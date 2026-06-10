Graham Platner won the Democratic primary in Maine. And not barely. When the race was called, Platner was leading Janet Mills by roughly 74 percent to 19 percent, with David Costello at 7 percent. Mills had suspended her campaign in April, but she remained on the ballot. More importantly, she went out of her way last week to remind Mainers she was still there.

That made her residual vote meaningful. It was not a perfect protest vote, but it was a kind of available escape hatch. Democratic voters who were horrified by Platner’s baggage had a way to register that horror.

So far, they mostly did not take it.

That does not settle the question. It sharpens it.

Because Graham Platner did not just win a primary. He won the Democratic nomination in one of the most consequential Senate races in America.

Maine is not a side show. It may be one of the places where control of the United States Senate is decided. Susan Collins is the Republican incumbent. She has survived again and again by presenting herself as moderate, independent, and distinctly Maine. But Maine is also the only state with a Republican-held Senate seat on the ballot this year where Donald Trump lost in 2024. Democrats need to flip at least four Republican-held Senate seats in November to take back the chamber.

The question is whether Democrats have just nominated a flawed but potent insurgent who can beat Susan Collins — or whether they have turned one of their best Senate pickup opportunities into a character referendum they cannot win.

The stakes are high. If Platner wins, Democrats may be on their way to a Senate majority. If he loses because the baggage overwhelms the race, Democrats may look back on Maine as the place where Senate control landed with the Republicans—an opportunity missed, badly, sadly.

But is his Senate general election run DOA?

Did the Dems nominate a disaster?

Or did they nominate something stranger, riskier, and potentially more powerful: a visibly damaged man running not away from his past, but through it, asking voters to believe that the mess is not the whole story?

Let’s take a deeper look.

The Case for Disaster

The disaster argument is easy to make because Republicans barely have to invent it. They can tell the story chronologically, and they can tell it without giving Platner any redemption credit at all.

In 2007, while serving in the Marines, Platner got a skull-and-crossbones tattoo on his chest that has since been widely identified as resembling the Totenkopf, a symbol associated with Nazi SS units. Platner says he got it while drunk with other Marines in Croatia and did not understand the Nazi association. But Collins and her allies will not lead with his explanation. They will lead with the image. They will say: this man wore a Nazi-linked symbol on his body for years and now wants to represent Maine in the United States Senate.

Then come the Reddit years. From roughly 2013 to 2021, Platner posted under a pseudonymous account, leaving behind a record of crude sexual commentary, inflammatory political language, anti-police rhetoric, comments about rural white voters, and remarks about sexual assault and violence. In the mitigation version, these are the writings of an angry, damaged veteran in a dark period. In the disaster version, they are something simpler and more damning: years of voluntary speech by a grown man who thought voters would never see it.

Then come the women. The Times reported that women who dated Platner described him acting in disturbing ways; other reporting has described allegations from former girlfriends involving abusive or threatening conduct, which Platner denies. But politically, the danger is obvious. Republicans do not need to prove every allegation in a courtroom. They need only to make voters believe there is too much smoke, too much ugliness, and too much risk. They will say Democrats spent years telling the country to believe women — until control of the Senate was on the line.

Then comes the marriage. Platner married Amy Gertner in 2023. According to reporting from The Wall Street Journal and others, she later told campaign aides that in spring 2025 she had found sexually explicit messages on his phone between Platner and other women. That is not the distant wreckage of youth or war. It is recent. It reaches into the period when he was already moving toward public life, already married, and soon to ask voters to trust his judgment.

Then comes Kik. The app itself may matter less than what it lets opponents do politically. Kik has a seedy public reputation, and its appearance in the story allows Republicans to collapse the whole scandal package into one ugly impression: the tattooed candidate, the online record, the alleged mistreatment of women, the marriage issue, the sexual messages, the sense of a man with too much hidden and too much unresolved.

That is the indictment.

Not one mistake. Not one bad night. Not one stupid post. A tattoo in 2007. Years of ugly online speech from 2013 to 2021. Allegations from former girlfriends. Sexually explicit messages discovered in 2025. A Kik account. A campaign repeatedly forced to explain not policy, not Maine, not Susan Collins, but Graham Platner.

This is why Collins and her allies will not have to argue only that Platner is too liberal. They will argue that he is too risky, too unstable, too compromised, and too easy to destroy.

At some point, voters stop hearing “mistake.”

They start hearing “pattern.”

The primary campaign may have inoculated Platner with his base, but it also previewed the general-election attack: Democrats say they believe women, reject extremism, condemn online cruelty, and hold men accountable — until a Senate seat is on the line. Then, suddenly, every ugly fact comes with context.

That charge will not be subtle. It will be brutal.

And it may land.

The Redemption Narrative

But there is another story here, and it is the story voters will have to buy into and rally around if he is to succeed. It goes like this.

