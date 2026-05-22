DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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J. Allen Kaiser's avatar
J. Allen Kaiser
4h

I gotta say, I love the combo of rational analysis and humanity / empathy you put into your substack updates. Thank you for this.

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Christine B's avatar
Christine B
4h

Absolutely lovely. Cheered me up. Its not midnight here in Aorearoa New Zealand. He'll need a second name. How about Te Reo (Maori) for gift which is Koha?

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