DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Bill Smith's avatar
Bill Smith
1h

My father was in the second wave at Omaha Beach. I never knew that until years after his death. He never discussed the war. He would have called Pete Hegseth “a shiny-ass jagoff” because he was from Pittsburgh and because Pete Hegseth is a shiny-ass jagoff. For those of you not from Pittsburgh, a jagoff is exactly what you think it is. It is not a compliment.

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Greg Rushford's avatar
Greg Rushford
21m

Thank you (once again!) for your keen eyes. This extremist talk from both the White House and the Pentagon --- demonizing migrants, dehumanizing them --- reveals disturbed minds. What more do these extremists have in mind? (And what are they thinking, if the results of the November congressional mid-terms don't go their way?)

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