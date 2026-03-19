DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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debra's avatar
debra
Mar 19

Isn’t everything about the money? Wyden won’t give up. And we can always count on leaks, but the closer we get, the tighter this cover-up will get.

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J. Allen Kaiser's avatar
J. Allen Kaiser
Mar 19

Mike Crapo is on virtually ALL the Senate Banking Committees — including the subcommittees on Financial Institutions and on Securities, Insurance, and Investment — and he chairs the Finance committee… And…He has repeatedly been under scrutiny for the blatant bribery schemes he runs through his campaign financing practices, including pay-to-play price sheets sent to his major donors, and repeated payouts of his senate campaign cash to family members and close associates.

Dude is very definitely protecting the people who line his pockets.

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