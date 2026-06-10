DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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madhatter's avatar
madhatter
6mEdited

For all the discussion of his personal baggage, one thing I have never heard anybody talk about is what does Platner know about being a Senator and the duties / responsibilities thereof? He has zero serious experience in public office. He makes a good speech but can he make policy? From what I have seen all I can think of is he would make a good "toe the line" toady for the party poobahs.

IMHO, the money line in this analysis is "He may lose if the race is about whether Democrats nominated a man they would have condemned if he were a Republican." Is there any doubt here? This should be front and center in the GOP attack.

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Barbara Leach's avatar
Barbara Leach
17m

Platner will beat Collins.

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