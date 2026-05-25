DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane B's avatar
Jane B
3h

Thank you, Michael, for your loving and wise honoring of your father - and of all who sacrificed their lives in service. I am, as are others, to be sure, sorry for your loss at such a tender age, sorry for the toll of his sacrifice on you and your family. And I also celebrate the anchoring inspiration that his characte qualities of courage, dignity, and service are. Thank you for finding words again this year. They tap a depth that are all the more poignant for your own seeing your father's face, and hearing his voice. Your emphasis on the real is so valuable, important.

"We owe them remembrance that does not flatten them into symbols, but sees them as human beings — flawed, brave, funny, frightened, loyal, stubborn, loving, and mortal. And we owe them the continued defense of the idea that made their service meaningful in the first place: that America, at its best, is not merely a territory or a flag or a government, but a promise of freedom under law, dignity under pressure, and responsibility beyond self."

"That promise feels endangered now. But it has not been extinguished." Yes, endangered. Not extinguished. May we take hold of that promise... commit, re-commit, show up and stand up "for the idea that made their serve meaningful in the first place." Thank you... Blessings abound.

Reply
Share
Greg Rushford's avatar
Greg Rushford
3h

I found this highly moving. As I write this, the president of the United States is scheduled to speak at Arlington National Cemetery --- a man who has no honor, in the presence of so many whose lives personified honor. Somehow, America has to bring back the days of decency that Mr. Sellers' father stood for.

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture