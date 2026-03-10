For days, the Trump administration has tried to sell the oil shock from the Iran war as temporary pain, manageable turbulence, a short-lived market scare. That is becoming harder to sustain.

What is unfolding around the Strait of Hormuz is not just another geopolitical scare headline. It is the early shape of a real systems crisis: shipping paralysis, storage bottlenecks, production shut-ins, surging oil prices, and a White House now forced to weigh options that are all bad in different ways.

Caught between two dangers

The administration is caught between two dangers. On one side is the economic fallout from a prolonged Hormuz disruption. On the other is the military risk of sending U.S. naval assets into a narrow, heavily threatened waterway to escort commercial shipping. That is the trap. Neither is a good option. Open the strait militarily, and you court escalation. Leave it effectively closed, and the economic damage begins compounding fast.

The economic side of this is already visible. Reuters reported that daily tanker traffic through Hormuz had collapsed from 37 tankers on February 27 to zero by March 5. Brent crude briefly touched $119.50 a barrel on Monday before settling lower at $98.96, still the highest closing level since 2022. That kind of intraday move is not noise. It is a warning signal that markets believe the choke point is real.

More than pain at the pump

And this is where the story gets more serious than just pain at the pump. Once oil cannot move, producers do not just sit and wait indefinitely. Storage fills. When storage fills, wells begin shutting in. Iraq has already cut production because storage is full and exports are being choked off. Earlier reporting said Kuwait and the UAE were likely next if the blockage persisted, while subsequent market reporting indicated those reductions had begun. In other words, this is no longer merely a transport crisis. It is becoming a supply crisis.

That matters because the White House has far fewer levers than it wants the public to think. You can jawbone the market. You can promise that price spikes will be temporary. You can talk to oil executives, discuss coordinated reserve releases with allies, float sanctions relief on Russian oil, or try to lure shipowners back with government-backed insurance. The Trump administration is now doing all of that. But it’s not enough to stabilize this situation.

Reuters reported that the DFC has offered up to $20 billion in maritime reinsurance, and that Bessent has discussed easing sanctions on additional Russian crude. Chris Wright said Monday that coordinated SPR sales are under consideration, even though the G7 stopped short of releasing strategic reserves immediately.

But none of those measures solve the core problem. Insurance does not reopen a war zone. Extra Russian barrels help at the margin, but they do not restore normal passage through the world’s most important energy chokepoint. Strategic reserves can cushion a price spike, but they do not fix the underlying disruption either. They buy time. They do not remove the cause of the shock.

Which brings us back to the hardest option: naval escort.

Why a Naval Escort is Not an Easy Thing to Do

Trump said last week that the U.S. Navy could escort tankers through the strait if necessary. Reuters and USNI both confirmed that this is not idle rhetoric; escort plans are part of the public conversation, and the administration has paired that idea with the promise of war-risk backstops. But even publicly available reporting suggests the operation would be dangerous, resource-intensive, and politically fraught. USNI reported that the Navy had told industry leaders it did not have clear availability for a large-scale escort mission, even as littoral combat ships with mine-countermeasure packages remain in Fifth Fleet. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards openly mocked the idea, invoking the tanker-war history of the 1980s.

History Should Teach a Lesson if We Let It

That history matters. Escorting commercial ships through Hormuz is not a clean technocratic fix. It is a decision to place U.S. forces into a narrow corridor where Iran can threaten shipping asymmetrically through mines, drones, missiles, and fast attack craft. Even if escorts work tactically, they risk turning an economic emergency into a more direct U.S.-Iran maritime war. And if they fail, the political cost would be immediate and severe.

The administration is running out of easy choices. The longer Hormuz remains choked, the more likely it becomes that the economic cost alone will force Washington toward a naval gamble it would otherwise prefer to avoid. The timelines of markets and military planning are not the same. Markets can panic in hours. Naval operations take time. That mismatch is now the story.

And politically, this may become one of the most important tests of Trump’s second term. A president who promised strength, control, and lower energy prices now faces the possibility that a war he widened could leave him choosing between recessionary energy costs and a far more dangerous U.S. military commitment in the Gulf. That is not a messaging problem. That is the collision point between war strategy and economic reality.

Bottom Line

The Trump administration is confronting a genuine Hormuz crisis that is no longer theoretical, and the menu of possible responses is narrowing. The economic danger is real and already visible in disrupted tanker traffic, rising prices, and pressure on Gulf producers. At the same time, the military alternative that hovers in the background — escorting shipping through an increasingly dangerous strait — is not some clean technocratic fix. It is a high-risk escalation path that could pull the United States deeper into direct maritime confrontation with Iran. So the real story is not that Washington has a solution ready at hand. It is that the crisis is starting to force a choice between forms of damage the administration would prefer not to own.

That is what makes this moment more serious than a standard oil-market scare. Nearly every available lever looks partial, temporary, or dangerous. Insurance support may coax some shipping back, but it does not make the waterway safe. Reserve releases may soften the price shock, but they do not reopen the strait. Loosening sanctions on Russian oil may ease supply pressure at the margins, but it does not solve the underlying chokepoint. And naval escorts, while potentially effective in limited tactical terms, risk transforming an economic emergency into a wider war. The strongest version of the story, then, is not that the administration has a coherent path out. It is that each option now on the table carries its own serious costs, and that the longer the disruption lasts, the worse those tradeoffs become.

This is a forward looking piece. I hope it provides some clarity about why the situation in the Gulf is not one where there is an easy fix. This is getting into “you broke it, you own it” territory. As Trump loves to say: “We’ll see what happens.” Yes we will.

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