The Maine Senate race was always important. Now it could easily become the contest that determines control of the United States Senate.

Susan Collins is one of only a handful of Republican senators seeking reelection in a state that leans Democratic at the presidential level. Cook Political Report has classified Maine as one of four Senate toss-ups, alongside Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina. Republicans currently hold a 53–47 advantage, counting the two independents who caucus with Democrats, which means Democrats must gain four seats—or three if they also control the vice presidency—to take the chamber. Maine is therefore not merely one attractive pickup opportunity among many. It could quite easily become the race that decides who controls the United States Senate.

That is what made Graham Platner’s collapse so potentially disastrous. Democrats appeared to have found a candidate who could raise enormous sums, energize disaffected voters and turn the race into a working-class revolt against a senator who has spent three decades in Washington.

Then Platner imploded.

For several days, it appeared Maine Democrats might follow that disaster with an extended and potentially destructive fight over his replacement. Instead, the party moved with remarkable speed over the weekend to coalesce around former Maine Senate president Troy Jackson.

Barring an extraordinary reversal at Saturday’s convention, the contest now is not over who replaces Platner. It is over whether Jackson can replace the energy Platner took with him.

A Nomination Fight That Ended Almost Immediately

Maine Democrats created an emergency process involving 601 convention delegates—500 elected at county meetings over the weekend and 101 members of the state Democratic committee.

A dozen candidates initially entered or explored the race, including Jackson, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and former Maine CDC director Nirav Shah. Because Shah had finished ahead of Jackson in the recent gubernatorial primary, and Bellows had already run statewide, there was reason to expect a competitive convention.

Instead, Jackson’s organization overwhelmed the field.

His delegate slates won 148 of Cumberland County’s 149 seats on Saturday, an extraordinary result in the state’s largest and most liberal county. On Sunday, Jackson supporters captured nearly all the available delegates in York County as well. By the end of the weekend, his campaign claimed more than 400 of the convention’s 601 delegates—well beyond the majority needed for nomination.

The scale of the sweep apparently surprised even Jackson. In a video to supporters, he dismissed congratulations directed at him, saying he had not “done a goddamn thing.”

“All of you just smoked it,” he said.

That is Troy Jackson in concentrated form: profane, rough-edged, emotional and relentlessly inclined to credit the people doing the organizing rather than the candidate standing at the microphone.

By Sunday, his major rivals were dropping out. Bellows withdrew and endorsed him. Shah followed, explaining that Democratic unity now offered the best chance to defeat Collins. Other contenders also began moving toward Jackson.

Part of the outcome was structural. Candidates organized full delegate slates, and many county contests operated in practice as something close to winner-take-all. Once Jackson began sweeping large counties, the process developed momentum of its own.

But the structure does not fully explain what happened. Jackson entered the race with an existing gubernatorial organization, strong union support and years of relationships inside the party. As Shah put it, the contest came down to “straight-up organizing.” Jackson was better at it.

The speed of the coalescence also reflects a broader political judgment. Maine Democrats had no appetite for another prolonged internal battle after Platner’s spectacular rise and fall. Every day spent fighting over the nomination would be another day Collins could present herself as the only stable figure in the race.

And once Jackson demonstrated that he could unite labor, progressive activists and a striking share of southern Maine Democrats, his rivals appear to have concluded that extending the fight would do little except weaken the eventual nominee.

There may also have been a simpler realization: Jackson probably gives Democrats their best remaining chance.

Is the “Logger” Biography Real?

Jackson is almost always described as a logger from Allagash, a tiny community in far northern Maine. After the Platner somewhat faux “oyster farmer” experience, that claim deserves examination.

Platner built much of his public identity around being an oyster farmer, only for voters to discover that the description overstated the extent to which oyster farming had been his principal occupation or livelihood.

Jackson’s logging story is substantially different.

He comes from a multigenerational logging family. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather worked in the woods, and Jackson followed them into the industry. He has described working extremely long weeks operating machinery, cutting timber and driving trucks, often without health insurance.

