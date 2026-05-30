DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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John H's avatar
John H
4h

His hunger to be adored is on full display. So is his delusional state of mind, as he cannot accept rejection like this. As soon as this post appeared, JD Vance should have called an emergency cabinet meeting at the VP residence and introduced the 25th Amendment.

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deborah hennessy's avatar
deborah hennessy
3h

I want to go to a "The Constitution is Back" rally.

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