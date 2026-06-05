DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Greg Rushford's avatar
Greg Rushford
8h

And think of the consequences: The Russians, Chinese, North Koreans, and Iranians must be really enjoying how American intelligence is being deliberately weakened. And imagine the reactions in allied intelligence circles in places like London, Copenhagen, Ottawa, Paris, Berlin, Canberra et. al., when they are asked to share intel with the likes of Pulte.

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
8h

This plan has been apparent since Tulsi Gabbard was seen in Georgia. I hope folks read your article and raise the alarm. Trump's October surprise?

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