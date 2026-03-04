When I first heard this yesterday, it sounded like an over the top, “too crazy to be true” social-media rumor that collapses the moment you tug on it. A commander quoting Revelation, smiling through a combat-readiness brief, and telling troops the Iran war was “part of God’s divine plan” to usher in Armageddon and the return of Jesus Christ — with the added claim that “President Trump has been anointed by Jesus” to light the signal fire. It read like satire. I shook my head and moved on.

Turns out, it wasn’t satire.

The language circulating online traces back to a real, published statement from the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), which posted the allegation under the headline: “MRFF Inundated with Complaints of Gleeful Commanders Telling Troops Iran War is ‘Part of God’s Divine Plan’ to Usher in the Return of Jesus Christ.” In the same window, MRFF separately posted what it described as the underlying email (“MRFF’s Inbox”), attributed to an active-duty noncommissioned officer writing on behalf of themself and 15 other unit members. The wording in the viral excerpt matches what MRFF posted.

That is the first thing worth being precise about: what can be verified immediately is not the incident itself, but the existence of multiple complaints, the text MRFF published, and the fact that major outlets have now reported that they reviewed it. The Guardian, for example, reported that it viewed the complaint and summarized its substance, including the claim that the group of complainants included Christians as well as at least one Jewish and one Muslim service member. Other outlets have repeated the same core details.

In other words: the story is no longer “people on X are saying.” The story is “a watchdog group has published a complaint; multiple news organizations say they reviewed it; the Pentagon has not publicly refuted the substance; and the allegation is spreading because it fits a larger anxiety that many Americans already have about religious-nationalist rhetoric bleeding into state power.”

What MRFF is actually alleging

MRFF says it has been “inundated” with complaints — more than 200 communications from service members across dozens of installations — alleging that commanders and senior leaders are framing the Iran war in explicitly apocalyptic Christian terms and pressuring subordinates to accept and repeat that framing. The quoted complaint is the most extreme example because it is unusually specific: it describes a “combat readiness status briefing” where the commander allegedly urged NCOs not to be “afraid,” characterized current operations in Iran as “all part of God’s divine plan,” referenced Revelation and Armageddon, and tied the war’s purpose to the imminent return of Jesus Christ — with Trump depicted as the chosen instrument.

If the allegation is accurate, it is not merely “a commander expressing personal faith.” It is a commander using the authority of the chain of command in an operational setting to impose a religious interpretation on subordinates — and instructing them to transmit that interpretation to the troops they lead.

What is confirmed — and what remains unproven

Confirmed (in the plain, checkable sense):

MRFF publicly posted the allegation and the quotation in question.

MRFF also posted a separate “inbox” entry that appears to be the underlying message, with identifying details withheld.

Multiple media outlets have now reported on the complaint and say they reviewed it.

Not confirmed (yet):

The identity of the unit, commander, installation, or date/time of the alleged briefing.

Whether an inspector general inquiry has been opened, whether any service branch has taken action, or whether DoD is circulating guidance to commanders reminding them of the rules.

That distinction matters, because the most responsible way to report this is to treat the complaint as exactly what it is at this stage: a serious allegation, documented in writing, now widely publicized — but still anonymous, not adjudicated, and not yet matched with an official investigative record.

How Widespread is this behavior?

Even if this ends up being a single commander doing something reckless, the episode lands like a bomb because it strikes at three nerves at once:

First, the constitutional one: the military is not a church, and commanders are not clergy. The danger in a hierarchical institution is not that someone holds strong beliefs, but that those beliefs are delivered as institutional direction — especially in a context that involves lethal force and national policy.

Second, the operational one: when leaders start talking as if war is prophecy and political figures are “anointed,” it degrades judgment. It replaces strategy with revelation. It turns discipline into righteousness. It encourages the most dangerous kind of certainty — certainty that cannot be audited by facts.

Third, the political one: once the war is framed as divine plan, dissent is no longer disagreement — it is faithlessness. And that is how democratic oversight dies: not in one dramatic coup, but through a slow substitution of “God wants this” for “the people authorized this.”

There is also a simpler reason the story is exploding: a large number of Americans already believe that religious-nationalist currents have been rising inside institutions. A complaint like this doesn’t have to be representative to feel representative. It only has to be plausible.

What comes next

The next step is not another round of quote-tweets. The next step is whether DoD treats this as a real command climate problem — and whether Congress demands answers.

If the Pentagon believes this did not happen, it can say so plainly and explain why. If it believes it might have happened, then the question becomes: what guidance is being issued, what investigations are being opened, and what consequences follow when commanders cross the line from private belief to coercive endorsement?

Because if the allegation is true, it is not a culture-war anecdote. It is a civil-military red alert.

Just when — it seems things can’t get any weirder, something like this comes along. I have a genuinely high regard for the US Military. This does not feel to me like it’s the kind of thing that could ever happen in the US Military, but the evidence suggests it’s real. Anyway - thanks for reading. Thanks for supporting with paid subscriptions when you can. Onward.

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SOURCES

https://www.militaryreligiousfreedom.org/2026/03/mrff-inundated-with-complaints-of-gleeful-commanders-telling-troops-iran-war-is-part-of-gods-divine-plan-to-usher-in-the-return-of-jesus-christ/

https://www.militaryreligiousfreedom.org/2026/03/unit-combat-readiness-briefing-and-armageddon/

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/mar/03/us-israel-iran-war-christian-rhetoric

https://www.thedailybeast.com/troops-reveal-trumpy-commanders-bonkers-reasons-for-war/