DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Traci Joseph's avatar
Traci Joseph
2d

This made me emotional. I feel the same exact way, and it is why I subscribe and read everything you write. It appeals to a place deep inside of me that craves logic, order, and a fact-based reality. You are very careful with your writing - you lay out a case, and pick at what the facts may lead to. I don’t always want to agree with your conclusions, but I cannot fault the logic. I believe in our institutions, too. I struggle very much to believe that any of the people running them are doing so for noble reasons - except our judicial system, which is straining but holding. And what few good people remain in our DOJ, Pentagon, FBI, HHS - the people who are leaking, perhaps saying “yes, sir” (and occasionally, ma’am) to their bosses but are even now stubbornly refusing to lose their own sense of purpose. I cling to that belief, because I am one of those people. I didn’t do important work like you did. I simply refuse to believe that this is our new reality forever.

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Eileen's avatar
Eileen
2d

It was a damn good day.

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