DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Lynne Avery's avatar
Lynne Avery
Mar 4

If what is being reported is true, it represents a real threat that the US intends to start WWIII. Years ago, a "born again" Christian acquaintance of mine once told me that there was no reason to take care of the Earth and its inhabitants because all of the true believers would be raptured to paradise after the apocalypse. She also believed that the best way to hurry the rapture along was to start a nuclear war in the Middle East. I suspect the American Christian Nationalist Evangelicals will be singing and dancing for joy if the US military is actively being indoctrinated to carry out their dreams.

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Bill Smith's avatar
Bill Smith
Mar 4

Much of this reporting, which is not propaganda, has been done by Jonathan Larson and can be seen at his substack (of the same name). Worth checking out; I’ve followed him for a while and he’s excellent.

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