Platner is not running as a polished saint. He is not pretending he has a spotless past. His argument is closer to the opposite: I was broken, I was wrong, I was lost, and I changed.

The mitigation story begins with war. Platner was a young Marine in Iraq and Afghanistan, part of the generation sent into the post-9/11 machine and then left to make sense of what it had done to them. The story he tells is one of trauma, anger, alcohol, depression, disillusionment, and a long, ugly period of becoming the worst version of himself.

The tattoo belongs to that early chapter: a drunken Marine episode abroad, a symbol he says he did not understand, later covered once its meaning became public.

The online posts belong to the next chapter: the alienated veteran, crude and angry, performing rage in anonymous spaces, saying things that now read as offensive, stupid, and sometimes cruel.

This is where his campaign asks voters to see not an excuse, but a trajectory.

He came home. He went back to Maine. He worked the water. He became an oyster farmer. He rooted himself in a place rather than an ideology. He built a life that his supporters describe as more grounded, more useful, more connected to working people and less poisoned by the abstractions of war and online politics.

That is why his mother’s line on election night matters. Speaking to supporters at the Blue Hill YMCA, Leslie Harlow said she was “very, very proud” of her son. She said he had “always loved Maine,” then gave the line that may turn out to be the emotional center of his campaign: “He took a big journey to come back to Maine,” and it was Maine that “healed him.”

That is the campaign’s argument in one sentence.

Maine healed him.

Not Washington. Not therapy-speak. Not a consultant’s rebrand.

Maine.

The water. The work. The towns. The people. The place he left and returned to.

In the strongest version of the Platner story, that is what makes him different from the standard Democratic candidate. He does not have the clean résumé. He does not have the perfect vocabulary. He does not sound like someone who spent twenty years learning how to be inoffensive. He sounds like someone who has been through damage, done damage, and is now trying to turn the rest of his life toward repair.

That kind of story can work, because America is full of people who are not clean.

There are veterans who came home angry. Men who drank too much. People who ruined relationships. People who posted ugly things online. People who look back at versions of themselves with shame. People who do not hear “redemption” as a campaign strategy, but as a life category.

This is the part of the Platner story that elite politics may underestimate. Voters do not always want candidates who have never been wrong. Sometimes they want candidates who know exactly what it means to have been wrong.

And that may be part of what happened Tuesday night.

Again, the vote count was early. But a 74-to-19 lead over Mills, even with only 13 percent counted, is not a sign of a Democratic electorate recoiling in panic. It is a sign of a Democratic electorate that heard the scandal story and, at least for now, chose the redemption story anyway.

The Problem With Redemption

But redemption stories have rules.

The first rule is that the old life has to be old.

That is where Platner’s timeline becomes a problem. Some of the worst material is old enough to fit the story: the tattoo from military service, the online posts from the years after, the long period of anger and disillusionment. But some of the more recent material does not fit as neatly. The sexually explicit messages reportedly surfaced in his marriage much more recently. His wife has defended him and described the matter as private, painful, and addressed through counseling. That may be true. It may also be enough for some voters.

But politically, it muddies the redemption arc.

If the message is “I was a mess then, but I am healed now,” voters will ask: when exactly is “then”?

And how do we know “now” is now?

The second rule is that confession cannot become entitlement.

Platner’s best moments come when he says, in effect, I was wrong. I changed. I am proud of who I am now, not always proud of who I was. That is the language of redemption.

His more dangerous moments come when contrition shades into defiance: the sense that because he has suffered, because he has changed, because the establishment is attacking him, voters are morally obliged to move on.

They are not.

A redemption story is not a demand. It is a plea. The public gets to decide whether it believes the change is real, whether the accountability is complete, and whether the person asking for forgiveness should also be given power.

That distinction matters. Platner may deserve personal grace. That does not automatically mean he deserves a Senate seat.

Can This Work Against Susan Collins?

Susan Collins is vulnerable. She is no longer the unassailable Maine institution she once was. For many Democrats, and for many independents, “concerned Susan” has become a punchline: the senator who furrows her brow, expresses disappointment, and then somehow remains part of the Republican structure that made Trumpism possible.

Platner can run directly at that. He can say Collins had her chance. He can say Maine needs someone who has actually lived the consequences of bad policy, not someone who has spent decades managing the optics of moderation. He can talk about housing, healthcare, veterans, war, corruption, and the working-class abandonment that has made politics feel fake to so many voters.

And yes, there is a possible crossover effect that polite Democratic strategists may not fully understand.

Platner’s masculinity is not incidental to his appeal. He is a Marine, an oysterman, a big, blunt, physically credible figure in a party often caricatured as soft, overeducated, and bloodless. Some independents and even some Trump-adjacent voters may not agree with his economics or his foreign policy, but they may recognize the type: a rough man, a working man, a man who has made mistakes, a man who does not seem afraid.

That can be significant.

