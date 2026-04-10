DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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kdsherpa's avatar
kdsherpa
1h

I like the idea that she's getting her revenge on her despicable husband, and throwing him to the wolves. Would that were the case!

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Mother Earth's avatar
Mother Earth
1h

The real king is coming

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