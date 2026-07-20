DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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john Bengtson's avatar
john Bengtson
12m

Finally someone with working-class cred......and not a novice to politics like our current Prez.

I just can't believe that so many of our current elected reps and appointees have no experience or background in their new positions.....Kinda like a person becoming a master electrician without ever having worked one day as an apprentice.

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
2h

Really good analysis. Thanks

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