Nebraska

There was something quietly moving about the sight of Americans, all over again, refusing to be made small.

Not only in the great cities, where protest is almost expected, but in the smaller places too — the towns and exurbs and stubborn red-country pockets where dissent is not a festival of belonging but a lonely act of declaration. In those places, to stand up is to risk being seen too clearly. It is to know that your neighbors may disagree, that your sign may not be welcomed, that your presence may mark you. And still they came.

That penetration into the small towns, the red towns, more than the scale of it, is what gives the day its meaning.

It is easy to imagine courage only in dramatic forms: the whistleblower, the dissident, the martyr. But democratic courage is usually smaller, homelier, less cinematic than that. It looks like a retired couple on a street corner. It looks like a young person who has never known an America that felt stable, but has somehow decided it is still worth showing up for. It looks like handmade signs, awkward slogans, sunburn, inconvenience, the mild social danger of saying publicly what should not need to be said in a constitutional republic: we do not do kings here. And actually it might more than “mild social danger” to say it. Yet still they came.

Kansas

What stirred me was not simple partisan satisfaction. It went deeper than that. I have never been entirely comfortable experiencing politics as team or identity, as a matter of joining the right tribe and repeating its certainties. My own instinct is different. I suppose the best word for it is institutionalist. When you swear an oath to protect and defend the constitution, that oath doesn’t have an expiration date — and that constitution finds its power, at least in part, from the institutions that the constitution gave birth to. I believe in the value of our country’s institutions, its structures, procedures, restraints, norms — the often unglamorous architecture that keeps power from becoming personal and public life from becoming arbitrary. That’s not a “liberal” idea. In fact it’s properly thought of as “conservative” when compared to the burn-it-all-down ethos of many who label themselves as conservative. Down is up, up is down, so it goes.

Part of what makes this moment clarifying is that Trumpism is often described as merely another ideological tendency, another faction in the endless churn of American politics. But what it threatens is not only this or that policy preference. It threatens much more than that. It threatens the underlying idea that public office is temporary, that law is impersonal and just, that truth is not infinitely malleable, and that the state does not belong to one man. This isn’t about left or right. It’s about whether one still recognizes the difference between a republic and a king’s court.

Pennsylvania

That is why the small-town protests matter so much. They suggest that beneath all the noise, beneath the algorithmic hysteria and the theatrical cruelty and the endless pressure to submit, something sturdier remains. Not unanimity. Not innocence. Certainly not political purity. Just a stubborn civic instinct — an old American reflex that flares up when power grows too enamored of itself. Damn, I’m glad to see that. Glad to feel that. It renews my flagging faith in the American idea. It gives me that rarest of things these days — hope.

I think that is what I was reaching for in trying to understand my own response. Not triumph, exactly. Not even optimism. Something steadier than that. A kind of gratitude. The America I love and have served is still out there. It hasn’t been engulfed.

I am deeply grateful that even now, in this degraded and vulgarized version of American life, millions of ordinary people are not fully cowed. I am grateful that they still come out, still risk the increasingly unknown costs of public dissent, still reach for language and purpose larger than themselves. I am grateful, too, for the reminder that the country is not reducible to the ugliest man in the room or the loudest voice on the platform.

I genuine strive to understand things; not just my point of view but the other guy’s, the other side. The search for truth — for an accurate understanding of what is happening around me — is deeply ingrained. I know some people hear “former CIA officer” and think manipulation, psyops, information warfare — as though the essential business of that world were manufacturing belief. But the truth is almost the opposite. Most of the work, most of the time, is much plainer and more disciplined than that. Most of the time it is wholly focused on trying to find out what is true, and then reporting it as honestly as you can. Facts first. Reality first. Call balls and strikes. That habit leaves a mark. It makes it hard to surrender completely to any movement, even one whose aims you mostly share, because loyalty to the truth has to come before loyalty to the tribe.

But sometimes the facts themselves are clarifying. Sometimes they point not to ambiguity but to recognition. And one fact made visible on No Kings Day was that a great many Americans, from very different places and dispositions, still understand something essential: that democracy depends not only on laws and institutions, but on the willingness of ordinary people to show up for them before the emergency becomes final.

That is not corny. It is not naïve. It is not even especially ideological.

It is simply the stubborn dignity of a free people refusing, however imperfectly, to rehearse submission.

It was a good day.