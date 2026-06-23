DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
1h

The break through is all in the head of Trump and Vance. Iran says that there was no agreement or break through. In fact Trump admitted that his pronouncements were meant for domestic consumption.

His over riding concern is the price of gas at the pump,and the the stock market, everything he says is geared towards those items, and those items are, for him, the primary drivers of the mid terms.

He is scared shitless of the mid terms, he knows that he is going to lose, so he lies about the economy, tries to affect the price of gas and the stock market, and is doing all that he can to control the mid terms,like appointing Pulte to DNI, blackmailing congress to pass the SAVE act, and employing federal agents as poll watchers, even armed poll watchers.

And he is pretty good at distraction, isn't he?, He has us chasing snipes as he flings feces at the wall or in our faces

The only thing that really counts, the only threat to his power, is currently the mid terms, but he flings so much shit, that we keep forgetting to keep our eye on the ball.

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Ricardo Castillo's avatar
Ricardo Castillo
1h

Trump/Vance have 0 leverage. The more they talk, the weaker they appear. They need to be removed from office. Where will the first step come from?

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