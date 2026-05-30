Plagued by a wave of artist cancellations that has decimated almost the entire announced roster for his Freedom 250 “State Fair” music performances, President Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday morning to suggest a characteristically Trumpian solution: if the musicians are getting “the yips,” perhaps the real entertainment should the “Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime….THE GOAT, DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid “Third Rate Artists.” So there. A Trumpian solution indeed.

The event in question is the Great American State Fair, a planned 16-day celebration on the National Mall tied to the country’s 250th anniversary. It was announced by Freedom 250, a Trump-linked public-private group that exists alongside — and somewhat confusingly apart from — the official America250 commemoration. Freedom 250 announced its first wave of performers on May 27. Within about 48 hours, much of the lineup had started to fall apart.

Here is Trump’s full post, followed by the story of what has been going on with this whole bit of Trumpian chaos.

This is all worth a deeper look.

America250 vs. Freedom 250

The first thing to understand is that Freedom 250 is not the original official 250th-anniversary organization.

The official framework is America250, which traces back to the congressionally created U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission. That was intended to be the national, bipartisan/nonpartisan structure for planning the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Freedom 250 is different. It is a Trump-era overlay — a public-private partnership tied to the White House’s “Salute to America 250” effort. The White House describes it as part of the administration’s plan to carry out a year of anniversary events. Critics have argued that it creates a parallel Trump-branded structure beside the official America250 apparatus, raising questions about public funds, private donations, foreign money, and politicization of what was supposed to be a national commemoration.

That distinction matters because the artist backlash appears to turn partly on this point. Several performers say they believed they were signing on to a broad, nonpartisan patriotic event — not a Trump-linked production that could be read as a MAGA celebration on the National Mall.

The Original Announcement

On May 27, Freedom 250 announced the “first wave” of performers and activations for the Great American State Fair, scheduled for June 25 through July 10, 2026, on the National Mall. The group described it as a World’s Fair-style celebration involving all 56 states and territories, with exhibits, tributes, patriotic programming, and mainstage concerts.

The initial music lineup included:

June 25: Martina McBride

June 26: C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, Young MC

June 27: The Commodores, Morris Day and The Time

July 2: Flo Rida

July 3: Bret Michaels

It was not exactly Beyoncé, Springsteen, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and Kendrick Lamar. But it was a recognizable nostalgia lineup: country, classic funk/soul, 1980s/1990s pop-rap, and a little glam-rock Americana.

Then the wheels came off.

The Cancellations

By late Thursday, the event had lost five of the nine announced musical acts: Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, The Commodores, Morris Day and The Time, and Young MC. NBC reported that those withdrawals came less than two days after Freedom 250 announced the lineup.

Young MC said he would not perform and said the artists had not been told about the political involvement with the event. He said he hoped to perform in Washington later at an event that was not so politically charged.

Morris Day and The Time also backed out, with Morris Day’s social media account making clear that the advertised appearance was not happening.

The Commodores withdrew as well, saying they did not want to publicly affiliate with a single political party. Their explanation was especially direct: their music was their voice, and they did not want it used in that kind of partisan frame.

Martina McBride said she had been presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event, but that this turned out to be misleading. She had been scheduled as the opening-night performer on June 25.

Bret Michaels became the fifth confirmed cancellation. He said he initially understood the event as a chance to honor veterans, active-duty military, first responders, teachers, and hardworking Americans. But he concluded the event had “evolved into something much more divisive,” and he also cited safety concerns.

The Milli Vanilli listing became its own strange subplot. Freedom 250 listed “Milli Vanilli,” but the actual situation appears to be less clean than that. Fab Morvan, the surviving frontman associated with the name, reportedly still intended to perform, while other original vocal contributors distanced themselves from the event. So the better formulation is not that “Milli Vanilli dropped out,” but that the advertised Milli Vanilli appearance became confused and disputed.

C+C Music Factory also became complicated rather than a clean cancellation. Freedom Williams reportedly said he does not support Trump but still planned to perform. Vanilla Ice, meanwhile, confirmed that he still intended to appear. Flo Rida also remained listed among the surviving acts.

So the collapse was not total. But it was close enough to force the central question: how does a supposedly national 250th-anniversary celebration lose most of its announced lineup almost immediately after announcing it?

Where This Leaves Matters

The answer, for Trump, was simple: replace the artists with Trump.

That is what makes the Truth Social post so revealing. It is not just a scheduling update or damage-control statement. It is an almost perfect miniature of the larger problem.

A national anniversary event becomes Trump-linked. Artists are announced. Artists say they were misled or do not want to be part of a partisan production. Trump responds by insulting them as “Third Rate ‘Artists,’” declaring himself the “Number One Attraction anywhere in the World,” comparing his draw to Elvis, calling himself “THE GOAT,” and ordering his representatives to examine whether the concert should become an AMERICA IS BACK Rally instead.

There is a circular logic to it. The event is criticized because it seems too political, too Trump-centered, and too much like a rebranding of the national birthday into a Trump production. Then Trump’s answer to that criticism is to make it more political, more Trump-centered, and more explicitly a Trump rally.

What began as a 250th-anniversary celebration is now, at least in Trump’s telling, potentially a rally where “Only Great Patriots” are invited. That is the tell. The original America250 idea was supposed to be capacious: a commemoration broad enough to belong to the entire country. Freedom 250 has now produced almost the opposite image — a national celebration narrowed into a loyalty event, with the president threatening to take the stage because the musicians got “the yips.”

There is still uncertainty about what actually happens next. Reuters reports that it remains unclear whether organizers will recruit replacement performers or whether Trump’s rally idea will move forward. But as a political story, the direction is already clear enough.

The country was supposed to get a birthday party.

Trump looked at the emptying stage and saw an opening act.

Oh well.