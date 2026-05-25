Twice a year, every year, on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, I begin my day the same way.

I watch a short video I made fifteen years ago about my father — my “Army Dad.”

By now, the ritual is familiar. Before I press play, I tell myself that this time I will simply watch it. I will not write about it. I will not try to explain what it stirs in me. I will not ask others to enter something so personal. It is enough, I tell myself, to remember him privately.

And then I watch it.

And the tears come.

And I feel, again, that something has to be said.



It has now been fifty-two years since my father died in a military hospital at Clark Air Base in the Philippines, after being evacuated from Vietnam in the waning years of that long and terrible war. He was forty-four years old. I was nineteen. He wasn’t shot by an enemy bullet-but he died while serving in a war zone, and his name is on the Vietnam Memorial.

That is a strange age to lose a father. Old enough to understand the fact of death, but not old enough to understand its full meaning. Old enough to grieve, but not old enough to know all the ways grief would keep unfolding over a lifetime.

When I was nineteen, I mourned the father I had lost.

Now, more than half a century later, I also mourn the conversations we never had, the questions I never asked, the man I came to understand only in fragments after he was gone. I mourn the years he did not get to live, the grandchildren he did not get to know, the ordinary days that were taken from him — and from us.

But each time I watch the video, the emotion is a little different. Memory is not fixed. It changes as we change. It is colored by age, by experience, by the lives we have lived since the person we loved disappeared from them.

This year, the feeling was perhaps stronger than it has ever been. And it was not simply sadness.

It was poignancy.

Poignancy for the man, yes. For my father in uniform. For the young soldier who became the father I knew. For the imperfect, principled, disciplined, loving man whose life was shaped by duty, family, and service.

But also poignancy for the world he inhabited — and the America he believed he was serving.

I do not mean that in a sentimental or nostalgic way. I am not looking back through a golden haze and pretending the America of the Vietnam years was simple, united, noble, or wise. It was not. Those were chaotic, angry, deeply contested years. Vietnam divided families, campuses, churches, neighborhoods, and the country itself. Many of us believed then, and many still believe now, that the war was misguided and tragic.

My father had doubts too.

He questioned Vietnam. He doubted the wisdom of it. He was not blind to the costs, or to the confusion, or to the human waste. But he did not doubt that America was supposed to stand for something larger than appetite, power, vengeance, or self-interest.

What I remember most clearly about his view of Vietnam was a complaint I heard more than once: “If they’re going to send us there, let us do the job right.”

There was more in that sentence than a soldier’s frustration. Beneath it was another thought, not always spoken directly: maybe they should not be sending us there at all. Maybe they should not be asking men to die in a war the country itself no longer understood. Maybe the policy was wrong.

But he was a soldier. His role was not to rewrite national policy. His role was to serve under lawful orders, to do his duty, and to care for the men around him.

That, too, is part of what Memorial Day asks us to hold in our minds.

We do not honor the dead by pretending every war was wise. We do not honor them by turning history into propaganda. We honor them by telling the truth: that men and women have served, suffered, and died in wars launched by political leaders, shaped by national fears, justified by public arguments, and later judged by history in ways that are often painful and complex.

And still, they served.

Some served because they believed deeply in the mission. Some served because they believed in the country even when they questioned the mission. Some served because duty was woven into them. Some served because others depended on them. Some served because, in the most immediate and human sense, the person next to them mattered.

That is where the sanctity lies.

Not in every policy. Not in every war. Not in every speech made by those who send others into danger.

The sanctity lies in the human beings who bore the cost.

My father was one of them.

And today, as I think of him, I also think of all the others: those who died in combat, those who came home wounded, those whose lives were shortened by what they endured, those whose families lost them years after the battlefield had disappeared from public view.

War does not always end when the shooting stops. Sometimes it follows a man home. Sometimes it enters his lungs, his blood, his sleep, his marriage, his children’s lives. Sometimes it waits in silence and claims him later.