In an era when politics is increasingly aesthetic, Platner does not read like a generic liberal. He reads as masculine, wounded, anti-establishment, and unvarnished. Some voters who would never warm to a careful Democratic lawyer might give him a look because he seems like a man rather than a message.

But there is a ceiling to that too.

The same traits that make him compelling to some voters may make him frightening to others. “Virile masculinity” can shade very quickly into “toxic masculintit” and “unstable man with women problems.” The rugged veteran story can become the untreated trauma story. The oyster farmer authenticity can become recklessness. The anti-establishment anger can become lack of judgment, lack of balance.

That is the knife edge of this campaign.

Platner can win if the race is about change, class, war, healthcare, and the moral exhaustion of Susan Collins.

He may lose if the race is about whether Democrats nominated a man they would have condemned if he were a Republican.

What the Early Numbers Tell Us

The early numbers do not tell us everything.

They do tell us something.

If Mills had drawn 30 or 35 percent while not actively campaigning, that would have been a glaring warning sign. It would have suggested a large share of Democrats were using her as an emergency brake. If Platner had merely limped across the line, the story Wednesday morning would be that he had won the nomination but lost the argument.

That is not what the initial count showed.

At 74 percent with 13 percent counted, Platner looked less like a nominee Democrats reluctantly accepted and more like one they affirmatively chose. Mills at 19 percent is meaningful. It is a reminder that unease exists. But it is not, at least on the early numbers, a rebellion.=

It does not mean Platner is safe. It does not mean the scandals are over. It does not mean voters outside the Democratic primary electorate will react the same way. But it means the collapse did not happen Tuesday night.

The first test of the redemption story was whether Democratic voters would flee.

They did not.

The next test is whether independents will listen.

The Real Question

So is Platner a Democratic disaster or a potent redemption story?

He is both possibilities at once.

That is what makes the race so volatile.

The primary result suggests that the redemption story is not fantasy. Democratic voters heard the allegations, saw the baggage, and many still decided that the man in front of them was not the sum of the worst things in his past. That is politically significant.

But the general election will be a different moral courtroom. Collins will not need to prove Platner is evil. She will only need to raise enough doubt. Enough doubt about his treatment of women. Enough doubt about his judgment. Enough doubt about whether the “changed man” story is complete, or merely convenient.

Platner’s task is therefore not simply to survive the opposition file. It is to make the opposition file part of a larger story that voters can accept.

That story cannot be “deal with it.”

It has to be: I was wrong. I was broken. I changed. I know what failure is. I know what repair is. And that is why I am running — not because I am pure, but because I know what this country does to people, and I know what it takes to come back.

That is a hard story to tell.

It is also, if voters believe it, a powerful one.

The truth is that Graham Platner may now be the most dangerous kind of candidate: not safe, not clean, not easily dismissed, not easily defended. A candidate whose flaws may destroy him — or make him legible to people who stopped believing in spotless politicians a long time ago.

Democrats have made their choice.

Now Maine gets to decide whether it was a mistake, or a second chance.

And the rest of the country has reason to care, because if this race goes one way, Democrats may be one seat closer to controlling the Senate.

If it goes the other, they may spend years asking whether Maine was the race where redemption became rationalization — and a Senate majority slipped away.

MS Note: Well, the midterms are getting closer, and there will be much to think about, talk about, and write about. I hope you found this analysis helpful to your understanding of Platner, Maine, and the Dem chances against Susan Collins. If you do find it helpful-please consider a free subscription or, if you’re already a free subscriber, an upgrade to join the paid group. We’re closing in on 1000 paid subscribers which will help us graduate to the next level here on Substack. I thank you for your support — and rely on that support to make this work sustainable. Thank you!

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SOURCES

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/09/us/politics/maine-senate-platner-mills.html

https://themainemonitor.org/platner-reddit-comments/

https://themainemonitor.org/platner-reddit-posts/

https://wgme.com/news/local/senate-candidate-graham-platner-addresses-past-reddit-posts-and-controversial-tattoo-maine-social-media-maine-democrats-senate-race-republicans-susan-collins-janet-mills

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/may/30/graham-platner-explicit-texts-senate-maine

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jun/09/graham-platner-maine-senate-primary

https://apnews.com/article/6e19588701e67ad823ed5bfdb5b5ea9e

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/platners-past-under-scrutiny-he-faces-voters-crucial-maine-senate-primary-2026-06-09/

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/platner-supporter-khanna-calls-senate-hopefuls-past-relationships-toxic-says-he-deserves-redemption

https://nypost.com/2026/05/30/us-news/lefty-senate-candidate-graham-platner-reportedly-sexted-numerous-women-on-hookup-app-kik-and-wife-flagged-it-to-campaign/

https://staging-polls.decisiondeskhq.com/averages/primary-ballot-test/2026-me-us-senate-dem/maine/lv-rv-adults