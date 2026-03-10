DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
Mar 10

Apparently they are scrambling to put together a workable naval plan. Why didn't they have a contingency plan already set? This is a failure of imagination. The essence of good planning is anticipation of what might occur downstream and the development of ready to go options. In spite of some impressive air strikes, this is unsatisfactory at the operational and strategic levels.

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Mike kestell's avatar
Mike kestell
Mar 10

Military escort seems suicidal, which is exactly why Trump will push for it. It’s like intravenous bleach for Covid. He doesn’t comprehend details. Hopefully even the military yes men he’s put in power will say NO WAY

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