Memorial Day is not simply a day for flags and ceremonies. It is a day for reckoning with cost.

And this year, for me, that reckoning feels inseparable from the condition of the country itself.

I have written often about the idea of America — not America as a slogan, not America as a partisan possession, but America as a founding promise still struggling to become true. The promise has always been imperfectly kept. Often violently betrayed. Often denied to people who had every right to claim it.

But the promise mattered.

It mattered because generations of Americans, including many who knew the country’s failures better than anyone, still believed there was something worth fighting for, worth building, worth redeeming.

My father believed that.

He did not believe America was perfect. He did not require perfection in order to serve. But he believed the country was supposed to stand against something dark in the world, and also against something dark in ourselves. He believed duty had meaning. He believed service had dignity. He believed the uniform imposed obligations, not privileges.

That is what feels so fragile today.

Something is different now. Those who choose to serve are asked to do so in a time when the idea of America itself feels contested in a more corrosive way — not merely argued over, but cheapened, exploited, turned into branding, grievance, and spectacle. The language of patriotism is everywhere, but too often emptied of sacrifice, humility, or moral seriousness.

And yet people still serve.

Young men and women still raise their hands. They still leave home. They still accept discipline, danger, distance, and uncertainty. They still enter a chain of obligation that most Americans will never experience directly. They still place themselves in the service of a country that is, like all countries, imperfect — but that at its best carries an idea larger than any one leader, party, or moment.

We honor them for that.

And on Memorial Day, we honor especially those who did not come home, or who came home only to die later from the burdens they carried.

I begin with my father because he is the one whose face I see, whose voice I remember, whose absence shaped my life. But I do not end with him.

I think of every family that has stood beside a hospital bed, or opened a telegram, or watched a uniformed officer walk toward the door, or folded grief into ordinary life because there was no other choice. I think of the children who grew up with photographs where fathers or mothers should have been. I think of the spouses who carried on. I think of the parents who buried sons and daughters. I think of the friends who never stopped remembering the person who was beside them one day and gone the next.

My father died fifty-two years ago.

But this morning, watching that video, he was not gone in the way the dead are supposed to be gone. He was present in the ache. Present in the music. Present in the images. Present in the questions I still carry. Present in the part of me that remains nineteen years old, trying to understand how someone so central to my world could simply disappear from it.

And he was present, too, in a larger question: what do we owe those who served before us?

Surely we owe them more than ritual. More than performative patriotism. More than using their memory as a prop in arguments unworthy of their sacrifice.

We owe them a country that tries to be worthy of service.

We owe them honesty about war.

We owe them care for the living.

We owe them remembrance that does not flatten them into symbols, but sees them as human beings — flawed, brave, funny, frightened, loyal, stubborn, loving, and mortal.

And we owe them the continued defense of the idea that made their service meaningful in the first place: that America, at its best, is not merely a territory or a flag or a government, but a promise of freedom under law, dignity under pressure, and responsibility beyond self.

That promise feels endangered now. But it has not been extinguished.

It lives wherever someone chooses duty over cynicism, service over selfishness, truth over convenience, and country over personality cult. It lives in the best of those who serve today. It lives in the memory of those who served before. It lives in the obligations we inherit from them.

So today I remember my father.

I remember the young man in uniform. I remember the father who came home when he could and left again when duty called. I remember the man who questioned, but served. I remember the life that ended too soon, and the love that did not end with it.

And I remember that Memorial Day is not about glorifying war.

It is about honoring the human beings who paid its price.

My father was one of them.

And today, with love, with grief, with gratitude, and with a renewed sense of obligation, I honor him — and all who gave their lives, or had their lives taken piece by piece, in service to the country we are still trying to become.

Thank you for taking this journey with me, and for your support to the effort I undertake here to make sense of complicated times. I wish you all a peaceful and meaningful Memorial Day.

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