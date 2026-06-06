Pete Hegseth went to Normandy and, for a while, he did what an American defense secretary is supposed to do at a D-Day event. He honored the dead. He spoke of sacrifice. He invoked the alliance that crossed the Channel on June 6, 1944, stormed the beaches, and began the liberation of Nazi-occupied Europe.

And then he turned the beaches of D-Day into a warning about migrants.

Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies. Beaches in Spain and Italy and Greece and Bulgaria. Boats and men arrive. When will European capitals do something about that invasion? Or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not.

Read that again and think about where he said it.

At a ceremony meant to honor men who died fighting Nazi conquest— a conquest that included the holocaust and was fueled by Aryan notions of white supremacy—the American defense secretary described people arriving by boat from the Global South on European shores as an “invasion” of dangerous ideologies.

That was not a stray line. It was not an awkward metaphor. It was the point of the passage. These people are invaders.

And it was grotesque.

The Obscenity Was the Setting in Which He Chose to Say This

There are places where political rhetoric becomes more than rhetoric because the ground itself answers back. Normandy is one of those places.

Those beaches are not generic scenery. They are not a backdrop for culture-war messaging. They are a battlefield, a cemetery, and a warning. The men buried there died in a war against a regime that built its politics around race, blood, soil, invasion, contamination, and civilizational threat.

And in that context, Hegseth did not stand at Normandy and make a coherent argument about asylum systems, border management, trafficking networks, or the burden on coastal states. He stood there and described “boats and men” arriving on European beaches as an “invasion” by “dangerous ideologies.”

That language does not exist in a vacuum. The modern far right has spent years describing migration as invasion, replacement, contamination, and civilizational death. Hegseth brought that mentality to Normandy.

That is the violation: to use the memory of D-Day — the Allied assault that began the liberation of Nazi-occupied Europe — to recast desperate people arriving by boat as the modern analogue of an invading force.

“Boats and Men Arrive”

Hegseth’s phrasing is almost primitive in its menace: boats, men, beaches, invasion. And because he said it at Normandy, the imagery was unavoidable. The beaches of 1944 were stormed by Allied soldiers fighting to free Europe from fascist occupation. Hegseth took that sacred memory and bent it toward a contemporary political message: Europe is again being stormed, but this time by migrants.

That is not remembrance. It is inversion.

It turns the moral meaning of Normandy inside out. The ceremony exists to honor those who fought against the most murderous racial empire in modern history. Hegseth used it to peddle a far right fascist inspired message that Europe’s freedom is now threatened by people arriving on beaches in Spain, Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria. It wasn’t quite “siding with Hitler” but it moved enough in that direction to create resonance with Nazi thinking. At a bare minimum, it rhymed. To speak such words at Normandy, over the graves of men who died defeating fascism, the language of migrant “invasion” is not tough. It is obscene.

A Broadside at NATO was only slightly less inappropriate

The anti-immigrant passage did not come out of nowhere. It fit into a broader Trump-administration message to Europe: you are weak, complacent, overly bureaucratic, insufficiently nationalist, and unable to defend yourselves from external and internal threats.

Indeed, before his riff on immigration, Hegseth took aim at Europe, and NATO.

The men buried here fought in a war-fighting alliance where every partner brought a full measure of industry, courage and sacrifice. Not empty slogans, not lavish summits, not communiqués. Real allies doing real things, taking real losses, for a shared loss worth fighting and dying for. Each nation pulled its weight. Each nation bled… In the years since these beaches, much of the West, in some places, in some quarters, and in some capitals, grew comfortable. We forgot that freedom is not free. We forgot that peace is not wished into being. It is bought with purpose, with honor, and with strength.

That context matters because Hegseth was not merely offering a one-off rhetorical flourish. He was importing a larger ideological framework into a D-Day commemoration. In that framework, Europe is not primarily remembered as the continent liberated from fascism by Allied sacrifice. It is portrayed as a declining civilization too soft to defend itself from migrants, liberalism, multiculturalism, and its own democratic institutions.

That is why the speech lands so badly.

D-Day is supposed to remind Americans and Europeans of what collective sacrifice made possible: the defeat of Nazi Germany, the liberation of Western Europe, and the creation of the postwar democratic order. Hegseth used that memory to scold Europe for not joining the Trump movement’s chosen enemies list.

The uploaded commentary I reviewed captured the broader structure of the speech well: Hegseth first used the occasion to lecture NATO allies about seriousness and sacrifice, then moved into the darker passage about European beaches being “stormed” by “dangerous ideologies.”

That sequence matters. It turned a commemoration into a grievance session.

What D-Day Actually Means

One of the most offensive things about this kind of speech is that it pretends to honor history while stripping history of its actual meaning.

D-Day was not a nationalist spectacle. It was not a celebration of one country’s greatness or one leader’s will. It was an Allied operation of almost unimaginable scale and risk: land, air, and sea forces from multiple nations crossing the English Channel in the largest amphibious invasion in history, against fortified beaches, under German fire, with the fate of occupied Europe hanging in the balance.

