, and that James, Schiff, and Cook denied wrongdoing. Reuters also noted that a federal judge dismissed criminal charges filed against James after Pulte’s referral.

That record matters because it suggests a model of public service very different from neutral administration. Pulte did not merely run a housing-finance agency. He became, in effect, a weaponizer.

Now put that person atop the intelligence community, even temporarily, and listen again to Trump’s explanation: Pulte may “find out some things” about the “rigged elections.”

This is not a throwaway line. It connects directly to a much larger project: the attempt to launder Trump’s 2020 election denial through the language of national security.

The 17 Page Proposed Executive Order

We have already seen this move in the 17-page draft executive order circulated earlier this year by pro-Trump attorneys and activists, including Peter Ticktin, a longtime Trump acquaintance and former Trump lawyer. The draft order reportedly claimed — without evidence — that China had interfered in the 2020 election, and used that alleged foreign interference as the basis for declaring a national emergency. From there, the proposed order would have asserted sweeping presidential authority over election administration: voter ID, restrictions on mail ballots, hand-counted ballots, and the banning or sidelining of voting machines as supposed “vectors of foreign interference.” ABC described the draft as an attempt to use alleged Chinese interference “of which there is no evidence” to justify emergency federal power over voting; the Washington Post reported that Ticktin argued such an emergency would empower Trump to ban mail ballots and voting machines.

That is the pattern Pulte’s appointment now seems to fit.

The claim is no longer merely, “I lost unfairly.”

The claim becomes, “The election was attacked.”

And once Trump’s lost election is recast as an unresolved foreign-interference mystery, the intelligence community becomes a tool for keeping the lie alive — and potentially for creating a national-security predicate for future interference in elections.

That is why Pulte’s strange pre-government history matters. Not as gossip. Not as a cheap shot. But as a case study in the habits of mind he brings to the job.

A Mindset That’s Not a Match for the Position, But is a Match For Trump’s Agenda

Before becoming a Trump administration official, Pulte became a celebrity in the world of “Twitter philanthropy.” The basic gimmick was simple: he gave money away to random people on Twitter/X. But the mechanics matter. This was not quiet charity through a foundation. It was public, performative benevolence. People followed him, replied to him, told him their stories, and begged for help because following Pulte increased the chance that he might send them money.

That created a self-reinforcing loop. The more publicly he gave, the more people followed him. The more people followed him, the more powerful the persona became. The more powerful the persona became, the more Pulte looked like a direct-to-the-people benefactor — a man who could personally solve your problem if only you could get his attention.

This was philanthropy as attention-economy populism. Need became engagement. Engagement became power. The donor became the star.

The Bed Bath and Beyond Meme Stock Phenomenon

That same pattern later appeared in a much stranger form in the Bed Bath & Beyond meme-stock world.

After Bed Bath & Beyond collapsed into bankruptcy, some shareholders refused to accept that their investment was dead. They continued trading shares over the counter as BBBYQ and built an online mythology around the idea that the company’s bankruptcy was not really the end. Somewhere, they believed, there must be a secret rescue plan, a hidden mechanism, a savior who would reverse the outcome.

According to Will Sommer’s Bulwark article, Pulte became “captivated” by the BBBY community and leaned into its culture. He appeared on livestreams and podcasts, wore an astronaut-style jacket suggesting the stock might still go “to the moon,” and let investors treat him as if he might know something about a secret plan.

The most lurid details from that world — bulletproof vests, bizarre hangar events, inside jokes involving sex toys — are memorable. But they are not the point.

The point is that Pulte did not become notable by puncturing delusion. He became notable by standing inside it.

The BBBYQ faithful believed a dead investment was not really dead. Trump believes a lost election was not really lost. Both communities survive by insisting that official reality is fake, that hidden forces stole the rightful outcome, and that somewhere there is a secret mechanism that will reverse everything.

Bottom Line

That does not make Pulte qualified to lead the intelligence community. It may, however, make him useful for Trump’s misuse of it. And that distinction is the heart of the story.

The easy critique of Pulte is that he lacks the résumé for DNI. That is true, but it is also the least interesting part. The deeper problem is that the real job requires habits of mind Pulte has repeatedly shown he does not possess. Intelligence requires patience, discipline, and a commitment to follow the truth wherever it leads. Pulte’s public career has been built on spectacle.

Intelligence requires skepticism. Pulte has operated comfortably inside communities organized around wishful thinking and hidden meanings.

Intelligence requires analytic integrity. Pulte has built a reputation as a Trump-aligned accuser of Trump’s political enemies.

Intelligence requires the courage to tell a president what he does not want to hear. Pulte’s value to Trump appears to be that he may tell Trump exactly what he wants to hear — or at least keep digging until some fragment can be made to look like it.

And that takes us back to Trump’s Oval Office remark.

When Trump says Pulte may find out things about “rigged elections,” he is not merely defending an odd personnel choice. He is revealing what may very well turn out to be the main mission for Pulte. He is telling us that, in his mind, the intelligence community is not just a national-security apparatus. It is a possible instrument for vindicating him. Or worse, for creating a predicate that would allow him to subvert elections at a moment when he seems on the verge of suffering a crushing defeat.

That should alarm everyone, not only former intelligence officers. This is not about protecting a professional guild. It is about whether the machinery of intelligence is going to be used to assess foreign threats or to manufacture predicates for domestic political warfare.

And it matters urgently because the question is not only about 2020.

It is about 2026. And 2028.

If Trump is already talking about using the acting DNI to look backward for “rigged elections,” then the obvious next question is what happens when the next election produces results he does not like. Does the intelligence community become a vehicle for casting doubt on those results too? Does every unfavorable outcome become a foreign-interference mystery? Does every loss become an emergency waiting for a loyalist to validate it?

That is the danger of Pulte.

Not simply that he knows nothing about intelligence.

The danger is that he may know exactly how Trump wants intelligence used.