DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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David McDonell's avatar
David McDonell
7h

Well restrained reporting. 👍👊

This issue/topic/matter is going white hot.

We shall see what becomes substantiated and verified in the coming days and weeks.

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
6h

I don't seem to remember previous first ladies having to explain their relationship with a pedophile.

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