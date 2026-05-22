It’s almost midnight and I’m struggling to focus — so I think I’ll take a small break and just share with you a picture of the newest member of our family. Zawadi is an 8 week old Golden Doodle who we adopted a week ago. Zawadi means gift, or blessing, in Swahili, so that’s where his name comes from. So far he’s been an absolute blessing. It’s been years since I had a dog — I’m so glad we got this lttle guy. He’ll be fifty pounds when he grows up, but for now he’s just a sweet huggable little guy.

Maybe the reason I’m struggling to focus is thel little guy wakes me up at 5:45AM and I usually don’t sleep until close to 1Am. Something’s gotta give . But he’s worth it.

Goodnight all. We’ll resume the long March in the morning. Meanwhile I’ve got a new pal and I love him already.