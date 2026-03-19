Oh yes, the Epstein Files….

The strangest thing about the Epstein fight in Washington is that the loudest battle has been over the Justice Department files, while one of the most revealing sets of records is sitting somewhere else entirely: at Treasury. And when Senator Ron Wyden tried to force those records into congressional hands this month, Senate Republicans stopped him.

That matters because these are not just more press clippings, email fragments, or already-famous names. They are banking records and suspicious activity reports — the paper trail of money moving through Jeffrey Epstein’s network. In other words, the part of the story that can show who financed him, who enabled him, what institutions looked the other way, and what other crimes may have been intertwined with the trafficking operation.

On March 3, Wyden came to the Senate floor and asked unanimous consent to pass S. 2746, the “Produce Epstein Treasury Records Act,” a bill that would have compelled Treasury to hand over Epstein-related financial records to Senate investigators. Senator Mike Crapo, Republican of Idaho, objected, and that was enough to kill it on the spot.

That single moment is more revealing than a dozen speeches about transparency.

What the earlier partial review revealed

Because by this point nobody can plausibly say Congress does not understand the stakes. Wyden said his investigators were allowed to review part of Treasury’s Epstein file in person back in 2024, and what they saw was enormous: 4,725 wire transfers totaling more than $1 billion flowing through Epstein’s JPMorgan accounts after 2003; hundreds of millions more moving through Bank of New York Mellon and Deutsche Bank; and, according to Wyden, indications that Russian correspondent bank accounts were used to process hundreds of millions in payments associated with trafficking in Russia and Eastern Europe. He said the slice his investigators reviewed may contain more than $1.5 billion in suspicious transactions.

Even allowing for the fact that these are Wyden’s characterizations of what his staff saw, the scale alone should set off alarms. If true, this is not just the financial residue of a sex-trafficking case. It points toward a much broader network of financial facilitation, possible money laundering, and institutional complicity.

And that is exactly why these records are different from the now-familiar fight over DOJ document dumps.

Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act last November, and Trump signed it into law, requiring DOJ to release its Epstein files. But that law applied to Justice Department records, not to the Treasury Department’s bank files and suspicious activity reports. So while the country has been distracted by the rolling, messy, politically explosive DOJ releases, a separate cache of financial records has remained outside that disclosure regime altogether.

Follow the money . . . . if you can

Wyden’s point was simple: if you want to understand Epstein’s operation, follow the money.

That also helps explain why this fight is so uncomfortable for the political class. Financial records are harder to spin. They are less vulnerable to the usual defenses about gossip, insinuation, or out-of-context social contact. Bank records do not tell you everything, but they can show where money went, how it moved, what banks noticed, when they noticed it, and whether anyone in authority cared enough to act.

Crapo’s defense was telling. He argued that DOJ had already assigned about 500 lawyers to review and release millions of pages, images, and videos under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and that House Oversight and House Judiciary were already pursuing similar material. He also said Treasury had agreed to provide the requested files to the House Oversight Committee as thoroughly and quickly as possible. Wyden shot back that these were different files, that his concern was specifically Treasury, not DOJ, and that Treasury had stonewalled him repeatedly. “I will believe it when I see it,” he said.

That exchange is the heart of the story.

Republicans did not defeat Wyden by arguing the records were unimportant. They did it by saying, essentially, that someone else is looking into it, somewhere else, eventually.

But that is how real investigations die in Washington: not with an outright declaration that the truth must stay buried, but with procedural fog, jurisdictional buck-passing, and endless assurances that the matter is already being handled. The effect is the same. Delay. Fragmentation. No clean chain of accountability.

And the timing makes this look worse, not better.

Bondi and the Dem Walkout

Just this week, House Oversight subpoenaed Attorney General Pam Bondi over DOJ’s handling of the Epstein files, after bipartisan frustration with delays, redactions, and questions about whether everything required by law has actually been produced. On March 18, Democratic lawmakers walked out of a closed-door briefing with Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, saying they did not trust the process and wanted sworn testimony instead.

At the same time, the banking side of the scandal keeps producing fresh smoke. Bank of America just reached a settlement in principle with women who accused the bank of enabling Epstein’s abuse by overlooking suspicious financial transactions. That follows earlier large settlements by JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank. In other words, while Washington is stalling on Treasury records, private litigation is continuing to confirm that Epstein’s financial infrastructure was not incidental to his crimes. It was central to them.

There is another reason this story matters now.

The Previously Unknown DEA Investigation into Epstein

Wyden tied his push to a CBS report about a previously unknown DEA-linked investigation dating back to 2010 involving Epstein and 14 others, dealing with drug trafficking and money laundering in New York and the Virgin Islands. If that reporting holds up, then the hidden Treasury records do not merely illuminate old conduct already understood in broad outline. They may connect Epstein to a wider pattern of transnational criminal activity that was never properly aired in public.

So the real question is not whether Senate Republicans blocked a bill. They did.

The real question is why, when everyone in Washington claims to want the full Epstein story, the GOP moved to protect the one category of records most likely to reveal the structure behind the scandal rather than just the spectacle around it.

If the DOJ files tell us who knew Epstein, the Treasury files may tell us who kept him operating.

And that is exactly why they are being fought over.

I know, I know. Who has the bandwidth to keep up with everything? Much less write coherently about it. Unfortunately “flood the zone” is happening and it’s intentional. And the Epstein files fades into the secondary strata of our consciousness. Doing my part to keep it closer to the front of our brains. Thanks as always to our paid subscriber group. You make the work possible.



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SOURCES

https://www.finance.senate.gov/ranking-members-news/senate-republican-blocks-wyden-bill-mandating-treasury-hand-over-epstein-bank-records

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CREC-2026-03-03/html/CREC-2026-03-03-pt1-PgS748-2.htm

https://www.finance.senate.gov/ranking-members-news/as-trump-downplays-epstein-wyden-unveils-details-of-treasurys-undisclosed-epstein-file

https://www.finance.senate.gov/ranking-members-news/wyden-expands-epstein-investigation-with-probe-of-hundreds-of-suspicious-bank-of-new-york-mellon-transactions

https://www.finance.senate.gov/ranking-members-news/continuing-epstein-investigation-wyden-releases-new-analysis-detailing-how-top-jpmorgan-chase-executives-enabled-epsteins-sex-trafficking-operation

https://www.finance.senate.gov/ranking-members-news/wyden-questions-dea-over-mystery-epstein-investigation

https://www.finance.senate.gov/ranking-members-news/wyden-sounds-alarm-as-dag-blanche-intervenes-to-conceal-details-of-mystery-epstein-investigation

https://apnews.com/article/a3baffeaba386ee2e6e5041b067b83d3

https://apnews.com/article/justice-department-epstein-bondi-blanche-d49d96d7a53f4e8f71460a8c34155b3b