More important, this was not a biography invented for a statewide campaign. News reports going back decades identified him as a working logger and labor organizer. His entry into politics grew directly out of conflicts in the Maine woods, including a 1998 protest at the Canadian border over the use of lower-paid Canadian labor and the power of large timber companies over Maine contractors and workers.

There is an important qualification. Jackson has now spent most of the past two decades in public office. He is not currently making his principal living by cutting timber. “Logger” describes his background, formation and route into politics more than his present daily occupation.

But it is not faux. He did not discover logging as a campaign accessory. His politics emerged from it.

That distinction matters because Jackson’s working-class identity is not merely aesthetic. It explains why labor power, wages, health care and corporate concentration became the central themes of his political career.

Who Jackson Actually Is

Jackson was born to a 16-year-old single mother and grew up, in his own phrase, as “a poor kid in a town full of poor kids.” He comes from a region that has spent decades watching jobs, population and economic influence disappear.

His politics are rooted in that experience. He talks about billionaires and corporations crushing working people, buying political influence and dictating the terms of economic life. One of his favored formulations is that his movement does not come from the left or the right, but “from the bottom.”

Jackson is unmistakably progressive on economics. He supports Medicare for All, strong labor protections and aggressive government action against concentrated corporate power. Bernie Sanders endorsed his gubernatorial campaign, and Jackson once served as Sanders’s Maine political director.

But he is not culturally or historically a conventional progressive. He first ran for office as a Republican, later became an independent and joined the Democratic Party in 2004. Earlier in his career, he held more conservative positions on same-sex marriage and abortion than he does today.

Republicans will portray that evolution as opportunism. It may also reflect something more complicated: Jackson comes from a culturally conservative and heavily Trump-supporting part of Maine, and his politics developed through labor and class conflict rather than through the ideological institutions of the national Democratic Party.

That gives him a language many progressives lack. He does not begin by asking rural voters to adopt the culture of metropolitan liberalism. He begins by telling them they are being exploited by the same economic powers exploiting everyone else.

Whether that message can produce a statewide majority is the central question of his candidacy.

Can He Generate Enthusiasm After Losing Twice?

Jackson’s political record presents a genuine contradiction.

He has been remarkably successful in legislative politics. He repeatedly won elections in northern Maine territory that often supported Donald Trump and Susan Collins. He rose to the presidency of the Maine Senate and held the position for six years. That requires more than fiery speeches. It requires coalition-building, institutional skill and the ability to retain trust over time.

But his efforts to move beyond his established base have ended badly.

In 2014, Jackson sought the Democratic nomination for Congress in Maine’s 2nd District and lost decisively to Emily Cain. This year, despite Sanders’s endorsement and strong labor backing, he finished third in the first round of the Democratic gubernatorial primary with roughly 21 percent.

That result cannot simply be waved away. Jackson had been prominent in Maine politics for years. Voters knew him. Yet almost four out of five Democratic primary voters selected someone else as their first choice.

There are mitigating factors. The gubernatorial field was crowded and fragmented. Jackson was competing against several candidates with distinct constituencies. And a Senate race against Collins gives him a much clearer target than a primary against fellow Democrats.

Platner also demonstrated that there is a substantial audience in Maine for a class-based, anti-corporate campaign. Jackson does not have to create that appetite. He has to persuade Platner’s supporters that the movement was larger than the man who briefly led it.

Jackson has already begun making that case.

“A lot of people have poured their hearts into the movement before I even entered this race,” he told supporters in Portland. “They believed that Maine could send a real working-class fighter to the United States Senate, and that hope does not belong to one person. That movement does not disappear.”

Maine Democrats rally around logger Troy Jackson to replace Graham Platner - The Washington Post.pdf

That is both an acknowledgment of Platner’s appeal and an argument for transferring it. Jackson is telling disappointed supporters that they do not have to renounce the project. They only have to change vehicles.

The weekend’s delegate sweep offers some evidence that the argument may be working. More than 19,000 Democrats reportedly preregistered for the county meetings, and nearly 4,000 sought delegate positions. Party officials said many participants had never attended a Democratic event before. Jackson’s slates then dominated not only in rural areas but in Portland-centered Cumberland County.