It is difficult now, after eighty years of knowing how the story ended, to recover the uncertainty of that morning. But the men who climbed down into landing craft before dawn did not know they were stepping into an inevitable victory. They knew they were being sent into one of the most dangerous military operations ever attempted. The weather was uncertain. The defenses were deadly. The coordination required was staggering. The cost, even in success, was expected to be terrible.

And failure was not an abstraction. Had the invasion failed, Nazi Germany would have remained entrenched in Western Europe. The liberation of France would have been delayed indefinitely. The Holocaust would have continued behind the lines of a still-occupied continent. Hitler’s regime would have gained time, confidence, and perhaps a different political landscape in which to survive longer than it did. The Soviet Union would still have been fighting from the east, but the Western Allies’ ability to open the second front would have been thrown into crisis.

That is what those beaches represented on June 6, 1944: not a photo backdrop, not a metaphor to be repurposed, but a wager of civilization against tyranny. It was an act of audacity matched by sacrifice — an operation that required young men to run into machine-gun fire because free nations had finally accepted that Nazi domination of Europe could not be managed, negotiated with, or wished away.

Americans died there. So did British, Canadian, and other Allied troops. French civilians died as liberation came through their towns and villages. Sailors, pilots, paratroopers, engineers, medics, infantrymen, and commanders all carried pieces of the same burden. D-Day was not the work of one country, one party, one leader, or one ideology. It was the work of an alliance that understood, however imperfectly, that freedom sometimes survives only when free peoples decide to share the cost of defending it.

That is the meaning Hegseth should have honored.

The Sacredness of Normandy

Normandy is not sacred because war is glorious. Normandy is sacred because war is terrible — and because, on that terrible day, the cause was clear enough to demand everything.

The men buried there were not perfect men. The countries that sent them were not perfect countries. America was still segregated. The British Empire still existed. The Allied powers were complicated, compromised, and human. But history does not require moral perfection to recognize moral clarity. Nazi Germany had to be defeated. A regime built on conquest, racial hierarchy, extermination, and the worship of force had to be destroyed.

That is why Normandy is different from ordinary political ground. It is one of the places where the twentieth century left its answer in blood. The white crosses and Stars of David do not say that war is noble. They say that sometimes the alternative to fighting is allowing something worse to rule the world.

D-Day was not inevitable. That is part of what makes it sacred. It was planned with extraordinary care, but it was still a gamble of almost unimaginable scale. Men crossed a violent sea in the dark, climbed down rope nets into landing craft, and headed toward a fortified coast where many of them knew they might die before reaching the sand. Paratroopers dropped behind enemy lines into confusion and darkness. Pilots flew into murderous fire. Sailors pushed men toward beaches whose code names would become permanent fixtures of history: Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, Sword.

The audacity of it is still hard to comprehend. The Allies did not merely attack a position. They opened a continent. They created a western front against Hitler’s Europe from the sea, under conditions so complex and dangerous that even success carried the certainty of mass death. The invasion required coordination across nations, services, languages, commands, ships, aircraft, landing craft, airborne divisions, engineers, medics, intelligence officers, resistance networks, and ordinary infantrymen who would ultimately have to do the hardest thing: step forward under fire.

And had it failed, the consequences would have been catastrophic. Nazi Germany would have remained entrenched in Western Europe. France would have remained occupied. The machinery of persecution and extermination would have continued behind the lines of a continent still under Hitler’s control. The Soviet Union would still have been fighting from the east, but the Western Allies’ ability to open a second front would have been thrown into doubt. The war could have dragged on longer, cost even more lives, and left Europe to a darker and more uncertain fate.

That knowledge hangs over Normandy. The men who landed there were not acting out a myth. They were entering history at its most dangerous point, when the future was not yet secured and the possibility of failure was real.

That is why D-Day is not simply remembered as a military operation, though it was one of the greatest in history. It is remembered as an act of collective resolve. Free nations, after years of hesitation, fear, and terrible loss, finally gathered the power and will to begin the liberation of Western Europe. They did it together. Americans, British, Canadians, Free French, Poles, Norwegians, Dutch, Belgians, Czechs, and others all carried pieces of the burden. The liberation of Europe was not the work of one country, one leader, one party, or one ideology. It was the work of an alliance.

That alliance was not sentimental. It was practical, military, and moral. It asked young men from farms, cities, factories, schools, and small towns to do something almost impossible because the alternative was worse. It asked families to surrender sons. It asked nations to trust one another with the fate of the war. It asked commanders to send men into fire knowing that victory would be purchased in bodies.

Normandy is sacred because that shared responsibility became real there. It became visible in the surf, on the sand, in the hedgerows, in the field hospitals, in the cemeteries, and in the long road inland toward Paris and finally Germany. The postwar world was not born only in conference rooms and treaties. It was born in places like Normandy, where the cost of defeating tyranny was paid before the ideals could be rebuilt.

