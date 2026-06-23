Yesterday, the story was ironic — that Vance/Trump were trumpeting that Iran had agreed to allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors back into the country. He described it as “a major milestone” and “the first step” toward permanently ending Iran’s nuclear weapons program. But in fact it resuming inspections simply reinstated the status quo we had under Obama’s JCPOA before Trump blew that up in 2018.

Today, it just got significantly worse.

Iran says the Trump administration’s claim is simply not true.

President Trump doubled down Tuesday morning, insisting that Iran had “fully and completely agreed” to the “highest level” nuclear inspections “long into the future.” In Trump’s version, this was not a vague possibility or a subject for future technical discussions. It was a done deal. Iran had agreed. Inspections were coming. “Nuclear honesty,” as Trump put it, had been secured.

Iran’s response was essentially: no, it has not.

Iranian officials say they have not agreed to new IAEA inspections of their most sensitive nuclear sites. They say there is no protocol for such inspections. They say they will continue only under their existing obligations as a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and their existing safeguards agreement with the IAEA.

That is a very different thing from what Vance announced.

Because the entire premise of Monday’s “breakthrough” was that Iran had accepted renewed international access to its nuclear program. If that is not actually agreed, then the administration did not announce a diplomatic achievement. It announced an aspiration, dressed up as an agreement.

The Bigger Damage May Be Hormuz

The second problem may turn out to be even more lasting.

While the nuclear-inspection claim is being disputed, Iran and Oman have taken a concrete step toward changing the future status of the Strait of Hormuz, and in so doing they may be setting a precedent that affects global trade not just in Hormuz, but in other similarly situated straits around the world.

After talks in Muscat, the two countries issued a joint statement saying they would form a working group to continue discussions over the “future administration” of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, including maritime services and the costs associated with them. They also said they would consult other littoral states and relevant parties.

That should set off alarms.

Before this war, the Strait of Hormuz was a dangerous and strategically vital waterway, but commercial passage through it was not treated as a toll road. Ships moved through it as part of the ordinary functioning of global commerce. The strait was a chokepoint, but it was not a jointly managed revenue instrument for Iran and Oman.

Now that baseline appears to be changing.

This comes after weeks of Iranian signaling that Hormuz will not simply return to its pre-war status. Iran’s ambassador to Moscow said earlier this month that the strait would remain open, but under new conditions to be set by Iran and Oman, including a transit fee. Iranian officials have also created a new Persian Gulf Strait Authority to oversee passage through the waterway. And Iran’s chief negotiator has now reportedly said the strait will “never return to its pre-war conditions.”

That may be the sentence that matters more than the press conference.

Because this is where the lasting damage of the war may emerge.

Before the war, Hormuz was open.

After the war, Hormuz is being negotiated.

Before the war, the issue was how to keep Iran from threatening the strait.

After the war, Iran appears to be converting the strait into a formal negotiating asset — not merely a threat to close it, but a claimed role in administering, pricing, and controlling passage through it.

That is not a small change.

A Precedent the World Did Not Need

The Strait of Hormuz is not just another shipping lane. It is one of the most important maritime chokepoints in the world. That is why Iran understands the leverage. The world cannot comfortably absorb a prolonged closure of Hormuz. Iran knows that. Oman knows that. Shipping companies know that. The Gulf states know that. Trump knows that too — which is why the administration is so eager to say the strait is open and oil is flowing again.

But the deeper issue is not whether some vessels are moving today.

The deeper issue is whether the war has changed the baseline.

If the result of this war of choice by Trump is a new arrangement in which Iran and Oman claim a formalized role in administering Hormuz, charging for “services,” requiring registration, or asserting new forms of operational control, then the damage will not be limited to this week’s oil prices.

It will be structural.

It will mean the war helped turn a global commons into a negotiated chokepoint.

It will mean Iran extracted a new form of leverage from a conflict Trump insisted would make Iran weaker — but in this area it has clearly made Iran stronger.

And it may encourage other countries around other strategic straits to ask the same question: if Hormuz can become a toll-and-control bargaining chip, why not elsewhere?

The Administration Wanted a Victory Lap

On Monday, Vance wanted to sell progress. Trump wanted to sell strength. The administration wanted the public to believe that Iran had agreed to inspections, Hormuz was under control, sanctions relief was being exchanged for concrete concessions, and a lasting peace agreement was now within reach.

By Tuesday, the story looked very different.

Iran was disputing the inspection claim.

Iran and Oman were asserting sovereign rights over Hormuz and discussing the costs of maritime services.

The status of frozen Iranian assets remained contested.

And the supposedly clear breakthrough had become another Trump-era fog bank: dramatic announcement first, details later, contradictions immediately.

This is not how serious diplomacy is supposed to work.

Serious diplomacy is not a press release in search of an agreement. It is not a Truth Social post with exclamation points. It is not a victory lap around language the other side immediately rejects.

A real deal requires the parties to agree on what they have agreed to.

Right now, that is not happening.