That is not proof that he can defeat Collins. But it is stronger evidence of energy and organization than one might have expected only days after Platner’s withdrawal.

Why Jackson Could Be Dangerous to Collins

Jackson gives Democrats several advantages.

First, he offers continuity without requiring them to defend Platner. He can preserve the economic-populist core of Platner’s campaign while bringing a much longer public record and a more authentic working-class history.

Second, he has geographic credibility. Democrats cannot defeat Collins simply by maximizing turnout in Portland and the southern coast. They must reduce Republican margins in northern and rural Maine. Jackson has spent his career winning in precisely that territory.

Third, he can challenge Collins from a direction that may be more effective than the usual partisan attack.

A conventional Democrat says Collins votes with Republicans too often. Jackson can argue that after 30 years in Washington, Collins has become part of an economic and political system that no longer serves ordinary Mainers. That turns her longevity from an asset into a liability.

Collins’s great political strength has always been that many voters see her as a Maine institution rather than an ordinary Republican. Jackson’s roughness may help him attack that status. He can make experience look like distance, moderation look like passivity and institutional stature look like accommodation with corporate power.

Why He Could Still Lose

The liabilities are equally clear.

Jackson is well to the left of the median general-election voter on health care and several other issues. Republicans will call him a socialist, emphasize his ties to Sanders and use his profanity and confrontational style to reassure moderates that Collins remains the safer choice.

His evolving positions on social issues will be scrutinized. And his previous statewide losses raise the possibility that his populist appeal is deep but narrow—powerful among labor activists and committed progressives, but insufficient to build a majority.

He must also contend with the wreckage left by Platner. Some Platner supporters remain angry and have discussed a write-in campaign. Most will probably return once confronted with the choice between Jackson and Collins, but even a modest number of defections could matter.

Jackson therefore has to accomplish two things simultaneously. He must convince Platner’s followers that their movement has survived, while convincing everyone else that he is more than Platner without the scandals.

A Race That Could Decide the Senate

Only days ago, it seemed possible that Platner had destroyed one of the Democratic Party’s best chances to regain control of Washington.

That danger has not disappeared. Democrats lost time, money and political momentum. Collins will use the entire episode as evidence that she alone represents stability and competence.

But Maine Democrats have responded far more effectively than seemed likely. They built a replacement process almost overnight, attracted enormous participation and avoided a prolonged factional fight. They have apparently settled on a candidate whose working-class history is real, whose political record is extensive and whose message fits the anger that made Platner formidable.

Troy Jackson is not a certain winner. His earlier defeats raise legitimate doubts about whether he can expand his coalition. His ideology gives Collins openings, and his roughness will sometimes create problems of its own.

But there is a coherent theory behind his candidacy: Maine voters may be ready for a genuine working-class populist who can turn Collins’s longevity, corporate ties and increasingly strained claim of independence against her.

The country should pay close attention to whether that theory works.

This race may determine who controls the United States Senate.

MS Note: Well, it’s Monday and back to business. I want to thank everyone for the very kind and encouraging comments on the two “positive vibe” posts I put up over the weekend, especially the Odyssey post on Sunday. Your comments really lifted me up and I appreciate. Now it’s back to business…the midterms are approaching and we’ll start spending more time watching closely to see where that is headed. But then we’ve got all the rest to keep track of as well. Happy Monday!

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Sources

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/07/19/troy-jackson-maine-senate-democrats/

https://www.pressherald.com/2026/07/19/troy-jackson-is-likely-maines-next-democratic-senate-nominee-he-out-organized-his-opponents/

https://www.bangordailynews.com/2026/07/20/politics/elections/inside-troy-jacksons-delegate-sweep/

https://apnews.com/article/515a4d68b7be7cb0f9b5a6f5f754a587

https://troyjackson.org/meet-troy/

https://scorecard.maineaflcio.org/legislators/troy-jackson

https://www.mainepublic.org/politics/2014-06-10/cain-beats-jackson-in-maines-2nd-district-democratic-primary

https://www.cookpolitical.com/ratings/senate-race-ratings