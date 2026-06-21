DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
3h

We need to be guided by science, not RFK Jr’s and Hegseth’s witchcraft, which has dominated the pseudo medical policies of our Wacko-in-Chief.

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C Cat's avatar
C Cat
2h

Yeah, this is not new. George Washington mandated smallpox inoculation for the entire Continental Army in 1777. I guess Pete never read any history.

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