What D-Day Asks Us to Remember

D-Day asks us to remember that freedom is fragile. It asks us to remember that democracies can wait too long, deny too much, and hope danger will pass them by. It asks us to remember that alliances matter not because they are comfortable, but because the defense of free societies is often too large a burden for any one nation to carry alone.

It also asks us to remember that courage is not always theatrical. Much of the courage of D-Day was quiet, obedient, terrified, and young. It was the courage of men who did not know whether the landing craft door would open onto survival or death. It was the courage of medics who ran toward the wounded, engineers who cleared obstacles under fire, sailors who kept the waves of men and equipment moving, pilots who crossed the coast again and again, and commanders who bore the burden of decisions that would haunt them no matter how necessary they were.

The greatness of D-Day lies partly in its scale, but even more in its purpose. It was not conquest for conquest’s sake. It was not domination masquerading as liberation. It was the beginning of the end of Nazi rule in Western Europe. It was the moment when immense military power was placed in service of freeing occupied peoples from a regime that had made domination, racial hierarchy, and mass murder the center of its project.

That is why the memory of Normandy has endured. It gives history one of its rare moments of moral clarity without pretending that the world was simple. The Allied nations were imperfect. The soldiers were human. The politics were complicated. But the cause was just. Nazi Germany had to be defeated, and the men who landed on those beaches helped make that defeat possible.

There is humility in that memory. Or there should be. The graves at Normandy do not glorify war. They testify to its cost. They remind us that civilization sometimes survives because ordinary people are asked to do extraordinary things, and because nations, at their best, decide that the defense of human freedom is worth sacrifice.

That is the meaning of those beaches. They are not just places where armies landed. They are places where free societies accepted responsibility for history.

The Inversion

That is why the rhetoric of “invasion” lands so harshly at Normandy. The beaches of 1944 were stormed by soldiers who came to liberate Europe from a regime obsessed with racial purity, civilizational destiny, and the threat posed by supposedly alien peoples. Nazi politics taught Germans to see whole populations as contaminants, invaders, parasites, and enemies of the nation’s blood and future. That language was not incidental to the Nazi project. It was one of the ways the project justified itself.

The lesson of Normandy is not that every person who speaks of invasion is a Nazi, or that every border concern is illegitimate, or that modern governments have no right to manage migration. That would be too easy and too false. Democracies have borders. States have obligations to their citizens. Migration, asylum, trafficking, integration, and security all raise real questions that serious governments must answer.

But the dead at Normandy should not be used to launder the ugliest metaphors of the modern far right. They should not be used to transform desperate human beings in boats into the symbolic successors of armies that once occupied Europe. They should not be used to suggest that the great danger facing Europe is the arrival of outsiders rather than the return of the very politics of dehumanization that D-Day helped defeat.

There is something almost spiritually wrong with making that move at Normandy. The place itself carries a moral warning against racialized fear, civilizational panic, and the politics of contamination. It reminds us where that language can lead when it hardens into state power.

Normandy does not ask us to be naïve. It asks us to be serious. It asks us to know the difference between defending democracy and poisoning it. It asks us to remember that strength without moral discipline can become something very dark.

Bottom Line: Desecration Dressed Up as Patriotism

That is what made Hegseth’s speech so offensive.

He stood at a place consecrated by the sacrifice of men who helped defeat Nazi Germany and warned that Europe’s beaches are again being stormed. But this time, the “invaders” were not Nazi armies. They were migrants in boats.

The dead at Normandy do not belong to Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump, or any administration, party, or ideological project. They belong to history. And history is very clear about what happened when European politics embraced the language of purity, invasion, racial threat, and civilizational destiny.

Normandy asks something better of us. It asks us to remember that freedom is fragile, that alliances matter, that courage is sometimes collective, and that the cost of waiting too long can be measured in graves. It asks us to honor men who crossed a violent sea not because war was glorious, but because tyranny had made peace impossible.

To stand there and turn migrants in boats into the new “invasion” is not remembrance.

It is desecration dressed up as patriotism.

MS Note: I woke up today, thinking to write something about Normandy and D-Day. I did not think I would have to write a rebuttal to our Defense Secretary’s speech. But then I probably should have expected just that. So it goes.

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SOURCES

https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/hegseth-d-day-event-says-europe-faces-invasion-dangerous-ideologies-2026-06-06/

https://apnews.com/

https://www.eisenhowerlibrary.gov/research/online-documents/world-war-ii-d-day-invasion-normandy

https://www.nationalww2museum.org/war/topics/d-day-and-normandy-campaign

https://www.iwm.org.uk/history/the-10-things-you-need-to-know-about-d-day

https://www.army.mil/d-day/

https://www.abmc.gov/Normandy

https://www.britannica.com/event/Normandy-Invasion