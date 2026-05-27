DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Francesca Cee's avatar
Francesca Cee
4h

Talarico would be a great senator and flipping that seat blue would be a dream come true. But like you said, democrats are famous for fumbling what should be blue wins. They really need to work on their messaging. Luckily Talarico knows exactly what he's doing and isn't beholden to the dnc, aipac, etc

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Bill D's avatar
Bill D
3h

Hopefully this midterm election will look like the midterm during trumps 1st term when most of trump’s endorsed candidates lost.

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